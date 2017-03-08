Briefly

Oil could flow through the Dakota Access Pipeline as early as next week.

On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge denied a motion to stop construction of the final piece of the pipeline, which had been filed by the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes.

While disappointing to the tribes, the ruling is narrow. It only concerned the tribes’ claim that oil spilled by the pipeline in Lake Oahe could interfere with their right to religious practice, as they consider the lake’s water sacred. The ruling does not affect the tribes’ primary suit, which is expected see a final ruling by May. But oil will likely flow through the pipeline at least until that decision.

Also on Tuesday, indigenous people from across the country and their allies began gathering in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Native Nations March, which will protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. The demonstrators are setting up tipis outside the National Mall and holding cultural workshops and religious ceremonies. On Friday, they will march from the headquarters of the Army Corps of Engineers to the White House.

Meanwhile, resistance to the pipeline is continuing far beyond D.C. in the form of divestment campaigns. On March 1, Norway’s largest private investor divested $34.8 million in shares from three companies funding the pipeline. On March 7, the San Francisco city treasurer said he would consider divesting the city’s portfolio.

Sea sick

Shutterstock

Oceans are about to turn into a frothing cauldron of death.

Under the influence of climate change, huge patches of ocean will grow hot, acidic, and barren in coming decades according to new projections published in Nature Communications. If life goes on as usual, climate change will disrupt more than half of the world’s ocean habitat in the next 15 years, and 86 percent by 2050.

That means more coral death and more extinctions. It also threatens the fish — the primary source of protein for a billion people. Some fish are already moving, searching out cooler water.

According to this study, action to curb climate change could reduce the impact of this slow-motion crash “drastically,” but we’d still be looking at damage to 34 percent of the earth’s oceans within the next 15 years.

Eventually some species will find a way to thrive in hotter seas, and new ecosystems will grow in the impoverished regions, but it’s hard to find any bright side here. Maybe more tropical waters will mean more homes for creatures that like to live in a pineapple under the sea?

Energy Star Wars

Shutterstock / Grist

Trump’s budget would get rid of Energy Star.

The government labeling program for energy-efficient appliances and consumer products is on the chopping block as the president tries to slash spending so he can steer $54 billion more a year to the military.

About 18,000 companies and other organizations are Energy Star partners, voluntarily putting the label on their products that meet efficiency guidelines. That helps consumers identify products that use less energy and thus cost them less to run, and it helps companies market those products.

Since Energy Star’s founding in 1992, the program has been highly successful. It has saved people about $430 billion on their energy bills, the program reports, while operating with a reported budget of only about $50 million per year. It has also kept 2.7 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere. And it has about 85 percent brand recognition.

But before Energy Star could be ended or handed over to a nongovernmental entity, Congress would have to sign off, and it might not be inclined to. The program has bipartisan and industry support. “I can’t imagine honestly that the manufacturers won’t fight very, very hard to keep this program in place,” Kateri Callahan, president of the Alliance to Save Energy, told the Washington Post.

A rind is a terrible thing to waste

EarthFix

Cutting food waste helps companies profit.

On average, businesses saved $14 for every $1 invested in reducing food loss, according to a new study commissioned by the Champions 12.3 coalition. That’s a robust return for companies and the planet.

The study looked at 700 food companies in the U.S. and 16 other countries and found that a whopping 99 percent actually made money by reducing food waste. Restaurants saw the highest returns, but manufacturing, hospitality, and retail businesses also had returns of $5­–$10 for every $1 spent.

The savings resulted from food-preservation strategies like better refrigeration and improved packaging, as well as from coming up with new ways to sell food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

About a third of food produced around the world never makes it to our mouths, which means a lot of water and energy gets wasted. And when uneaten food ends up rotting in landfills, it produces ghastly amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food waste is responsible for around 8 percent of annual global greenhouse emissions.

Curious how you can help reduce food waste? Check out our video on portion size, and keep those plates small.

of mice and men

Shutterstock

Get ready for a whole lot more Lyme disease in the Northeast.

The tick-borne disease is spreading, thanks in part to climate change. But another culprit has been stealthily transmitting the disease, NPR reports, leading to infection rates three times higher today than they were in the early 1990s: mice.

Turns out mice thrive in the chunks of forest padding the roads and farms of New England and the East Coast. The unnatural patchwork of woods that covers much of the region is the result of new growth filling in where early European settlers clear-cut to plant crops. It’s a perfect habitat for mice, but not for foxes, owls, and other predators. Without much competition, mice populations have multiplied — right next to the humans who favor the same wooded, road-accessible landscapes for their homes.

Mice are ideal transmitters of Lyme disease. They pass the infection to 95 percent of the ticks that bite them, and can carry 60 to 100 ticks at any one time. An explosion of mice in the Hudson River Valley last summer suggests to ecologists that this year will see a matching explosion of Lyme disease.

Not to mention that, with spring coming to the Northeast earlier and earlier every year, Lyme season just got longer. Tick check, please!

