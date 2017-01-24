Briefly

Our hero of the day is the Badlands National Park social media manager.

If the White House wants to silence government agencies, Badlands National Park is not here for it. The park’s official Twitter account sent out a climate-science tweetstorm Tuesday afternoon.

screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-3-54-59-pm screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-3-55-16-pm screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-3-55-31-pmEarlier in the day, the Trump administration ordered government employees across multiple agencies to refrain from talking to the press or posting on social media. The National Parks Service (under the Department of the Interior) was not included in this order. That may change after today’s posts, which many interpreted as an act of defiance.

Tweets from Badlands National Park, which have since been deleted, shared facts on ocean acidification, CO2 in the atmosphere, and other climate science topics.

This isn’t the first time a Twitter account associated with the National Parks Service has gotten under the president’s skin. The NPS’ main account was under a gag order from the administration last week after retweeting statements critical of Trump’s inauguration crowd size.

A tweet, sometimes, is more than just a tweet. Such are these times.

Getting smashed

The EPA is getting an “absolute hammering” from the Trump administration.

That’s how new news site Axios described it Monday morning, and the news has just gotten worse since then.

A leaked copy of the Trump team’s plan for the EPA calls for slashing its budget, “terminating climate programs,” ending auto fuel-economy standards, and executing “major reforms of the agency’s use of science and economics.”

The Trump administration has frozen EPA’s grants and contracts, cutting off funding for everything from cleanup of toxic sites to testing of air quality.

EPA employees have been ordered not to share information via social media, press releases, or new website content, Huffington Post reports.

It’s unclear which of these changes are temporary — just in place until Trump’s nominee to head the EPA, Scott Pruitt, gets confirmed — and which might be put in place more permanently.

More bad news for the EPA will be coming: A new team that Trump has put in place to shift the agency’s direction includes three former researchers from Koch-funded think tanks, one former mining lobbyist, and a number of people who have argued against climate action, according to Reuters. And Trump is poised to issue executive orders to weaken pollution rules and cut agency budgets, Vox reports.

Princess and the Sea

Moana, a kids’ movie about climate change and indigenous peoples, is in the running for an Oscar.

The film is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original song, for “How Far I’ll Go” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moana came out on Nov. 23 and made nearly $500 million at the box office. Pretty good turnout for a movie inspired by Pacific Islanders’ struggle against climate change.

Our protagonist, the teenage daughter of a Polynesian chief, lives on an island that’s slowly dying: the fish are gone, the crops are failing, and even the coconuts have mysteriously turned black.

Moana then takes a jaunt to the United Nations to raise awareness of the need for meaningful climate action! No! This is Disney. She embarks on a seafaring mission to return a magical stone to its rightful place and defeat a giant lava demon, actions that will ostensibly restore the world to ecological balance.

Frankly, we’ll take it.

ag gag

Trump is muzzling public servants and scientists.

The transition team ordered government employees across several agencies not to talk to the press or post on social media, and the administration froze the Environmental Protection Agency’s grants and contracts.

The grant freeze at the EPA could “affect a significant part of the agency’s budget allocations and even threaten to disrupt core operations ranging from toxic cleanups to water quality testing,” writes Andrew Revkin at ProPublica.

Over at the USDA’s Agriculture Research Service, a memo went out telling staff not to “release any public-facing documents,” according to BuzzFeed.

Administration officials say they just want a chance to insure that the agencies aren’t saying things they don’t like. But the vast majority of “public-facing documents” that ARS releases are not policy statements — they are studies, data, and explanations of research. In other words, it looked like the Trump team wanted a chance to review all science before deciding what facts to release.

When journalists descended on ARS to ask what the hell was going on, however, officials backpedaled and said science won’t be subject to the blackout, according the Washington Post. We’ll have to see what’s carried out in practice: the original directive or the message tailored for public consumption.

Dakota Access

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has asked water protectors to leave camp.

Following a unanimous vote from the tribal council, hundreds of people must all clear out from the Cannon Ball district by Jan. 30. The order affects all three protest camps in the district: Oceti Sakowin, Rosebud, and Sacred Stone.

The council highlighted the danger of spring snowmelt, as the camps all sit in a flood zone.

The Sioux have also experienced mounting economic pressure from the continued blockage of Backwater Bridge on Highway 1806, the district’s primary road to work and the local hospital.

“Moving forward, our ultimate objective is best served by our elected officials, navigating strategically through the administrative and legal processes,” the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe wrote in a statement.

If the camps fail to clear, the Cannon Ball District will request help from federal law enforcement to remove anyone who attempts to stay in the camps, according to district representative Cody Two Bears. LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, the founder of Sacred Stone camp, reportedly has no plans to close her camp, and did not attend the council meeting announcing the Jan. 30 evacuation date.

While Trump just signed executive orders to green-light Dakota Access and Keystone XL, opposition remains fierce.

Pipe down over there

Trump moved to push through the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, but it’s not a done deal.

On Tuesday, he signed executive orders clearing the way for their construction. At the same time, he said, “We are going to renegotiate some of the terms.”

What will this mean on the ground? No one knows.

TransCanada — the company that was trying to build Keystone until President Obama rejected it in 2015 — is interested in resurrecting it. But on Tuesday, Trump said pipelines should be built with American steel, and TransCanada had planned to get about 35 percent of its steel from Canada. Also, Trump said last year that the U.S. government should get a share of profits from Keystone, which might not be legal.

The Obama administration halted construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in December, ruling that the Army Corps of Engineers should do further environmental study before determining whether a segment of it could be built under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. Now it’s unclear if that study will go forward. Bloomberg reports that Trump’s advisors have urged him to reverse the call for more environmental study and direct the Army Corps to OK the construction.

But the Trump administration is sure to get sued as it tries to skip environmental reviews and force the projects through. Meanwhile, activists are pledging to double down in their fights against both pipelines.

