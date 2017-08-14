Remember Flint? Bruno Mars surprised concertgoers with $1 million toward its recovery.

Spurring cheers from his audience at a concert in Michigan last Saturday, Mars announced that ticket sales from his show would be redirected to the charity “The Community Foundation of Greater Flint,” a nonprofit dedicated to aiding those affected by the Flint water crisis.

The revelation that Flint, Michigan’s water supply is dangerously contaminated with lead first hit headlines in 2014, yielding a flurry of news coverage and philanthropic activity. Surprise: In 2017, there are still years’ worth of water infrastructure repairs to be made.

In a statement, Mars said, “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.”

While celebrity support of prominent causes can sometimes be self-defeating, this serves as a valuable reminder that a crisis doesn’t end when the press does — and the recovery effort still needs funds. The EPA, meanwhile, is moving pretty slowly on that front.

