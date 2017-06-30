Briefly

Stuff that matters

crude oil is so 2008

Shannon Ramos

Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.

The pipeline’s operator, TransCanada, is struggling to track down oil producers and refiners who want to invest in transporting crude oil from Canada to the United States.

This follows a decade-long fight to construct Keystone XL’s northern leg, which finally got President Trump’s OK in March.

Lately, crude oil hasn’t looked like a great investment. When TransCanada proposed the pipeline extension in 2008, a barrel of crude cost $130. Now it’s down to $45, largely due to U.S. shale development and a glut of crude oil in the market.

The Wall Street Journal reports that TransCanada’s chief exec has no intention to give up on the pipeline and believes it’ll pull a long-term profit. However, the lack of interest from investors doesn’t bode well for the pipeline, especially since its estimated costs have jumped from $7 billion to $8 billion.

To top off its bleak prospects, Keystone XL still needs Nebraska’s approval and faces continued pressure from protesters.

1 hour ago

scott take

REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Who needs peer review when you can Pruitt review climate science?

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has introduced an initiative to review mainstream climate science, according to a report by Emily Holden in E&E News that cites a senior Trump administration official.

The agency will “recruit the best in the fields which study climate” to conduct red team-blue team exercises, the source says. The military technique would essentially pit opposing sides on climate science against one another to debate the consensus on human-made climate change.

The set-up shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise from an administrator who has contended that carbon dioxide isn’t a significant contributor to warming. The administration has batted the red team-blue team idea around for weeks. But some have interpreted Pruitt’s initiative as a step toward challenging the Endangerment Finding, a 2009 EPA decision that the government must regulate greenhouse gasses under the Clean Air Act. If Pruitt were to come after the Endangerment Finding, a protracted legal battle would undoubtedly follow.

“We are in fact very excited about this initiative,” the official told E&E.

1 hour ago

hot hot heat

United Nations Photo

A drought in the Dakotas spells trouble for the U.S. wheat harvest.

Farmers in the Upper Midwest got a big dose of bad news Thursday: The extent of the region’s ongoing “extreme” drought has more than tripled in the past week.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 107 degrees next week in parts of the Dakotas, more than 20 degrees above normal. In large swaths of the Dakotas and eastern Montana, spring rains have been less than half of normal. On Monday, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide fire and drought emergency.

In the longer term, the region’s wheat harvest is in serious jeopardy — and that may have global implications. This year’s American wheat crop is currently rated the worst in 29 years. Wheat is humanity’s most important grain food source, and the U.S. is the world’s largest wheat exporter, with the Dakotas and Montana now its most important wheat-growing region. Wheat prices recently went up more than 10 percent in response to the worsening drought.

For decades, Kansas was America’s wheat state. That title recently shifted to North Dakota, as better growing conditions moved north due to warming temperatures. At this rate, Canadian farmers should be put on notice.

4 hours ago

injury to insult

REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Tropical diseases are moving north, and the poor are the ones getting sick.

Data keeps coming in suggesting that climate change will worsen inequality, and a well told story, by Lyndsey Gilpin in Undark Magazine, provides a clear illustration.

In Lowndes County, Alabama, there’s little infrastructure to handle sewage. That means there’s seasonal pools of contaminated water in people’s yards, providing habitat for mosquitos and tapeworms — and the diseases they carry. If climate change increases temperatures and rainfall, that means more pools, especially in less-wealthy places with little government investment. Those are often areas with mostly black and brown people.

Grist 50er Catherine Flowers, who has been working to address this suite of problems, suspected tropical diseases were moving into the region.

Her hunch was right on, according to Gilpin’s piece: “Researchers from the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, found tropical parasites in Lowndes County that are typically found in developing countries.”

There’s already much to be done to redress the plight of people who are — literally and figuratively — getting shit upon. Climate change will only make things shittier.

1 day ago

ch-ch-changes

Shutterstock

Antarctica is starting to go ice free — with some interesting consequences.

A new Nature study says that climate change will bring about a 25 percent increase in its ice-free areas by 2100.

Changes keep coming for the continent. Take the imminent break off of the Larsen C ice shelf, which is on track to become the second-largest iceberg ever seen. But the new study is one of few focusing on what these shifts mean for native flora and fauna.

While ice-free areas currently make up less than 1 percent of Antarctica, they’re home to pretty much all of the continent’s plant and animal life and serve as breeding grounds for seabirds and seals. Life on each patch is fairly distinct — the study likens them to islands in the ocean.

There lies the big question: What happens when those distinct groups are forced to mingle? In the Arctic, where icy habits have begun to melt together, we’ve already seen some effects (a key one being grolar bears).

Down near the South Pole, melting ice spells bad news for native species. The Nature study points out that destabilizing ecosystems could give a leg up to invasive species, which have already begun to infiltrate habitats.

How to prevent this? You’ve heard this one before: Reduce global emissions.

1 day ago

Liar, liar, forest fire

Want to stop wildfires? Try logging, says Utah official.

Republican State Rep. Mike Noel said this week that “tree huggers” were to blame for a major blaze that broke out in southern Utah on June 17 and continues to burn 11 days later.

His reasoning? The fire wouldn’t have spread if federal forest lands had been cleared of dead, bug-infested trees, and environmentalists and the federal government were getting in the way of that deed.

“When we turn the Forest Service over to the bird and bunny lovers and the tree huggers and the rock lickers, we’ve turned our history over,” Noel said.

Experts say that getting rid of the dead trees wouldn’t have made much of a difference. Noel’s argument ignores flame-inducing factors like climate change, drought, and unpredictable winds, Steve Bloch, legal director of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, told AP.

The wildfire has forced the evacuation of 1,500 residents, burned down 13 homes, and raged through nearly 50,000 acres of land near Brian Head, the town where the fire began.

“If we’re looking for someone to blame, there isn’t anyone,” U.S. Forest Service researcher Mark Finney told AP. “Forests burn.”

Jun 28, 2017