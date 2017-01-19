Briefly

Obama administration just gave a little breathing room to organic livestock.

The new rule says that organic farmers can’t cut off the tails of livestock, or clip the beaks on chickens. It says that organic livestock have to have room to move freely, and boosts chickens’ outdoor space, providing “about two square feet per egg-laying hen, or about an acre for a flock of 20,000,” writes Dan Charles at NPR.

Organic evangelists say this doesn’t go far enough, while the big farmers groups, like the National Pork Producers Council, say it goes too far. The middle of the road Organic Trade Association applauded the rule, as did animal welfare groups like the Humane Society.

But the real question is how do the animals themselves feel about this? When I reached a hen for comment, she had mixed feelings. While she supported measures that would keep farmers from cutting off her beak, she opposed measures that would keep farmers from cutting off the beaks of her compatriots. “Those things hurt,” she said. When I pointed out that Republicans vow to fight new regulations, she sighed and mumbled something about needing to take a nice, long dust bath.

2 hours ago

Sonny side up

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary believes you can pray drought away.

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue — no relation to the poultry agribusiness — is Trump’s final cabinet nominee, another white man joining an already overwhelmingly white, male administration.

Before entering politics, Perdue was a veterinarian and ran a grain and fertilizer business. As Georgia governor — the first Republican to run the state since Reconstruction — he prayed for rain on the steps of the state capitol in hopes of ending one of the worst droughts in decades. Perhaps it worked: Two years later, in 2009, Perdue governed during the most severe floods in Georgia’s recorded history.

Despite witnessing these weather extremes, Perdue is a climate change denier who called global warming a “running joke among the public” in a 2014 editorial in the National Review. “Liberals have lost all credibility when it comes to climate science,” he wrote, “because their arguments have become so ridiculous and so obviously disconnected from reality.”

The Department of Agriculture executes federal law and policy connected to farming, food, and forestry. Among other things, it runs programs designed to curb the agriculture sector’s environmental impact and carbon footprint: In 2014, agriculture contributed 9 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Under Perdue and Trump, don’t bet on that declining.

3 hours ago

dangerous ground

Shutterstock

A second Goldman prize-winning activist, Isidro Baldenegro López, was murdered this Sunday in Mexico.

The indigenous activist’s death marks the second murder of a Goldman recipient in less than a year, following the assassination of Berta Caceres last March, the Guardian reports.

The 50-year-old subsistence farmer and leader of the Tarahumara people devoted his life to indigenous rights. At age 19, Baldenegro witnessed the assassination of his own father — a Tarahumara leader who had organized protests against logging in the Sierra Madre mountains — before taking up the cause for himself. In 2005, Baldenegro won the Goldman prize for his nonviolent grassroots campaign to stop deforestation.

Baldenegro’s story is the latest installment in an ongoing global crisis. According to watchdog group Global Witness, 2015 was the worst year on record for assassinations of environmental activists, with 185 recorded killings total. Of those 185 murders, 122 occurred in Latin America and nearly 40 percent were indigenous activists.

The numbers for 2016 aren’t in yet, but things aren’t looking good. Higher-profile assassinations and attacks on Goldman awardees may catch international attention, but everywhere environmental activists continue to die more or less under the radar.

20 hours ago

Cooling down on climate change

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Obama doesn’t sound like a guy planning to fight for his climate legacy.

At his final press conference on Wednesday, the president said that some issues — for example, “how concerned are we about air pollution or climate change” — are just part of the “normal back-and-forth, ebb-and-flow of policy.”

Other issues, though, might get him riled up enough to speak out after he leaves office. “[T]here’s a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake,” he said. He listed a few things that he would see as threats to those core values: “systematic discrimination,” “obstacles to people being able to vote,” “institutional efforts to silence dissent or the press,” and deportation of so-called Dreamers.

It sounded like an articulation of his priorities in the Trump era, and global warming didn’t make the cut. Likewise, in Obama’s farewell address last week, he mentioned climate change and clean energy, but his more passionate points were dedicated to sustaining a healthy democracy.

In September, Obama talked about focusing on climate change after he leaves office, but at that point, he thought Hillary Clinton would be succeeding him. Now that Donald Trump is moving into the Oval Office, Obama seems to be indicating that he’ll focus on other problems instead.

22 hours ago

We shall overcomb

REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Heading to D.C. this week? There’s a climate-themed protest for you.

Tens of thousands of protestors are expected to descend on Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. Organizers have plans to disrupt meetings, erect blockades, and hold a dance party. There may be glitter bombings.

Here’s a snapshot of what’s in store:

  • On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is holding a morning meeting and, as it’s done for two years, Beyond Extreme Energy plans to disrupt it. More details are available on their Facebook event page.
  • The Women’s March kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. in D.C. as well as in more than 600 cities across the country. The platform says that everybody has the right to clean air and water and that “our land and natural resources cannot be exploited for corporate gain or greed — especially at the risk of public safety and health.” The march has its own climate justice contingent.
24 hours ago

Picture imperfect

Shutterstock

Get those Instagrams in now: Climate change is going to mess up good weather days.

In a new study published in the journal Climatic Change, researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration project that the globe will see fewer mild weather days in the future — days that are between 68 and 86 degrees with low humidity and little rain.

“It’s the type of weather where you can go outside and do something fun,” lead author Karin van der Wiel told the Associated Press. “It’s not too cold. It’s not too hot. It’s not too humid.”

For the past three decades, the world has seen an average of 74 of these mild days each year. But that number is projected to shrink to 64 by the last two decades of the century.

Of course, not all places have an equal number of nice days now, and disparities will get even wider as the planet continues heating up. Northern cities in Europe and North America could actually see an increase in mild days as winter temperatures rise, but nearly all of Africa, eastern South America, South Asia, and northern Australia will see a decrease. Rio de Janeiro is projected to lose 40 mild days by 2100. Seattle, on the other hand, is likely to pick up nine.

1 day ago