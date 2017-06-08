Briefly

Stuff that matters

plight of the bumblebee

Aaron Burden

Scientists figured out a simple way to discover what’s troubling bees.

We’ve seen big declines in wild bee populations. That’s not just bad for the fuzzy little bees; it could drive up prices for almonds, blueberries, and other pollinator-dependent treats.

The challenge is knowing what would help them. Do we focus on preserving habitat and flowers? Or should we focus on certain pesticides? Is climate change behind this, too? It’s hard to say because bees are hard to study. It’s relatively easy to count long-legged pronghorns or wide-winged condors compared to counting the gnat-sized Perdita minima, the world’s tiniest bee.

That’s why a research team at the University of Missouri has been putting little microphones in alpine meadows. When those mics record buzzing, the team’s software analyzes the noise to tell scientists the number and species of bees visiting. They just published a paper, showing that their methods work.

This breakthrough could allow regular folks to collect solid scientific data from the safety of their porch. Farmers could “monitor pollination of their orchards and vegetable crops and head off pollination deficits,” said Candace Galen, a biological science professor who led the university’s research team, in a news release.

Interested? The group is working on an app that would let you collect bee data with your smartphone.

2 hours ago

preaching to the coral

Need a break from political news? Hey, look, the ocean!

I see you over there, patiently combing through the Comey testimony for the 11th time. I’m worried about you.

Here, take a load off. Close the tabs. Watch a surprisingly uplifting video about coral reefs from Great Big Story:

We’ve covered the Coral Restoration Foundation’s work in Florida before, and last November, the organization won a $2.1 million grant from NOAA to expand its restoration efforts. And since it’s June 8 — otherwise known as World Oceans Day, the day when ocean lovers implore us to stop throwing every single piece of plastic we can find into the ocean — let’s take a moment to appreciate this oft-overlooked holiday for the distraction that it can provide.

Need a longer break from the stranger-than-fiction twists of our national nightmare? Dive into our long read about the scientists and activists working to restore coral reefs before it’s too late.

2 hours ago

free bird

USDA

Big Oil grouses over this weird bird. Trump administration promises sage decision.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Wednesday his department would undertake yet another review of past policy. Interior will rethink an Obama administration plan designed to protect the sage grouse, a peculiar fowl species synonymous with the West.

Sage grouse populations have declined by up to 90 percent, and the bird’s habitat has been increasingly threatened by fire and development in recent years. In 2015, the Obama administration announced a 10-state plan to limit development on some federal lands in an attempt to keep this weird li’l guy off the endangered species list, which would require more serious protection.

Republicans and the oil and gas industry, both pervasive influences in sage grouse states, were not happy. They said the plan would stifle economic development and take power from states who were capable of managing sage grouse populations.

Zinke says the 60-day review will assess the plan’s impact on energy and determine if state-driven conservation would be better. But some conservation groups, like the Audubon Society, say Obama’s plan was working.

The debate has roiled the West, but Zinke’s review indicates it’s far from over. “No party that I know doesn’t want a healthy population of sage grouse out West,” Zinke said.

4 hours ago

better state than never

Here are 3 ways you can push for clean energy in your state.

We know, we know: Climate action isn’t going to happen in the White House anytime soon. But there are a bunch of clean energy options that the states — even red ones — can get behind. Ramez Naam, an author and clean energy advocate, shares a few ideas:

Intrigued? Check out Naam’s blog post for more.

1 day ago

Aloha, Paris

Twitter

Hawaii now has a state law supporting the Paris Agreement’s climate goals.

Gov. David Ige signed the legislation Tuesday — less than a week after President Trump pulled out of the historic pact — committing to a reduction of greenhouse gases and creating a commission to tackle rising sea levels.

The island-chain state is acutely at risk from inundation due to changing climate. In April, water levels broke the 1905 record for highest tides, and experts say it will probably be broken again in 2017.

At least 12 other states have joined Hawaii in pushing back against Trump, creating the U.S. Climate Alliance. The group’s members are pledging to stay the course with regard to commitments to the Paris Agreement and the Clean Power Plan, despite the new administration’s abdication of both.

Since Trump ditched Paris last week, he’s received considerable backlash from local and global leaders alike, including the business community. Now that one state has written its climate commitments into law, the resistance is beginning to look a whole lot stiffer.

1 day ago

is it too late now to say sorry?

Everyone was talking about climate change last week, but it still has nothing on Bieber.

Former Hillary Clinton energy adviser Trevor Houser summarized the grim state of our climate “debate” in a few smart tweets on Wednesday. After Trump dropped from the Paris climate accord last week, Google searches of climate change spiked, hitting new highs — much higher than when the agreement was signed in the first place.

But, Houser continued, the amount of people expressing interest in the topic is still dismally low — like Justin Bieber pre-apology tour low.

Grist has previously explored why climate change doesn’t often make it into the national conversation in ratings-driven forums like debates. But this tendency of network news to spotlight climate change only after a watershed moment is problematic; because 57 percent of American adults get their news from TV networks, we end up less informed about climate change than we are on J Biebs.

1 day ago