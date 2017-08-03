Briefly

Stuff that matters

wait, what?

iStock

Scott Pruitt is going to enact an ozone rule he’d planned to push off.

Late Wednesday, the EPA administrator rescinded a previous decision to delay Obama-era regulations on ozone pollution. In June, the EPA said it would push off for a year enforcing the rule, as well as identifying what areas of the country exceeded permitted ozone levels. Just a day before the reversal, 15 states and D.C. sued the agency over Pruitt’s staying of the regulation.

The fossil fuel industry said the rule would cost $1 trillion. A group of states — and organizations like the American Lung Association — said its delay would jeopardize human health. When the agency delayed enforcement, it said its rationale was that it didn’t want to impede economic growth.

It’s not the first time Pruitt’s moves to roll back environmental regulations have faced a challenge. Last month, a federal appeals court challenged his delay of an Obama-era methane rule. And this week, an appeals court upheld that ruling.

But Pruitt’s reversal doesn’t completely clear the way for Obama’s ozone rule. In July, the House passed a Republican-sponsored bill to push the timeline for updating ozone regulations from five to 10 years — so there could be more Senate-related fun involving the health of Americans ahead.

23 mins ago

charge ahead

Shutterstock

Toyota says it’s on the cusp of a major electric vehicle breakthrough.

The automaker revealed last week that it had achieved a sought-after improvement in existing lithium-ion technology by developing a “solid state” battery.

Solid-state batteries — which, as you may have guessed, have solid electrolytes rather than the usual liquid — are more expensive than traditional lithium-ion cells, but they can charge incredibly quickly and store a lot more power. (Plus, they’re less likely to explode.) Toyota says it plans to release a family of cars with the new technology in 2022.

That’s a long time away, and a lot can happen in the process of developing a new technology, but Toyota’s early announcement suggests the company is confident it can deliver on its promise, Axios reports.

And since demand for electric cars has been driving advances in energy storage that make renewable energy look more and more attractive, we’re excited to see what will happen to solar and wind power by 2022.

21 hours ago

sinking feeling

A disappearing island’s mayor challenged Al Gore on climate change.

James Eskridge, mayor of Virginia’s tiny Tangier Island, gave the climate change activist a piece of his mind during a televised town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

He blames his island’s slow descent into the Chesapeake Bay on erosion instead of encroachment from surrounding waters. “I’m not a scientist, but I’m a keen observer,” Eskridge said to Gore. “If sea-level rise is occurring, why am I not seeing signs of it?”

Scientists predict the residents of Tangier Island — which stands only four feet above sea level — will have to abandon it within 50 years due to rising waters. President Trump, meanwhile, reportedly called up Eskridge in June to say, “Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more.”

While Eskridge told Gore that the island needed a seawall to survive, the mayor doesn’t seem to buy either the experts’ or Trump’s assessments.

Gore explained that a challenge in climate communication is “taking what the scientists say and translating it into terms that are believable to people — where they can see the consequences in their own lives.”

But this is a case where someone can see it and still can’t believe it.

22 hours ago

This Too Shall Bypass

Reuters/Tomas Bravo

Trump’s border wall will circumvent a slew of environmental laws.

Despite Trump’s idea to cover his border wall with solar panels, the administration’s whole proposal is pretty much the opposite of good for the planet. And this week, the scheme got even worse.

Under a law that allows the government to waive legal requirements in order to expedite border infrastructure, the Department of Homeland Security said it would bypass dozens of environmental rules and regulations to smooth the way for the wall’s construction in a 15-mile area near San Diego.

Among the laws DHS will skirt: the National Environmental Policy Act, a 1970 measure that requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of projects; the Endangered Species Act; the Clean Water Act; and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, which established the Superfund.

Working around those laws will likely exacerbate the wall’s other environmental impacts on land and critters — not to mention the impending instability created by climate change, which will only increase human migration.

The House approved $1.6 billion for Trump’s wall in July, but it’ll face an uphill battle in the Senate where it’s opposed by Democrats and some Republicans.

1 day ago

saved by the bureaucracy

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump told frackers they could fart off methane. A court said no.

On Monday night, a federal appeals court ruled that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was overstepping when he tried to delay Obama-era rules on fracking. The new ruling affirms a previous court decision from July.

If fracking operations aren’t careful, they can leak a lot of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere. The methane rules mandated safety measures to catch and repair leaks, but Pruitt delayed the regulations from going into effect. The court is now telling Pruitt he has to enforce them.

Pruitt can totally rewrite the rules, but that takes time — and the unwinding of a lot of red tape. The Trump administration has generally tried to cut through various bureaucratic knots instead of patiently untangling them. The fact that the judiciary is brushing the executive branch back on this methane rule may mean it’s likely to run into trouble with some of its other big rule changes (like this one governing clean water).

Signing executive orders in front of cameras makes for great reality TV. Running a functional executive branch that can deliver on your promises takes a little more than the stroke of a pen.

Aug 1, 2017

power behind the throne

Shutterstock / Grist

Fossil fuel execs to Texas: Don’t target trans people.

Leaders from over 50 companies including Chevron, BP, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, Shell, and ExxonMobil sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott on Monday urging a defeat of the state’s “bathroom bill,” which would discriminate against trans individuals by requiring people to use the bathroom corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate in public schools, universities, and government buildings.

“Any bill that harms our ability to attract top talent to Houston will inhibit our growth and continued success — and ultimately the success of our great state,” the business executives wrote in the letter.

These concerns echo criticism of a similar rule that North Carolina repealed in March. The Associated Press calculated that the contentious law would have cost North Carolina more than $3.8 billion over 12 years in lost business opportunities. The Texas Association of Business tallied the Texas bill’s “economic fallout” at $5.6 billion over nine years.

The bathroom bill passed the Texas Senate on July 26 and now faces the state House, where it’s expected to encounter serious opposition.

Aug 1, 2017