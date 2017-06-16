Briefly

New York’s new climate program includes making friends — seriously. Here’s why.

This week, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office announced a new initiative to combat climate change–augmented extreme heat in the city. It comes down to: Plant a tree! Make a palThose are actually not bad ideas. 

The $106 million package — dubbed Cool Neighborhoods NYC, which, yikes — will largely go to tree-planting across more heatwave-endangered communities in the South Bronx, Northern Manhattan, and Central Brooklyn. Funding will also further develop the unpronounceable NYC °CoolRoofs program, which aims to cover 2.7 million square feet of city roofs with foliage.

But, to me, the more noteworthy component of the plan is Be A Buddy NYC — again, yikes — which “promotes community cohesion” as a means of climate resilience.

“A heat emergency is not the time to identify vulnerable residents,” explains the Mayor’s Office’s report. “Rather, it is important to build social networks that can help share life-saving information prior to such an emergency, and can reach out to at-risk neighbors during an extreme heat event.”

The new policy supports the argument that this whole community engagement thing is a crucial tactic in the fight against climate change.

Amazon is buying Whole Foods. Are grocery stores the new warehouses?

Amazon’s been angling in on the grocery game for a while now. It finally took the plunge with the $13.7 billion purchase Friday.

The sale gets Amazon a lot more than some pricey local produce. It also gives the online retailer a network of brick-and-mortar stores that could act as warehouses and delivery hubs in its distribution system.

That puts the company one step closer to solving the “last-mile” problem for delivery-based businesses, reports Slate. Bundling grocery shopping and receiving Amazon orders into one-stop shopping will cut down on the number of trips you (and your fossil fuel–powered transportation of choice) have to make overall.

Envision a future where people pick up their organic groceries and an Amazon shipment as part of a daily commute. They’d potentially have a much smaller carbon footprint than delivery trucks that have to trawl long miles from cul-de-sac to cul-de-sac (as we’ve explained before). Meanwhile, those suburban folk who might drive miles to Whole Foods just to pick up, oh, some fresh local scallops or a head of organic garlic, could reap the carbon rewards of grocery carpooling.

So, there, one silver lining in Amazon’s increasing infiltration of all aspects of daily life ever.

Congress says the EPA will get more money than Trump wants.

If Scott Pruitt’s hearing in front of a House appropriations committee on Thursday is any indication, many of President Trump’s proffered cuts to environmental protection are dead on arrival.

“You are going to be the first EPA administrator that has come before the committee in eight years who will actually get more money than you asked for,” Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, told Pruitt, who defended the administration’s proposed 30 percent gutting of the agency.

Republicans joined Democrats in expressing shock at the scaling back of EPA programs. Among the most passionate defenses were those to save the annual $300 million in funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative — which Trump’s budget would eliminate entirely.

“Cleaning up the lakes isn’t about correcting mistakes from the past,” said Rep. David Joyce, an Ohio Republican, “but creating new opportunities and a brighter future for our shoreline communities.”

While Pruitt claimed the EPA could still fulfill its mission with less funding, he revealed he’d fought for the Great Lakes program before the final budget proposal came out.

If he protects the environment as well as he did Great Lakes funding, we’re all screwed.

Big Oil is pumping fossil fuel propaganda into classrooms.

Center for Public Integrity investigation found that the industry is using its clout to get petroleum-friendly messages into K-12 education.

For example, the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board — a state agency funded by oil and gas companies — shelled out $40 million over the past 20 years to get pro-fossil fuel materials into the state’s curricula and programs.

Schools and libraries across Oklahoma received more than 9,000 free copies of the children’s book Petro Pete’s Big Bad Dream. The premise: Little Pete wakes up one morning to find his toothbrush and bike tires have disappeared. Then his school bus doesn’t show. When he finally gets to school, his teacher says, “It sounds like you are missing all of your petroleum by-products today!”

Clunky dialogue aside, the book is part of a larger culture war over climate change with American classrooms as the battlefield. To wit, thousands of teachers received the book Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming in their mailboxes this year courtesy the climate-denying Heartland Institute.

Sinister? Heck yeah. But is it working? According to The New York Times recent story featuring a straight-A, climate-denying Ohio student, the answer appears to be (shudder) yes.

Kids’ health? Eh. Trump admin puts fossil fuel interests first.

At the behest of oil and gas outfits, the Environmental Protection Agency announced yesterday it’s shelving an Obama-era rule designed to limit the leakage of methane and other pollutants from wells for the next two years while it reconsiders the standards. That’s despite the agency admitting that “the environmental health or safety risk addressed by this action may have a disproportionate effect on children.”

The EPA argues that any impact on the health of kids will be limited because they’re only holding off on implementing the standards, introduced last year, for two years. But according to Peter Zalzal, lead attorney at the Environmental Defense Fund, any time spent kowtowing to industry at the expense of kids is unacceptable.

“Every day that these clean air safeguards are delayed, thousands of oil and gas wells across the country will emit dangerous pollution in the air, harming the health of our children,” Zalzal told The Guardian.

The decision comes on the heels of Politico reporting that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt would name Patrick Traylor as its top pollution enforcer. Traylor is a lawyer who’s defended TransCanada and Koch Industries subsidiaries, which throws into question whether any rule on the books will have teeth going forward.

A judge rules that rushing approval for the Dakota Access Pipeline violated the law.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg issued a ruling Wednesday that deemed the previous environmental review process inadequate. His decision comes in response to a legal challenge filed by Standing Rock Sioux in February, after President Trump greenlit the pipeline shortly after his inauguration.

Specifically, the judge said the Army Corps of Engineers, which must approve pipelines that cross water, “did not adequately consider the impacts of an oil spill on fishing rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice, or the degree to which the pipeline’s effects are likely to be highly controversial.” According to Jan Hasselman, the Earthjustice attorney representing the tribe, the ruling represents possibly the first time that a federal judge has dinged the Army Corps for not considering environmental justice concerns.

The Army Corps must now do additional review. Hasselman is unsure what form that will take. “Do they just try to paper this over with a supplemental or revised environmental assessment, which is likely to lead to more litigation?” he says. “Or do they go back to the environmental impact statement process?”

The tribe has argued for months that the pipeline would endanger their drinking water and ancestral lands. Since oil began flowing in March, the pipeline has already leaked several times. Oil will continue flowing for now, but Standing Rock Sioux Chair Dave Archambault II said the tribe “will ask the Court to shut down the pipeline operations immediately” while it undergoes further environmental review. A ruling could come on that demand in as soon as six weeks.

