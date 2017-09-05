Briefly

R(ain)ing of Fire

Rain in Seattle is normal. Raining ash, however, is not.

Fires have been raging throughout the West all summer. But this morning, Seattleites awakened to a drizzle of ashes and smoky sky — which is new.

The Seattle Times reports that there are currently five major fires in frightening progress across the state. On Monday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to the increased danger of wildfires, citing drier and hotter than usual air conditions. He warned that the Washington National Guard and State Guard might be called upon for further aid in putting out the flames because of currently strained resources.

If it feels like everything has been on fire lately, that’s because it’s true. Los Angeles is just now recovering from a massive wildfire, dozens burned throughout Oregon, and Montana declared a statewide fire disaster. Even Seattleites are probably feeling some major déjà vu — only a few weeks ago, Canadian wildfires buried the city under a layer of smoke for days.

We can expect smoky skies over Grist HQ for the next few days.

slow burn

Glacier National Park

After burning for months, Montana looks like a fiery apocalypse.

Governor Steve Bullock declared a statewide fire disaster for the third time on Saturday and called this year’s fire season “very challenging and unprecedented.”

Wildfires have burned more than half a million acres in the state since July. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality warned of “unhealthy” and “hazardous” air quality in western Montana and advised residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Over Labor Day weekend in Glacier National Park, visitors evacuated a popular area and a park building went up in flames.

Take a look at other fiery scenes from around the state:

The beginning of September is usually when fire season begins to wrap up. But the wind, hot temperatures, and dry conditions in Montana show little sign of letting up — and neither do the flames.

troubled waters

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Yikes, 13 of Houston’s Superfund sites flooded during Harvey.

An AP reporter visited seven sites on Thursday, and found that all were underwater.

One site, the Highlands Acid Pit, Jason Dearen writes, was barely visible above the churning San Jacinto River, and “the air smelled bitter.” Nearby, “a pair of tall white tanks had tipped over into a heap of twisted steel.” At the San Jacinto River Waste Pits — which are full of dioxins and other hazardous substances — “the flow from the raging river washing over the toxic site was so intense it damaged an adjacent section of the Interstate 10 bridge.”

The EPA later confirmed that, using satellite imagery to check a total of 41 Superfund sites, 13 had flooded. Employees had begun inspections on Monday for damage and possible contamination, but have yet to release any findings. The agency also, bizarrely, put out a statement calling the AP’s story “incredibly misleading” and “inaccurate” — without contradicting any of its facts.

An Obama-era EPA report found Superfund sites are threatened by stronger storms, flooding, and sea-level rise. New EPA director Scott Pruitt has said he wants to double down on Superfund cleanup efforts — and that’s despite Trump’s “skinny budget” proposing significant cuts to the remediation program.

The Fortunes Are Turning

Can we not talk about Hurricane Harvey’s effect on car sales right now?

Especially if we don’t know what to say about it yet?

But here are some more important things to talk about: How to design a city to better absorb the effects of climate change, how to talk about climate change in the Harvey aftermath, and how to make sure marginalized communities aren’t left behind in the recovery. Just some suggestions.

Harvey

REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A flooded chemical plant near Houston is just going to keep exploding.

On Thursday, explosions and black plumes of smoke were seen coming from a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, 15 miles east of Houston’s city center.

Arkema, the company that owns the plant, said there was nothing they could do to prevent further explosions. The volatile chemicals stored onsite need to be refrigerated at all times to prevent breakdown, but flooding from Harvey cut the plant’s power. The “only plausible solution” now is to let the eight containers, containing 500,000 pounds of organic peroxides, explode and burn out, Arkema CEO Rich Rowe said at a press conference on Friday.

That’s bad news for Arkema’s neighbors. On Thursday, 15 public safety officers were taken to the hospital after breathing in acrid smoke from the plant. After local officials took a peek at Arkema’s chemical inventories, they ordered everyone within a 1.5-mile radius of the plant to evacuate. We don’t know precisely what’s in the noxious fumes, as Arkema has refused to release details of the facility’s chemical inventories.

In the worst-case scenario documented in the company’s 2014 risk-management plan, the air pollution coming from the plant could put the 1 million people living within 20 miles radius in danger. That seems unlikely — but then again, Harvey has outdone plenty of worst-case scenario predictions so far.

huuuge costs

Reuters / Carlos Barria

Trump’s Harvey aid donation is a drop in the bucket compared to the storm’s real price tag.

True, a $1 million donation isn’t anything to sneeze at (assuming he follows through with his donation promises this time) but initial estimates of Harvey’s cost aren’t in the millions. They’re in the billions.

How many billions? Nobody’s sure yet. AccuWeather kicked off the guesstimates with an alarming $190 billion, calling Harvey the “costliest and worst natural disaster in American history.” Meanwhile, reinsurer Hannover Re sits on the opposite end of the spectrum, with a guess of $3 billion or less. Meteorologist Bryan Wood says the most likely estimates lie somewhere between $70 to $100 billion.

Harvey blew all predictions out of the water, so it’s no surprise that the same goes for the financial repercussions. Chuck Watson, a geophysical hazards modeler, told NBC that traditional forecast models don’t work for the tropical storm and with estimates of “a big system like Harvey, you’re so dependent on things you can’t predict.”

In the meanwhile, as donations continue to pour in, Trump finds himself “standing in a puddle acting like a President.”

