Briefly

Stuff that matters

junk food

Sea creatures may be eating all that plastic because it tastes delicious.

Poor dumb turtles and fish, always chomping on the ubiquitous plastic in the water by accident — or so the story went, until a handful of recent studies suggested sea creatures may actually be choosing to eat plastic.

In one of these experiments, researchers took single grains of sand and particles of microplastic — both around the same size and shape — and dropped them onto coral polyps. The tiny creatures responded to the plastic the same way they would to a tasty piece of food, stuffing the bits of trash into their mouths like so many Snickers Minis.

“Plastics may be inherently tasty,” Austin Allen, a study coauthor and marine science doctoral student at Duke University, told the Washington Post.

Coral polyps rely on chemical sensors — taste buds, essentially — to determine whether something is edible or not. And they were repeatedly chosing to swallow plastic during the study. Only once in 10 trials did a polyp make the same mistake with sand. In fact, the cleaner and fresher and more plastic-y the plastic was, the more readily the coral gulped it down.

While the long-term effects of the plastic-saturation of the planet are still unknown, this research suggests that accidentally tasty microplastics could pose an extra hazard to already beleaguered corals around the world.

2 hours ago

Mean power plan

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Clean Power Plan’s health benefits are better than ever, Trump’s EPA discovers.

The climate rule would prevent 4,500 premature deaths per year by 2030, according to a recent study by the EPA. President Donald Trump still plans to repeal it, though.

The Clean Power Plan, finalized by the Obama administration in 2015, targets U.S. coal-fired power plants in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The rule encourages a shift away from coal toward cleaner power sources like natural gas, wind, and solar.

The plan would decrease the United States’ contribution to climate change, but that’s not all.

Coal-fired power plants emit high levels of harmful pollutants, which are linked to a host of health conditions including heart disease and lung cancer. Plants that rely on natural gas and renewables produce fewer of those pollutants.

That’s why the Obama administration projected the rule could save 1,500 to 3,600 lives every year. But the Trump administration’s more recent analysis now puts that number much higher.

Regardless of how many lives it could save, the EPA claims that the plan was an overreach of the agency’s authority in the first place. However, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt doesn’t currently have a plan to replace it.

3 hours ago

the piper pays

Julie Dermansky/Corbis/Getty Images

EPA is charging ExxonMobil $2.5 million for polluting Gulf Coast communities for decades.

The civil settlement comes after allegations that eight of its chemical plants in Texas and Louisiana violated the Clean Air Act by releasing excess emissions.

Those pollutants include volatile organic compounds that can cause asthma, leukemia, and adverse reproductive health effects in people who are chronically exposed. In addition to the civil settlement, Exxon must spend $300 million to retrofit its Gulf Coast plants to pollute less.

“Exxon has been breaking the law and polluting our air for too long,” Environment Texas Director Luke Metzger said in a statement applauding the announcement.

Beaumont, Texas, residents first filed a complaint to the EPA 17 years ago, charging environmental racism because the neighborhood next to the facility was 95 percent African American. People there face cancer risk from air pollution that is 54 times higher than the national average, according to EPA data. An investigation by the Intercept found black residents in that county experience cancer-death rates significantly higher compared to state and national rates.

While the EPA has touted the settlement as proof that the Trump administration is serious about enforcing environmental laws, advocates say the civil settlement doesn’t go far enough to hold Exxon accountable for years of harm.

4 hours ago

the cutting pledge

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The U.N. has good news and bad news about the Paris Agreement.

Every year, the United Nations checks in on the world’s progress on that whole global warming thing. Its latest “emissions gap” report analyzes our chances of avoiding the worst of climate change (reining in temperatures at 2 degrees C above the start of the industrial era).

First, the bad news: Even if current Paris pledges are met, they represent only one-third of what’s needed to keep warming below 2 degrees C — an “alarmingly high” gap. The report predicts that we’re “very likely” to see a 3 degrees C rise in temperatures by 2100. And these figures don’t even account for the consequences of President Donald Trump’s promise to withdraw the United States, the second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, from the deal.

The good news: The technology to close the emissions gap by 2030 already exists, and there’s momentum to adopt it. U.N environment chief Erik Solheim says that despite Trump, the U.S. will likely live up to its Paris commitments because of private sector efforts to combat climate change.

Plus, these pledges are just a starting point. Governments are supposed to deliver revised commitments in 2020 that are much stronger. This month, negotiators will meet in Bonn, Germany, for the latest round of international climate talks.

4 hours ago

the science is out

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Scott Pruitt just blocked expert scientists from EPA advisory boards.

Citing the risk of conflicts of interest, the EPA administrator instituted a sweeping change to the agency’s core system of advisory panels on Tuesday by barring scientists who receive EPA grants from membership.

In practice, the move represents “a major purge of independent scientists,” Terry F. Yosie, chair of the EPA’s Science Advisory Board during the Reagan administration, told the Washington Post. Their removal paves the way for a fresh influx of industry experts and state government officials pushing for lax regulations.

The advisory boards are meant to ensure that health regulations are based on sound science, but that role may be changing. As of Tuesday, the new chair of the Clean Air Safety Advisory Committee is Tony Cox, an independent consultant, who has argued that reductions in ozone pollution have “no causal relation” to public health.

The new head of the Science Advisory Board is Michael Honeycutt, the head toxicologist at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, who has said that air pollution doesn’t matter because “most people spend more than 90 percent of their time indoors.”

The figureheads of science denial were on hand to celebrate Pruitt’s announcement. Representative Lamar Smith, a Republican from Texas, called the move a “special occasion.”

1 day ago

Russian connection

Alex Hanson

This climate denier has a starring role in the Russia investigation.

Sam Clovis — the man slated to become the USDA’s chief scientist — encouraged an advisor to the Trump campaign to meet with a Russian woman connected to Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post reports that in August of last year, Clovis encouraged a Trump foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, to attend an off-the-record meeting with Russian officials. “I would encourage you … make the trip, if it is feasible,” Clovis wrote.

Clovis was the campaign’s chief policy adviser and national co-chairman. He was responsible for recruiting Carter Page, another campaign advisor under scrutiny. Clovis is reportedly a “cooperative witness” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

As a talk-radio host, Clovis claimed that climate change is unproven junk science. He has called progressives “liars, race traders, and race ‘traitors,'” and wrote that “LGBT behavior” is a choice.

Congress is set to begin confirmation hearings for Clovis’ USDA position on Nov. 9.

1 day ago