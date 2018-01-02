Briefly

Stuff that matters

good arridance

Marc Habran/Art in All of Us/Getty Images

Roughly a quarter of the planet is slowly turning into a perpetual desert.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change contains a stark warning for humankind: If global temperatures rise 1.5 degrees C above preindustrial levels by 2050, between 20 and 30 percent of the world’s land surface could face desertlike conditions.

Swaths of Asia, Europe, Africa, Central America, and southern Australia would be hit particularly hard by drought and aridification, the long-term reduction of moisture in soil. More than 1.5 billion people currently live in these regions.

But there is a way to avoid this desertlike fate — for the most part. The study projects that two-thirds of affected areas could be salvaged if we limit warming to 1.5 degrees C.

The Paris Agreement calls on the international community to limit warming to under 2 degrees C, but that goal is getting harder and harder to meet. The planet has already warmed by 1 degree C, and several studies indicate we’ll hit the 2-degree mark by the end of the century even if we stop burning fossil fuels immediately.

Oh, and don’t forget that President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal at the first available opportunity, significantly weakening the global effort to mitigate the effects of climate change. Happy 2018?

7 hours ago

chill pickle

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Surprise! It’s winter and half of America is brutally cold.

In a shocking development, 2018 is here and it is really cold outside. That’s OK! It’s January! Stuff like this happens sometimes.

On Tuesday morning, parts of all 50 states were below freezing. The eastern U.S. has been especially frigid, and more cold weather is headed to the East Coast in the form of an especially strong winter storm. Even beaches as far south as South Carolina or Florida could see snow this week.

The U.S. has been so chilly that record cold temperatures have temporarily — again, temporarily — bucked the long-term global warming trend. In the past week, new daily record lows have outpaced new record highs by about 2 to 1.

But no matter what the president says, this temporary thermodynamic downturn is just a blip. Nationwide over the past 365 days, new record highs outpaced new lows by a margin of 3 to 1.

With 2017 in the books, we can now say that last year was one of the warmest in history, and early signs point to 2018 joining those ranks. For those feeling the chill this week, don’t worry — summer is coming. Eventually.

8 hours ago

2017 Obsessions

Samin Nosrat / Wendy MacNaughton

In 2017, I spent a lot of time thinking about ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.’

After long days of reading about the dismantling of the EPA, I wanted to think about anything but politics. Samin Nosrat’s wonderful cookbook provided plenty of fodder.

Nosrat breaks cooking into its key elements; food science becomes clear and usable. For example: Roast chicken should get a hearty dose of kosher or sea salt the day before going in the oven. In a wild and woolly year, apolitical facts such as these were a godsend, and they actually got me to cook more.

Take dinner with a friend (and former Grist fellow) who was guest-writing the excellent newsletter WTF Just Happened Today. He got up early every day to sort through Trump administration noise and summarize the real news. He was, as you might expect, questioning everything. A distillation of our conversation:

Him: “All of this has me thinking about printing press capitalism’s link to the rise of nationalism. And with that, how international news has expanded our idea of community despite our inherent lack of agency. How about that?”

*Throws ingredients into soup*

Me: “What kind of salt you using over there, big guy?”

One night, I used the cookbook to make buttermilk chicken for this friend and others. They filtered in, various degrees of flustered and wide-eyed. I placed the skillet on the table and our manners and worries melted away. We ripped meat off the bones and gestured that yes, you should really just grab a handful of potatoes to scoop up the sauce. 

The world was still going batshit outside my door, but we could ignore it for a little while. We laughed and chatted as the salt and fat dripped down our chins.

Darby Minow Smith is the senior managing editor at Grist.

2 days ago

looming lexicon

Nathan Benn/Getty Images

‘Climate gentrification’ is coming to Miami’s real estate market.

Prospective homeowners often evaluate nearby schools, public parks, and public transportation options. But future homeowners in coastal cities might want to consider another factor before making a down payment: climate change.

Research from Harvard shows a link between elevation and price appreciation in Miami neighborhoods. Properties at higher elevations in Miami-Dade County have been increasing in value since 1971. For the most part, that’s been due to non-climate factors. But since 2000, the correlation has grown stronger.

That could be a sign of preference for properties that are more resilient to flooding. Florida has certainly seen more than its fair share of rising seas and climate-fueled storms. And nationwide, coastal homes at risk of inundation are beginning to lose value.

Climate gentrification — a new phrase to describe climate change’s transformation of real estate markets — could have huge repercussions. If real estate values start to decrease rapidly for high-risk properties, we could be on the cusp of a foreclosure crisis, Harvard researchers say.

In addition, wealthy people might crowd mixed-income areas, pushing out longtime residents. “People’s lives, their livelihoods, and their culture” are at stake, Mustafa Santiago Ali, senior vice president of the Hip Hop Caucus, told CBS.

Guess it’s time for a new addition to our ever-expanding climate change vocabulary.

Dec 29, 2017

2017 Obsessions

Arterra/Getty Images

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about corvids.

In 2017, I couldn’t stop trying to identify corvids. It’s harder than you might think. My latest challenge: a photo of a black bird on the ground. It’s got the fluffy neck feathers of an adult raven and the blue eyes of a baby crow. I’m going with: Raven.

Turns out it’s an Australian raven, a species identifiable by their bright blue eyes. By the rules of #CrowOrNo, I win, because I correctly guessed it’s not a crow. (Though in fairness, I’d call it a draw.)

#CrowOrNo is a weekly Twitter challenge hosted by University of Washington crow scientist Kaeli Swift. Each week, she posts a picture of a bird, which always — to the untrained eye — looks an awful lot like a crow. For a few hours, the eager public submits guesses as to whether it’s a crow, or no. After the big reveal, she explains the clues to use to tell crows from their cousins.

The challenge helps illustrate the large and surprisingly complex world of corvids, a smart family of big-brained birds that includes crows, ravens, and jays. It also shines light on some great crow-themed mysteries, like why some crows have caramel-colored feathers.

For me, the more I learn about crows, the more I see the extraordinary in the most seemingly ordinary birds — like the fact they can recognize faces and might even give gifts.

That’s the value of taking science out of the lab to the social media sphere, like Swift is doing. And, crow or no, I think we could all use a little more science in our lives.

Jesse Nichols is a contributing assistant video producer at Grist.

Dec 29, 2017

denier-in-chief

Trump trolls America during a cold snap that covers 1 percent of the Earth’s surface.

The president made the astute, highly original observation on Twitter:

Oh boy. We could point out that D.C. is on track for its hottest year on record. We could explain that the western United States — and virtually every other place on the planet right now — is warmer than normal, in line with decades-long trends. We could even get cynical and talk about how this plays to his base that just wants to piss off progressives.

But instead, in the spirit of a little leftover cheer, we’ll just share this one-minute video that explains the difference between climate and weather. You’re welcome, Mr. President:

Dec 28, 2017