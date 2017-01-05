Briefly

Stuff that matters

we're still doing this huh

Paul Ryan just declared war on Planned Parenthood (again).

Today, the speaker of the House announced his intention to cut off federal funding for Planned Parenthood while repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Make no mistake: While the GOP will sell this move as an attack on abortion access, it’s actually a full-on offensive on contraception for those most in need of it. The Hyde Amendment already prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion in most cases.

Around 40 percent of Planned Parenthood’s revenue comes from federal funds — specifically, Medicaid and Title X, which are programs serving low-income communities. The money is spent on services like family planning, cancer screenings, and prenatal care.

The Affordable Care Act requires full coverage of contraception for insured women, which has led to increased use of the most effective methods of birth control.

The proven best way to lower abortion rates is to facilitate access to birth control, so you could say the GOP plan makes exactly zero sense — or the party is disingenuous about its goals. While Ryan’s effort is likely to prove successful in the House, it’s unclear whether the Senate will go along.

Curious about the incoming Trump administration’s role in this? Here’s a photo of hell Ryan meeting yesterday with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a vociferous anti-choice crusader.

2 hours ago

On hire ground

REUTERS

China plans to create 13 million clean energy jobs by 2020.

The country has announced that it will invest $361 billion in renewable energy through the end of the decade — another signal that the world’s most populous nation is serious about combating climate change. The investment, Reuters reports, will continue China’s shift away from coal and other dirty fuels.

In addition to fighting climate change, investing in clean energy should help China address its air-pollution problems. Major cities like Beijing are often blanketed in smog, due largely to coal burning and other industrial activity. Last year, as part of China’s “war on pollution,” Beijing closed 335 factories and ordered more than 400,000 high-emitting vehicles off the roads — and there is some indication that these steps are working. According to the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau, the total number of “blue sky days” last year hit 198, up from just 12 in 2015.

But even after this new investment in renewables, clean energy is expected to account for only 15 percent of overall energy consumption by 2020, while coal will make up over half.

Still, China is solidifying its spot as the world leader in renewable energy. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the president-elect is expected to decrease investments in renewables and open up more lands to fossil fuel production.

4 hours ago

License to Bill

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bill Nye is heading to Netflix to take on climate change deniers — with help from a supermodel.

Nye first found television fame in the ’90s with his weekly children’s show on PBS. Now, he’s returning to the small screen — or, at least, the streaming device — with Bill Nye Saves the World, a Netflix series set to debut this spring.

“Each episode will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view,” Nye said in a statement, “dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders, or titans of industry.” Those topics include some hot-button issues, like vaccinations, genetically modified foods, and climate change.

Though he got his start on an uncontroversial kids’ show, in recent years Nye has not shied away from contentious issues. He’s been an especially outspoken critic of climate change deniers. Last year, he bet notorious denier Marc Marano $20,000 that 2016 would be one of the 10 hottest years on record. Morano declined the offer — which, considering the data, was probably wise.

Nye will get some help on his new show from special correspondents like Karlie Kloss. “We’ll be talking about every nerdy thing you can dream of,” says the model.

6 hours ago

California droughtin'

Shutterstock

Drought doesn’t just mean less water — it also means more pollution.

That’s the conclusion of a new study of the recent drought in California, published in the journal Sustainable Cities and Society.

At the height of the drought, between 2011 and 2014, electricity produced via hydropower dropped by more than 60 percent, going from 21.2 percent of the state’s supply to 8.3 percent. Natural gas — more polluting and more expensive than hydropower — made up the difference.

So from 2012 to 2014, CO2 emissions from the state’s energy sector were up 33 percent compared to 2011. And utility bills were up too: The Pacific Institute estimates that Californians paid an extra $2 billion for electricity between 2011 and 2015.

It could have been worse. The drought coincided with a rise in solar and wind in the state. Without these new clean energy sources, CO2 emissions during the drought would have increased by 44 percent, researchers found.

The study estimates that California would need 2.5 times as much wind and solar as it had online in 2014 to make it through a similar drought without a spike in emissions. And, since climate change is making drought in the state more common, dips in hydropower will make it even more challenging for the state to meet its goal of generating 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

23 hours ago

Playoff Picture

REUTERS/Mike Segar

California just drafted Eric Holder to help it win the coming climate-action showdown.

The state legislature has tapped the former U.S. attorney general to serve as outside counsel and fight the Trump administration on climate and environmental policy, as well as other issues.

So if you were wondering whether California is still committed to leading on climate action during the Trump era, the fact that the state is hiring the legal equivalent of Tom Brady should give you your answer.

As Kevin de León, the Democratic leader of the California Senate, told the New York Times: “Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California. This means we are very, very serious.”

Those values — fortunately for us — include the continent’s most ambitious climate goal, the nation’s biggest rooftop solar program, and zero patience for climate deniers in public office.

Another cool thing? Holder himself has been a warrior for environmental justice.

1 day ago

'nuff said

Photo courtesy NOAA's Global Drifter Program

For the last time, warming is not slowing down!

That’s according to a new study in Science Advancesthe latest installment in a debate that has refused to die.

The controversy started in 2013 with a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggesting that global warming had stalled. Researchers scrambled to explain what looked like a “warming hiatus,” while skeptics seized on those weird numbers to attack climate science.

The confusion should have been cleared up in 2015, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that a shift from ship-based measurements to ocean buoys could explain the low values. There was no “hiatus” at all. Republican Rep. Lamar Smith from Texas had a conniption and subpoenaed the agency (remember that?).

This latest study “shows that NOAA got it right,” says Zeke Hausfather, a data scientist at UC Berkeley. His team reviewed ocean temperature data from buoys, diving robots, and satellites, and confirmed NOAA’s warming estimates.

Researchers had long measured ocean temperatures from the warm bellies of ships, Hausfather says. Then, in the 1990s, scientists switched to using floating buoys. Buoys are relatively colder, so temperature measurements also took a dip. Correcting the buoy bias doubled estimates of ocean warming, accounting for most of the “hiatus.”

This latest study should put an end to the debate, Hausfather says. But considering the last three years were the hottest on record, shouldn’t it have been dead already?

1 day ago