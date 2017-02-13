Paris Jackson gave the #NoDAPL movement a shout-out at the Grammys.

It only lasted a moment, but the daughter of the late Michael Jackson started her introduction of The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s performance by encouraging other celebs to speak out against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest, guys. Hashtag NoDAPL!” she said.

Jackson joins a long list of celebrities speaking out against the pipeline. As we’ve noted before, there’s a right way and a wrong way for celebrities to support activists. Here’s hoping Jackson will stay engaged and do it right.

On the other end of the political spectrum, there was this: