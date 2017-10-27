Briefly

glum forecast

Overworked and understaffed, the National Weather Service is “on the brink.”

You’d think that, in an era of increasingly extreme weather and disasters that render whole regions of the country nearly uninhabitable for months, maintaining a weather service in tip-top shape would be a priority.

Turns out, under President Donald Trump, that hasn’t been the case. Shifting priorities and uncertainty over funding at the National Weather Service have led to as many as 700 current staff vacancies, according to a report in the Washington Post. That’s about 15 percent of its mandated positions.

“Given our staffing, our ability to fill our mission of protecting life and property would be nearly impossible if we had a big storm,” Brooke Taber, a weather service forecaster in Vermont, told her local paper.

Some offices, like the one in Washington, D.C., are missing a third of their workforce as hurricane season winds down ahead of winter, traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for storms. Although a weather service spokesperson denied the problem was hurting the quality of its forecasts, the service’s employees union said in a statement that the organization is “for the first time in its history teetering on the brink of failure.”

The report follows a Grist cover story this week that looked at how Trump’s proposed cuts to the National Weather Service are already making the country less safe.

old lease on life

Trump wants to to keep the largest coal plant in the West, built on Navajo land, open.

Sure, the Arizona facility has been a significant source of funding for schools, infrastructure, and other public services. But the Sierra Club estimates that it has contributed to 16 premature deaths, 25 heart attacks, 300 asthma attacks, and 15 asthma emergency room visits each year. That adds up to total annual health costs of more than $127 million.

Beyond that, after natural gas prices fell, the coal-fired plant became unprofitable. So the owners of the Navajo Generating Station decided to close the plant by year’s end. Still, the Interior Department, which owns a 24-percent stake in the facility, has worked to extend a lease agreement through 2019 as it searches for another entity to operate it.

The closure won’t just shutter the plant, but also likely will close a nearby mine. Peabody, the largest coal-mining company in the U.S., began operating on Navajo land in the 1960s. Its Kayenta Mine’s biggest customer is the Navajo Generating Station.

But the mine’s demise mine might not be a bad thing, as it has depleted billions of gallons of water in the Navajo Aquifer and has led to water shortages for residents of the Navajo Indian Reservation.

plunder-achiever

A leaked contract shows shady details of Whitefish Energy’s Puerto Rico deal.

The tiny Montana electric company was awarded a surprising $300-million deal last week to rebuild the island’s grid.

A leaked copy of Whitefish’s agreement with the government-owned Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority prohibits government bodies from auditing or reviewing “the cost and profit elements” of its labor rates. In addition, it states that Puerto Rico’s government “waives any claim against Contractor related to delayed completion of work.”

Let’s back up. Before Maria, Whitefish Energy was a two-person company. Its largest contract was $1.3 million. The company happens to be from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s tiny hometown and is backed by a big donor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The contract gives Whitefish discretion for how it spends the money it got. The company charges high fees: around $230 per hour for linemen and $330 per hour for site supervisors, with additional costs for subcontractors. Plus, it charges more than $400 per person for food and accommodations each day.

U.S. lawmakers, FEMA, and Puerto Rico officials are looking into how Whitefish got the contract and how the Puerto Rico authority decided on the fees.

Puerto Rico doesn’t have time for delays. The island is in the middle of the biggest blackout in U.S. history. Just 27 percent of the island had electricity on Friday morning, more than a month after Hurricane Maria struck.

tapped out

Water bills are skyrocketing, and people of color are being hit hard.

A new Chicago Tribune investigation found that residents in black and Latino communities are charged water rates up to 20-percent higher than those in predominantly white neighborhoods.

The Tribune examined 162 Chicagoland communities with publicly managed systems using water from Lake Michigan. While only 13 percent of the cohorts surveyed are majority-black, those groups included five of the 10 areas with the highest water rates.

Water bills are soaring across the country. A recent USA Today report of 100 municipalities found that over the past 12 years, the monthly cost of water doubled in nearly a third of cities. In Atlanta, San Francisco, and Wilmington, Delaware, the price of water tripled or more.

Low-income residents and communities of color are bearing the brunt of surging water rates, which have buried families in debt, causing some to lose their homes. In Flint, Michigan, more than 8,000 residents faced foreclosure because of unpaid water and sewage bills.

This year, Philadelphia launched an income-based, tiered assistance program to aid low-income residents. City Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez spearheaded the bill because residents in her district — which includes some of Philly’s largest Puerto Rican communities — bore 20 percent of the city’s unpaid water debt despite only being a tenth of its population.

something is fishy

A tiny energy company got in a big feud with San Juan’s mayor.

That didn’t take long.

The government-owned Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority gave $300 million last week to Whitefish Energy to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid. The Montana company had just two full-time employees when Hurricane Maria made landfall but now has hundreds of subcontractors working on the island.

Many people, including members of both parties in Congress, have questions. The fishiest things:

  1. Whitefish is unproven. The two-year-old company’s biggest prior federal contract was $1.3 million to upgrade lines in Arizona.
  2. Crazy costs. Whitefish charges around $230 per hour for linemen and $330 per hour for site supervisors, with additional fees for subcontractors.
  3. Trump connections. Whitefish is based in the 7,000-person hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who knows the CEO. Plus, it’s backed by HBC Investments, whose founder Joe Colonnetta gave tens of thousands of campaign dollars to presidential candidates Rick Perry (now energy secretary) and Donald Trump (now president — have you heard?)

Whitefish says Zinke and Colonnetta played no role in the contract. But San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz wasn’t convinced. On Wednesday, she requested that the contract be voided. Whitefish called her comments “misplaced” and threatened to pull its workers from San Juan on Twitter.

Whitefish has since apologized to Cruz and “everyone in Puerto Rico.”

scary stuff

Watch Samantha Bee’s haunted house of climate hell.

In Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal, the late-night host invites eight climate change deniers to experience life on an Earth irreparably damaged by global warming, hoping to “scare the denial right out of them.”

That’s no easy feat: Studies show Americans are more afraid of clowns than climate change.

Bee partnered with a haunted house in a Philadelphia penitentiary to create a climate change–themed hell house filled with massive droughts, rabid NGO workers, and insect protein.

Outside of show business, scaring people into caring about climate change can backfire. Psychologists have found that fear can make parts of our brain to shut down, leading people to give up on solutions to climate change altogether.

To Bee’s credit, her haunted vision of an apocalyptic future convinced at least one woman to change her mind. Not because of dying oceans — she just didn’t think her fellow deniers seemed credible.

“I guess there is an emotion more motivating than fear,” Bee says. “The shame of being caught with the wrong peer group.”

