Now you can plant a tree to offset Trump’s climate policies.

Three environmental activists in New Zealand have launched a “Trump Forest” to plant trees in the president’s name.

The project is growing faster than you can say “Make America Green Again” — participants have pledged nearly 75,000 trees since the project began in March. While the “forest” is not based in a specific location, people can plant saplings anywhere in the world and add their contribution to the global Trump Forest map. Here’s how you can participate.

The organizers hope that the growing trees can suck up some of the excess greenhouse gases spewing into the atmosphere as a result of the administration’s anti-environment agenda. According to the website, the mission is to create a “global forest to offset Trump’s monumental stupidity.”

Now that’s a slogan we can get behind.