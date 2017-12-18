Briefly

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

President Trump’s national security strategy omits climate change.

In a sharp reversal from Obama’s 2015 national security plan, which considered climate change an “urgent and growing threat to our national security,” Trump’s new strategy fails to even name-check it. Instead, the plan focuses on building up defense and ensuring energy security.

The new strategy was unveiled in a speech on Monday. Its main points center on advancing American influence, building up defense, and ensuring reciprocal relationships with other nations.

The strategy does drop a mention of the importance of environmental stewardship in a section titled ‘Embrace Energy Dominance.’ “For the first time in generations, the United States will be an energy-dominant nation,” it reads, and calls for a diversity of energy resources from coal and natural gas to renewables and nuclear energy.

But, overall, the new strategy emphasizes economic growth over climate change: “The United States will remain a global leader in reducing traditional pollution, as well as greenhouse gases, while growing its economy. This achievement … flows from innovation, technology breakthroughs, and energy efficiency gains — not from onerous regulation.”

21 hours ago

2017 will be the warmest year in history without an El Niño.

Data released separately by NASA and NOAA on Monday show that on every continent and in every ocean basin, remarkable warmth has lingered planet-wide from last year’s record-breaking heights.

No matter what December might reasonably bring, 2017 will almost certainly end up as either the second or third warmest year since humans began keeping close track more than 120 years ago. Every major independent assessment of global temperatures confirms 2017’s lofty warmth. This year will fall short of only 2016 and possibly 2015, both of which were affected by a strong El Niño (which tends to boost global temperatures).

The United States is on track for its third warmest year on record, with eight southern states from Arizona to Virginia on pace for their hottest years. Only a tiny section of eastern Washington state is on pace to record a cooler-than-average year.

Last month’s formation of a La Niña in the Pacific Ocean will likely lead to slightly cooler global temperatures in 2018. Regardless, next year is still likely to rank among the top 10 warmest years on record.

18 hours ago

Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s governor called for a recount of Hurricane Maria deaths.

In a statement on Monday, Governor Ricardo Rosselló ordered the Puerto Rico Demographic Registry and the Department of Public Safety to review the official death toll of the hurricane.

Although the official number stands at 64, the New York Times reported that the real death toll is likely closer to 1,052. Its analysis compared the number of deaths after the storm to the average number of deaths for the same period in 2016 and 2015.

This gap stems from the government’s failure to release standardized criteria for what would count as a hurricane-related death immediately following the storm. Funeral homes and crematoriums did not include several related deaths in the official count, a Buzzfeed investigation found. Some of these deaths resulted from a lack of medical care, like power outages shutting off breathing machines for hospital patients.

When President Trump visited Puerto Rico in October, he lauded the low death toll, implying that the situation wasn’t “a real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina, when 1,833 people died.

“This is about more than numbers, these are lives: real people, leaving behind loved ones and families,” Rosselló said in a statement. “The Government needs to work with sensibility and certainty in the process of certifying a death related to the hurricane.”

19 hours ago

The Trump administration takes censoring science to the next level.

Donald Trump’s White House is using some alarming tactics to keep people quiet about climate change and other scientific matters. Over the past few days, investigations have brought some of them to light:

No more climate tweets: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke summoned Joshua Tree National Park’s superintendent to his office last month to reprimand him for tweeting about climate change, The Hill reported on Friday. Zinke made it clear that it was no longer OK for any national park to share climate change facts on official social media accounts.

Joshua Tree’s Twitter account had sent out a thread devoted to climate change:

“Science-based” gets banned: Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has forbidden health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and other federal agencies from using words such as “fetus,” “transgender,” and “science-based” in official documents for next year’s budget.

EPA employees targeted: A lawyer with the Republican campaign group America Rising (which helps find damaging info on political opponents) submitted requests for emails written by EPA staffers who had criticized the agency, the New York Times reported on Sunday. The request calls for emails that mention EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt or President Trump, along with any email correspondence with congressional Democrats who had criticized the EPA.

America Rising is affiliated with Definers Public Affairs, a communications company founded by two influential Republicans that promises to help its clients “influence media narratives” and “move public opinion.” The EPA recently signed a $120,000 contract with Definers for media monitoring.

Things are getting pretty Orwellian in here.

19 hours ago

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

California is preparing for a weekend of wintertime wildfires.

That’s weird, because the state is technically in the middle of its rainy season right now.

The last few weeks have seen devastating fires in Southern California. Now forecasts show extreme fire risk extending north to the Bay Area, where rainfall has been less than 25 percent of normal since mid-September. According to the National Weather Service, “any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.”

In Santa Barbara, about 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles, conditions are even more dire. The Thomas fire, now the fourth largest fire in state history, has already consumed more than 250,000 acres — an area nearly the size of L.A. itself. The current forecast shows at least three major wind events in the next week, which could fan the flames even further.

Smoke from the fire has turned the skies orange and caused air quality to plummet, prompting surreal scenes of surfers donning gas masks.

Southern California hasn’t received significant rainfall in more than 250 days. It’s now the 12th consecutive day for extreme fire conditions — an all-time record for any time of the year. That all this is happening in December, during what is normally the peak of the rainy season, is truly remarkable.

Dec 15, 2017

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The EPA hired a ‘war room’-style media monitoring company.

Because that’s not weird or hostile at all.

As Mother Jones reported Friday, the EPA signed a $120,000 contract (using taxpayer money) with the opposition research firm Definers Corp. earlier this month.

Definers brings hawkish political strategies to the public relations services it provides to corporations and nonprofits. “At the heart of the Definers Public Affairs’ system is our information operation — our media monitoring and rapid response mechanism known as the War Room,” the company advertises. “A War Room offers the flexibility and dynamism necessary for robust intelligence gathering.”

Not only does the company monitor news coverage, it also claims to “build and influence media narratives, move public opinion and provide powerful ammunition for your public relations and government affairs efforts.”

Definers has deep Republican ties. Its current president, Joe Pounder, was previously research director for the Republican National Committee. Its founder, Matt Rhoades, led Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012. After that campaign, Rhoades launched America Rising, which the Wall Street Journal called “the unofficial research arm of the Republican Party.”

EPA spokesperson Nancy Grantham told Mother Jones, “The Definers contract is for media monitoring/newsclip compilation.”

Sounds like EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s plan to sway public opinion by speaking almost exclusively to right-wing media wasn’t working out as he’d hoped.

Dec 15, 2017