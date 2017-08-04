Nothing a beer can’t fix?

Briefly

After reports of tension between Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the pair really wants you to know they patched things up with some Alaskan brewskis.

“I say dinner, she says brews,” Zinke tweeted alongside a photo (clearly a selfie) of the two. “My friends know me well.”

The “hey look, we’re cool” drinks came just days after Zinke called Murkowski and her Alaskan colleague Dan Sullivan about her healthcare vote, which helped sink the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Zinke reportedly implied that Alaska’s economic growth — including future oil and gas development — might hit snags if Murkowski didn’t fall in line. After reports of the calls, lawmakers called for investigations on what they saw as “political blackmail.”

Murkowski said “it was not a very pleasant call,” but said she didn’t take the conversation as a threat. The Interior secretary said the reports that he did threaten her were “laughable.”

Despite the photo and both politicians’ obvious desire to smooth things over, it’s not all IPAs and smiles yet. On Thursday, the Interior Department’s Office of the Inspector General said it would begin a preliminary investigation into the calls.

5 mins ago

pickathon

Need more banjo in your life? Of course you do.

Guess what — Pickathon is back! Your favorite sustainable music festival is streaming live from Happy Valley, Oregon, from now until 8 p.m. PST on Monday.

You might not get a view of Mount Hood, but you can listen to this year’s lineup from the comfort of your own living room (or the nearest air-conditioned locale). So kick back and enjoy.

1 hour ago

tree bien

Shutterstock

Now you can plant a tree to offset Trump’s climate policies.

Three environmental activists in New Zealand have launched a “Trump Forest” to plant trees in the president’s name.

The project is growing faster than you can say “Make America Green Again” — participants have pledged nearly 75,000 trees since the project began in March. While the “forest” is not based in a specific location, people can plant saplings anywhere in the world and add their contribution to the global Trump Forest map. Here’s how you can participate.

The organizers hope that the growing trees can suck up some of the excess greenhouse gases spewing into the atmosphere as a result of the administration’s anti-environment agenda. According to the website, the mission is to create a “global forest to offset Trump’s monumental stupidity.”

Now that’s a slogan we can get behind.

1 hour ago

coal story, bro

The Daily Show took on coal country’s efforts to move past coal.

Correspondent Hasan Minhaj took a trip to Kentucky to talk to a few locals in a segment that aired on Comedy Central Wednesday night.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is a government agency working to reinvigorate communities and help them cope with coal job losses (spoiler alert: President Trump wants to cut the commission’s funding). One ARC program, TechHire Eastern Kentucky, trains people in software development to help bring tech jobs to the region.

Coal jobs have declined since the 1920s thanks to automation, natural gas, and other advances. Even Donald Trump’s presidency can’t suddenly resurrect the industry, despite his promises to do so.

20 hours ago

Everybody Calm Down

Shutterstock

Just trading beef for beans could get the United States near its CO2 goal.

That’s the conclusion of a study led by Helen Harwatt, an environmental nutrition researcher at Loma Linda University.

You may feel paralyzed and powerless to save the human race from climate doom in the face of Trump’s exit from the Paris Agreement. As our favorite doctor-turned-journalist James Hamblin writes in The Atlantic: “The remedy … is knowing what can be done to mitigate environmental degradation, from within in a country singularly committed to it.”

This switch is a relatively easy suggestion!

Okay, one caveat before you start feeling too good. Making the transition from beef to beans could reduce carbon-equivalent emissions by 334 million metric tons — but the United States releases over 6 billion metric tons each year. It gets us closer to the goal Obama set at the 2009 Copenhagen talks, but it doesn’t solve the problem.

Still, it’s worth noting that the trend line on that big ugly graph is moving in the right direction and getting closer to the Copenhagen goal. Much of that can be attributed to (potentially threatened) EPA regulations and a switch from coal to natural gas, but small lifestyle changes on a large scale can nudge it further.

22 hours ago

gulfing for air

Don’t look now, but the Gulf of Mexico’s “dead zone” is the biggest yet.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration broke news this week that the dead zone — an area of oxygen-deprived water where fish can’t survive — is the largest since it started measuring in 1985.

NOAA

The dead zone results from years of nutrient pollution. Excess fertilizer from farms runs down streams and rivers into the Gulf, prompting algae bloom outbreaks that suck up oxygen in the water. Fish are then forced to flee or perish.

The New Jersey–sized dead patch is renewing discussion over whether state and federal governments should do more to regulate farm pollution. In the Chesapeake Bay, dead zone areas showed steady recovery after limits on nutrient pollution went into effect in 2010. While doing the same thing for the Gulf would cost billions, it’s still possible.

1 day ago