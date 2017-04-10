Briefly

S-Town, the most talked-about podcast of the year, is delving into climate grief.

If you haven’t listened to it yet, stop reading here and come back later to avoid spoilers. The seven-part Southern audio drama features a main character by the name of John B. McLemore, a boisterous, middle-aged clockmaker who lives in rural Alabama.

It begins with McLemore contacting reporter Brian Reed to ask him to investigate a murder in his small town. We quickly find out that the real story is about McLemore and mental illness, and the podcast turns into a biography of a uniquely endearing and interesting man.

Worries about climate change weave their way in and out of McLemore’s conversations with Reed, drawing attention to the little-discussed concept of “climate grief” — anxiety, sadness, or depression about the changing climate.

Although climate-related anxiety is relatively new to some, it is receiving more attention as people open up. In Utah, there’s even a nine-step program for people who experience climate grief. Considering that S-Town was downloaded over 10 million times within a few hours of its release, perhaps more people will be seeking out those kinds of programs.

Meet the fixer: This comedian spotlights indigenous rights.

Growing up, Dallas Goldtooth tagged along at protests with a lot of “rabble-rousers.” His father, Tom, is executive director of the grassroots Indigenous Environmental Network. As an adult, Goldtooth has turned his upbringing into a career as an effective organizer and activist. He was part of bringing together a broad coalition of indigenous people, Farm Belt landowners, and big green groups that helped convince President Obama to reject Keystone XL.

He’s currently helping lead the charge against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which he fought for years before it gained national attention. In recent months, Goldtooth’s Facebook Live posts and tweets have offered visceral portraits of stand-offs between the activists, called “water protectors,” and police. One live video from Oct. 27 garnered over 4 million views. “With the power of social media and independent journalism and just solid badass organizing, these messages are getting out,” he says, “and they’re spreading to the masses.”

When he’s not fighting on the frontlines, Goldtooth travels with his all-indigenous comedy troupe, the 1491s. Their sketch-comedy videos explore topics like environmental activism and the commoditization of Native culture. He calls his performance work an outlet “to process a lot of the batshit craziness.” The troupe is now at work on a feature film and stage production.

Neil: a done deal

You can expect Neil Gorsuch to be bad news for the environment.

Gorsuch, who was confirmed by the Senate on Friday in an ugly, partisan fashion, will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Monday.

As an appeals court judge, Gorsuch did not issue major rulings on environmental issues. And the rulings he did issue do not demonstrate a consistent leaning toward or against environmental protection, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Still, Gorsuch’s record has advocates worried. He has argued that courts should not necessarily defer to federal agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous laws, Vermont Law School Professor Patrick Parenteau recently wrote in Grist. This means Gorsuch is likely to be skeptical of the Clean Power Plan and the Clean Water Rule, which were written by agencies during the Obama administration, as well as other federal regulations. And he has a strong tendency to side with corporations.

Gorsuch also has a record of blocking environmentalists’ cases from proceeding in court, as Mother Jones’ Rebecca Leber reported last month.

Gorsuch, age 49, will be the youngest member of the court and could serve for decades. His seat should have gone to Merrick Garland, President Obama’s thwarted court nominee, who was much more sympathetic to environmental regulations.

All up in your drill

Trump plans to open more offshore areas for drilling, but the law may stand in the way.

Speaking Thursday at an offshore energy industry conference, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the administration is working on an order to reverse Obama-era restrictions on drilling in Arctic and Atlantic waters.

The order will take aim at President Obama’s post-election decision to not issue offshore Arctic leases and a previous decision to restrict drilling off the Atlantic coast. To put the areas back in service, the new administration will have to rewrite five-year plans created by Obama’s team. That could take years.

Before leaving office, Obama also joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in announcing an indefinite ban on drilling for oil and gas in 100 million acres of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. That move may be more difficult to undo because Obama relied on a decades-old law that doesn’t provide a clear path for revocation. Attempts to undo the ban will likely lead to legal challenges.

But so far, the threat of legal action hasn’t slowed down the Trump administration’s steady stream of anti-environment directives.

Some of the areas Obama put off-limits are bursting with oil and gas. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Arctic contains an estimated 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil and 30 percent of its undiscovered natural gas.

Meet the fixer: This housing advocate is rebuilding Buffalo.

When 8-year-old Rahwa Ghirmatzion moved to a small, rural town in western New York, she wondered where all the people of color were. As a refugee who fled Sudan and then war-torn Eritrea, she felt isolated in her new country. She eventually landed in Buffalo, where she feels at home among the city’s estimated 22,000 foreign-born residents — but she also discovered a city of thousands of old, vacant houses.

Now, at PUSH Buffalo (People United for Sustainable Housing), Ghirmatzion works to build affordable, green housing in Buffalo’s West Side, a 25-block neighborhood where many of the cities’ immigrants and refugees live. Since 2005, PUSH has rehabilitated 18 homes and placed over 20 people in full-time green construction jobs.

Ghirmatzion believes the best economic and environmental solutions come from members of the community, so she holds monthly meetings with local residents. The PUSH gatherings often involve games and puzzles, which help people break down language barriers and give everyone a voice. “It’s about working with what you have and building off of that,” Ghirmatzion says. “They tell us what to do.”

making history

A coal museum in Kentucky is switching to solar power.

Long live irony!

The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum, nestled in the heart of coal country, might seem like an odd place for a solar project. But the solar panels currently being installed on its roof will ultimately save thousands in electricity costs.

The museum is located in the small town of Benham, a former coal camp. Now, the town will partially run on solar: The excess power from the museum’s solar project will feed into the town’s grid.

Solar panels are being installed on the roof of the museum.EKB-TV

“It is a little ironic,” Brandon Robinson, communications director at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, which owns the museum, told WYMT. “But you know, coal and solar and all the different energy sources work hand-in-hand. And, of course, coal is still king around here.”

In the 2016 election, 85 percent of Harlan County, where Benham is located, voted for Donald Trump — likely in part because of his promise to bring back coal jobs, a promise that experts say is unrealistic.

Maybe those coal miners should be looking to get into the solar business.

