Proposed NOAA cuts would make predicting extreme weather even harder.

The Trump administration reportedly plans to make deep cuts to the budget of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, a key provider of information about the climate and weather.

All told, the proposed cuts amount to a full 17 percent of the agency’s budget, according to various reports. But the deepest would slash money for NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service, which operates a squad of satellites monitoring the environment. These satellites tell scientists about climate variability, weather, oceans, and much else.

Roughly 90 percent of weather data in the United States comes from NOAA. So the cuts would stymie efforts by scientists and meteorologists to measure and predict not just everyday weather patterns, but also tornadoes, hurricanes, and severe thunderstorms.

Predicting hurricanes is already challenging enough, but it’s increasingly important as climate change adds fuel to big storms.

The administration would also scrap federal money for NOAA’s Sea Grant, a program that supports university research to assess the vitality of coastlines and their ecosystems.

Over the weekend, scientists and climate realists took to Twitter to vent their outrage.

Apart from accurate climate data, there’s another thing we’ll certainly miss if satellites wind up on the chopping block:

1 hour ago

of mice and men

Shutterstock

Get ready for a whole lot more Lyme disease in the Northeast.

The tick-borne disease is spreading, thanks in part to climate change. But another culprit has been stealthily transmitting the disease, NPR reports, leading to infection rates three times higher today than they were in the early 1990s: mice.

Turns out mice thrive in the chunks of forest padding the roads and farms of New England and the East Coast. The unnatural patchwork of woods that covers much of the region is the result of new growth filling in where early European settlers clear-cut to plant crops. It’s a perfect habitat for mice, but not for foxes, owls, and other predators. Without much competition, mice populations have multiplied — right next to the humans who favor the same wooded, road-accessible landscapes for their homes.

Mice are ideal transmitters of Lyme disease. They pass the infection to 95 percent of the ticks that bite them, and can carry 60 to 100 ticks at any one time. An explosion of mice in the Hudson River Valley last summer suggests to ecologists that this year will see a matching explosion of Lyme disease.

Not to mention that, with spring coming to the Northeast earlier and earlier every year, Lyme season just got longer. Tick check, please!

23 mins ago

Rap-sody

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Steve Jurvetson

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda made a Spotify playlist about climate change.

The composer/playwright is relatively new to the music streaming service, joining at the end of January to share a mix of uplifting and empowering songs in protest of President Trump’s immigrant travel ban. Mother Jones called it his “fight-the-power playlist.”

This morning, Miranda announced his latest compilation via Twitter:

Appropriately, it kicks off with R.E.M.’s classic “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” followed up by Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” and features tracks by OutKast, Wyclef Jean, Radiohead, and Death Cab for Cutie. It even includes Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song.” We’ll have it on shuffle all day at Grist’s New York-area branch office.

Miranda’s effort to spotlight climate change has some fans hoping he’ll do more than just a modern-day mixtape. “Someday @Lin_Manuel will write a musical about science,” tweeted NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel, “and then everyone will believe us.” What do you say, Lin-Manuel? Grist would be happy to collaborate! We don’t want you to miss your shot.

6 hours ago

on dangerous ground

goldmanprize.org

A year later, we still don’t know who killed indigenous activist Berta Cáceres.

In 2015, she won the Goldman Environmental Prize for leading the indigenous Lenca people in a campaign to stop a hydroelectric dam project on their land in Honduras. And on March 2, 2016, she was shot dead in her home.

In the months following her death, Honduran authorities arrested six men with connections to the military and the dam project. Two others were arrested early this year. But many of Cáceres’ fellow activists believe the real mastermind remains at large.

Recently leaked documents suggest Cáceres’ murder was an unauthorized hit planned by Honduras’ U.S.-trained special forces. The Guardian notes that the U.S. is also Honduras’ primary supplier of military support, approving $18 million in aid last year.

Cáceres’ death, though a high-profile tragedy, has done little to stop blood from being spilled in Honduras: It remains the deadliest country for environmental activists.

But local grassroots activists still feel her presence acutely. They say her death has made their resistance stronger. As her nephew Silvio Carrillo told CNN, “Berta didn’t die, she multiplied.”

Mar 3, 2017

best buds

Steven Jenkins

Big oil just got a pass on methane reporting.

The EPA thumbed its nose at another Obama-era environmental rule, withdrawing a request that operators of oil and gas sites submit information on methane emissions.

The request, just a few months old, was designed to supplement the Obama administration’s effort to curb the powerful pollutant at new and modified oil and gas sites (methane is a greenhouse gas 84 times as potent as carbon dioxide). President Obama had committed to cut as much as 45 percent of methane emissions from 2012 levels by 2025. Those cuts would have helped the United States meet its obligations under the Paris climate agreement.

Methane is the main component of natural gas. And we all know how the new EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, feels about that, based on his copious emails with the energy industry. The EPA’s move came a day after attorneys general of 11 states, including Texas and Montana, sent a letter to the agency asking for the request to disappear.

And, of course, the Trump administration isn’t exactly keen on fulfilling the previous administration’s pledges under the Paris climate agreement.

Next up, Republicans are eyeing a Bureau of Land Management rule regulating methane emissions on federal lands.

Mar 3, 2017

World wide woes

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

It looks like Scott Pruitt has a damn email problem, too.

Comments made by the new EPA administrator before his confirmation hearing are under the microscope after reports revealed that work emails from his time as Oklahoma’s attorney general were copied to his personal account.

Back in January, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wrote Pruitt to ask if he had ever conducted state business using a private email account.

“I use only my official OAG email address and government-issued phone to conduct official business,” Pruitt responded.

Yet a batch of emails, released days after his confirmation as a result of a lawsuit, show official emails copied to Pruitt’s personal account from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, members of his staff, and other corporate groups.

Pruitt was confirmed in February by a vote of 52-46 before his emails were released to the public. Emails released to IndyStar yesterday show that Vice President Mike Pence used a private AOL email account to conduct official business, and it was hacked. And Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also facing allegations for misleading Congress about his communications with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

The Dirty Deplorables are having one heck of a week.

Mar 3, 2017