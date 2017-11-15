Briefly

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Puerto Rico JUST met the halfway mark to restoring power. Then the lights went out again.

On Wednesday morning, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló tweeted that power was back to 50 percent of utility customers. Shortly thereafter, a massive power outage swept San Juan.

The Cambalache Manatee 230KV line had failed — in fact, that was its second failure in less than a week. The high-voltage transmission line had been repaired by Whitefish Energy, a small Montana company initially awarded a controversial $300 million contract to repair Puerto Rico’s grid.

Though Rosselló canceled the Whitefish deal at the end of October, the contract requires Puerto Rico’s bankrupt electric authority to pay Whitefish for an additional 30 days of work after the cancellation, at a cost of millions of dollars. This week, a congressional investigation revealed that Puerto Rico’s utility ignored lawyers’ advice when it signed the contract, which failed to meet several FEMA standards.

Fifty-six days after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still experiencing the longest blackout in U.S. history — and even where power has been restored, it keeps going out.

1 hour ago

breathing while black

Julie Dermansky / Contributor / Getty Images

African American communities are being hit hard by oil and gas pollution.

A new report coauthored by the Clean Air Task Force and the NAACP finds that black Americans are exposed to air that’s nearly 40 percent more polluted than their white counterparts. They’re also at least 75 percent more likely than other Americans to live in fence-line communities that border oil and natural gas refineries.

According to the report, 14 percent of African Americans — nearly 7 million people — live in a county where an oil refinery is being built or already exists. More than one million live within a half mile of oil and natural gas production, processing, or transmission and storage facilities.

This cohabitation results in serious health risks. Ozone smog has caused close to 138,000 asthma attacks among black school children and over 100,000 missed school days each year.

“The effects of oil and gas pollution are disproportionately afflicting African Americans, particularly cancer and respiratory issues, and the trend is only increasing,” says Doris Browne, a doctor and president of the National Medical Association, which supported the study. “It is our goal to fight to reverse this dangerous trend.”

2 hours ago

Hurricane Harvey

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Climate change makes hurricanes like Harvey more likely.

Texas is still recovering from Harvey, a Category 4 storm that dumped 60 inches of rain over parts of the state. Researchers are already trying to determine the likelihood of a comparable disaster happening again.

A report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says that storms that hit Texas with more than 20 inches of rain are six times more likely now than they were at the end of the 20th century, when the chance of such a hurricane hitting Texas in a given year was 1 in 100.

While climate change may not have directly caused Hurricane Harvey, a warmer climate exacerbates hurricanes by allowing them to retain more moisture and move more slowly. That means hurricanes release larger amounts of water while they hang around for longer periods of time. Case in point: Hurricane Harvey came ashore and slow-churned for three days, wreaking havoc on Houston and surrounding areas.

In a little over 50 years, if global warming continues as projected, the chances of a Harvey-esque storm dumping 20 inches of rain on Texas will jump to roughly 1 in 5.5.

1 day ago

spin doctor

Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Rick Perry’s Department of Energy really, really wants to prove that regulations kill coal.

The only problem: That’s not what the data shows.

In “the early days of all of the Obama administration regulations, everyone said the sky is falling, we’re going to have to fix all of these plants simultaneously,” energy consultant Alison Silverstein said during a panel last Friday. “Um, not so much. It turns out that when people have to actually do a job they find cheaper ways to do it.”

Silverstein, a veteran of the Bush administration, was tasked by fellow Texan Rick Perry to write a Department of Energy report analyzing the data on coal plant closures. But she found that regulations and renewable energy did not play a significant role in shutting down coal-burning power plants. The aging plants were instead condemned by cheap natural gas and falling electricity demand.

According to Silverstein, the Energy Department pushed back on her results, which did not support the hoped-for conclusion. Her draft report was leaked to the press in June, and the DOE released the final report in August, largely unchanged.

Nevertheless, in September, Perry submitted a rule requesting subsidies for nuclear and coal plants, citing Silverstein’s report for support. It was “as though they had never read it,” Silverstein said. Not a bad guess.

1 day ago

protest-to-prison pipeline

Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

As new pipeline battles ramp up, the DOJ vows to prosecute activists who stop construction.

The Justice Department’s edict comes after 84 Congressional representatives submitted a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in October asking whether it could charge protestors who damage pipelines and other energy infrastructure under domestic terrorism laws.

Meanwhile, arrests are piling up. Last month, police arrested 23 people for trespassing as they stood hand-in-hand to block the construction of the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline on land owned by a group of nuns. Activists won a brief legal victory last Monday when a court halted progress on the pipeline. But days later the U.S. Court of Appeals allowed work to restart. Both the construction and the protests are ongoing.

Across the Midwest, indigenous communities are organizing against the Line 3 Pipeline, which they say could contaminate soil and water and threaten wild rice crops on reservations. Police arrested several pipeline opponents in Wisconsin on Wednesday for holing up inside a pipe for seven hours.

“We have attended public hearings, marches, and rallies,” a Line 3 protester said in statement. “At this point we feel like the only way we can make are [sic] voices heard is by locking our bodies to the equipment.”

Nov 13, 2017

Trump Interrupted

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Singing protesters interrupt a White House presentation at COP23.

The Trump administration gathered a group of mostly fossil-fuel executives for a panel promoting coal, natural gas, and nuclear energy at the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany over the weekend. The topic of discussion, ironically enough: the role of fossil fuels in mitigating climate change.

A group of musically inclined climate activists interrupted the event with a protest song to the tune of “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The protesters sang for around 10 minutes in front of a banner that read “We the people.” Members of SustainUS posted pictures of the demonstration on social media afterward.

It all ended on another raucous note when Amy Goodman of Democracy Now! asked the panel a simple yes or no question: Do you support President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement? Most of the panelists tried to dodge the question, but when Lenka Kollar, director of business strategy for NuScale Power, said she didn’t support leaving the agreement, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Nov 13, 2017