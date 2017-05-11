Briefly

Toxic Relationship

Scott Pruitt and the White House are still bickering over his pet project: Superfund.

In a memo sent to Environmental Protection Agency staff late Wednesday, administrator Pruitt reiterated his intention to revitalize Superfund, a 37-year-old toxic site cleanup program.

The memo doesn’t announce any large changes but sets forth that “cleanup efforts will be restored to their rightful place at the center of the agency’s core mission,” a sentiment building on prior comments from Pruitt. In March, he called the program “absolutely essential.”

The White House begs to differ. The Trump administration plans to slash the already insufficient Superfund from $1.1 billion to $762 million. In 2009, the EPA had spent $3 billion on its most contaminated sites, just a fraction of the total. There are currently over 1,100 sites on the cleanup priority list.

Pruitt’s declared dedication to Superfund is noteworthy, considering his cozy ties to industry and combative attitude toward corporate environmental regulation. Many sites were left contaminated by operations from chemical plants, smelters, and other unregulated industrial activities.

The EPA has showcased an April visit to lead-contaminated East Chicago as an example of Pruitt’s commitment to Superfund sites and the communities in which they’re located. But Pruitt’s reception there was less than warm: He was met by protests challenging the EPA’s unsatisfactory assistance.

Lux Aeterna

Tesla

Here come Tesla’s swanky solar roofs.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, says the company is now taking orders for solar panels hidden in roof tiles, to be installed this summer. The solar roof is the third sharp point in the Telsa trident — along with electric cars and the Powerwall battery. It’s the goad Musk is forging to jab at our hindquarters until he has chased us into the clean-energy future of his dreams.

Tesla

Tesla will start by selling the glass panels (see above). In 2018, Musk says people will be able to buy slate and “Tuscan” tile roofs. The price for the glass panels is set at $21.85 per square foot, which is competitive with other aesthetically pleasing roofing. Tesla goes further, claiming that it’s even competitive with a generic asphalt roof.

“It’s the most affordable roof you can buy,” said Peter Rive, SolarCity’s chief technology officer, on a call with reporters.

But that depends on your ability to afford the upfront costs (roughly $70,000 for an average-sized home) and profit off the solar electricity you generate. If you are lucky enough to own the roof over your head, check out this (not unfavorable) third-party assessment before you rush off to take out a second loan.

Grist 50

Delaram Pourabdi / LADOT

Meet the fixers: These transportation gurus coax Angelenos onto bikes.

Los Angeles isn’t exactly the first city that comes to mind when you think “bike-friendly.” It’s enormous, polluted, and hot. But, as much of the country looks to California to lead the way on climate action, more people are paying attention to the transportation choices of the City of Angels, which contains roughly a quarter of the state’s population.

The intricacies of a bike-share system that can work for a large, complex metro area like Los Angeles, made up of 88 different municipalities, is something Rubina Ghazarian and Avital Shavit think about a lot. Ghazarian has been working to launch an L.A. program since 2011, first with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and later with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. Shavit got involved in 2014, taking up at Metro where Ghazarian left off.

In July of 2016, the bike share finally launched. The network of cycle stations is designed to connect people to public transit systems and transport them around Downtown L.A. Already, people have taken 122,000 trips on the bikes, saving 292,292 pounds of CO2. Other municipalities across Los Angeles County have expressed interest in joining the program in the coming months and years.

Dakota Access

Lars Plougmann

There’s already been a leak on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Dakota Media Group reported Wednesday that a small 84-gallon spill occurred at a pump station in Crandon, South Dakota, last month. Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the pipeline, moved to clean up the leak quickly.

The April 4 leak did not occur near a water source, which has been the primary concern of Dakota Access’ opposition. But it happened before the pipeline — which will transport crude oil 1,172 miles from North Dakota to Illinois — is even fully operational.

However, at the end of March, oil began flowing through the section of the pipeline that runs under Lake Oahe, the primary water source for Standing Rock. And InsideClimate News reports that Energy Transfer Partners currently has no response plan and no emergency cleanup equipment onsite for the event of an oil spill where the pipeline crosses the Missouri River.

“These spills are going to be nonstop,” Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chair Dave Archambault II said. “With 1,200 miles of pipeline, spills are going to happen. Nobody listened to us.”

The Dakota Access project was paused for environmental review under former President Obama last year after nationwide protests. President Trump — who stands to profit from the pipeline — reversed that decision in January, and construction moved forward.

Fixing breakfast

Obama says we’ll have to speed up innovation to avoid eating our way to climate catastrophe.

“There is such a thing as being too late,” he told an audience at a food summit in Milan, Italy. “When it comes to climate change, the hour is almost upon us.”

The global problems of climate change, poverty, and obesity create an imperative for agricultural innovation, Obama said. This was no small-is-beautiful, back-to-the-land, beauty-of-a-single-carrot speech. Instead, Obama argued for sweeping technological progress.

“The path to the sustainable food future will require unleashing the creative power of our best scientists, and engineers, and entrepreneurs,” he said.

In an onstage conversation with his former food czar, Sam Kass, Obama said people in richer countries should also waste less food and eat less meat. But we can’t rely on getting people to change their habits, Obama said. “No matter what, we are going to see an increase in meat consumption, just by virtue of more Indians, Chinese, Vietnamese, and others moving into middle-income territory,” he said.

The goal, then, is to produce food, including meat, more efficiently.

To put it less Obama-like: Unleash the scientists! Free the entrepreneurs!

Ooh, You Called Me Up Again Tonight

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst / Shutterstock

Imagine Al Gore and Donald Trump chatting on the phone about the Paris Agreement.

That allegedly happened, according to Axios. A “source close to the vice president” disclosed that Gore and Trump talked so that the former could make “the case for why the U.S. should stay in the agreement and meet our commitments.”

Gore has also met with Ivanka Trump to discuss her father’s climate policy — or rather, the lack thereof.

Throw Our Pal Al on the rapidly growing list of corporations, techbros, governments, and Condoleezzas who are urging the Trump administration to uphold the Paris Agreement.

