spin doctor

Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Rick Perry’s Department of Energy really, really wants to prove that regulations kill coal.

The only problem: That’s not what the data shows.

In “the early days of all of the Obama administration regulations, everyone said the sky is falling, we’re going to have to fix all of these plants simultaneously,” energy consultant Alison Silverstein said during a panel last Friday. “Um, not so much. It turns out that when people have to actually do a job they find cheaper ways to do it.”

Silverstein, a veteran of the Bush administration, was tasked by fellow Texan Rick Perry to write a Department of Energy report analyzing the data on coal plant closures. But she found that regulations and renewable energy did not play a significant role in shutting down coal-burning power plants. The aging plants were instead condemned by cheap natural gas and falling electricity demand.

According to Silverstein, the Energy Department pushed back on her results, which did not support the hoped-for conclusion. Her draft report was leaked to the press in June, and the DOE released the final report in August, largely unchanged.

Nevertheless, in September, Perry submitted a rule requesting subsidies for nuclear and coal plants, citing Silverstein’s report for support. It was “as though they had never read it,” Silverstein said. Not a bad guess.

9 hours ago

Hurricane Harvey

Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Climate change makes hurricanes like Harvey more likely.

Texas is still recovering from Harvey, a Category 4 storm that dumped 60 inches of rain over parts of the state. Researchers are already trying to determine the likelihood of a comparable disaster happening again.

A report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says that storms that hit Texas with more than 20 inches of rain are six times more likely now than they were at the end of the 20th century, when the chance of such a hurricane hitting Texas in a given year was 1 in 100.

While climate change may not have directly caused Hurricane Harvey, a warmer climate exacerbates hurricanes by allowing them to retain more moisture and move more slowly. That means hurricanes release larger amounts of water while they hang around for longer periods of time. Case in point: Hurricane Harvey came ashore and slow-churned for three days, wreaking havoc on Houston and surrounding areas.

In a little over 50 years, if global warming continues as projected, the chances of a Harvey-esque storm dumping 20 inches of rain on Texas will jump to roughly 1 in 5.5.

8 hours ago

protest-to-prison pipeline

Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

As new pipeline battles ramp up, the DOJ vows to prosecute activists who stop construction.

The Justice Department’s edict comes after 84 Congressional representatives submitted a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in October asking whether it could charge protestors who damage pipelines and other energy infrastructure under domestic terrorism laws.

Meanwhile, arrests are piling up. Last month, police arrested 23 people for trespassing as they stood hand-in-hand to block the construction of the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline on land owned by a group of nuns. Activists won a brief legal victory last Monday when a court halted progress on the pipeline. But days later the U.S. Court of Appeals allowed work to restart. Both the construction and the protests are ongoing.

Across the Midwest, indigenous communities are organizing against the Line 3 Pipeline, which they say could contaminate soil and water and threaten wild rice crops on reservations. Police arrested several pipeline opponents in Wisconsin on Wednesday for holing up inside a pipe for seven hours.

“We have attended public hearings, marches, and rallies,” a Line 3 protester said in statement. “At this point we feel like the only way we can make are [sic] voices heard is by locking our bodies to the equipment.”

1 day ago

Trump Interrupted

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Singing protesters interrupt a White House presentation at COP23.

The Trump administration gathered a group of mostly fossil-fuel executives for a panel promoting coal, natural gas, and nuclear energy at the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany over the weekend. The topic of discussion, ironically enough: the role of fossil fuels in mitigating climate change.

A group of musically inclined climate activists interrupted the event with a protest song to the tune of “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The protesters sang for around 10 minutes in front of a banner that read “We the people.” Members of SustainUS posted pictures of the demonstration on social media afterward.

It all ended on another raucous note when Amy Goodman of Democracy Now! asked the panel a simple yes or no question: Do you support President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement? Most of the panelists tried to dodge the question, but when Lenka Kollar, director of business strategy for NuScale Power, said she didn’t support leaving the agreement, the crowd erupted in cheers.

1 day ago

K-cup smash!

Sean Hannity fans are destroying Keurig machines for all the wrong reasons.

Conservatives posted videos of themselves smashing, breaking, and pulverizing the popular coffee machines this weekend after the company announced it would no longer advertise on the Fox News show.

A Washington Post story containing allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually pursued teenage girls in the late 1970s and early ’80s set off the firestorm. In response to having the candidate on Hannity’s show, Keurig made the decision to pull advertising following a public outcry. Then #BoycottKeurig was born. And finally, Keurig apologized for taking sides.

It’s not clear how many people are actually boycotting Keurig with this expensive stunt, but from a quick social media search we’ll put it in the ballpark of roughly “a handful.”

What we do know is that the instant K-cups used in Keurig machines are utterly horrifying for the planet. In 2015, the company sold over 9 billion of the coffee pods — enough to circle the planet 10 times. They’re recyclable now, but that doesn’t make them much better considering a regular old coffee pot works just fine.

If you wait long enough, conservatives will trick themselves into becoming eco-warriors.

1 day ago

pause and effect

Bad news: Global emissions are on the rise again.

A multi-year period of global economic growth and stable carbon emissions, heralded as a potential peak of humanity’s contribution to climate change, is over. Emissions are up again this year by an estimated 1 to 3 percent, now at the highest point in history, according to a new report:

Global Carbon Project

This is not what needs to happen, obviously. Every year we delay peaking emissions means we’ll have to reduce future emissions that much faster. Already, climate models are building in truly huge levels of untested CO2 removal technologies later this century to maintain an outside chance of keeping warming to relatively safe levels.

There’s a simple fact hiding here: Day in and day out, we are making this problem harder for ourselves the longer we wait.

There are still good reasons for hope: The large-scale trends of renewable energy, electrification, and urbanization are moving in the right direction — just not fast enough. Without additional incentives to speed that process up, the chances of keeping climate change in check are quickly fading.

1 day ago