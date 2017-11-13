Briefly

Stuff that matters

K-cup smash!

Sean Hannity fans are destroying Keurig machines for all the wrong reasons.

Conservatives posted videos of themselves smashing, breaking, and pulverizing the popular coffee machines this weekend after the company announced it would no longer advertise on the Fox News show.

A Washington Post story containing allegations that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually pursued teenage girls in the late 1970s and early ’80s set off the firestorm. In response to having the candidate on Hannity’s show, Keurig made the decision to pull advertising following a public outcry. Then #BoycottKeurig was born. And finally, Keurig apologized for taking sides.

It’s not clear how many people are actually boycotting Keurig with this expensive stunt, but from a quick social media search we’ll put it in the ballpark of roughly “a handful.”

What we do know is that the instant K-cups used in Keurig machines are utterly horrifying for the planet. In 2015, the company sold over 9 billion of the coffee pods — enough to circle the planet 10 times. They’re recyclable now, but that doesn’t make them much better considering a regular old coffee pot works just fine.

If you wait long enough, conservatives will trick themselves into becoming eco-warriors.

7 hours ago

protest-to-prison pipeline

Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

As new pipeline battles ramp up, the DOJ vows to prosecute activists who stop construction.

The Justice Department’s edict comes after 84 Congressional representatives submitted a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in October asking whether it could charge protestors who damage pipelines and other energy infrastructure under domestic terrorism laws.

Meanwhile, arrests are piling up. Last month, police arrested 23 people for trespassing as they stood hand-in-hand to block the construction of the Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline on land owned by a group of nuns. Activists won a brief legal victory last Monday when a court halted progress on the pipeline. But days later the U.S. Court of Appeals allowed work to restart. Both the construction and the protests are ongoing.

Across the Midwest, indigenous communities are organizing against the Line 3 Pipeline, which they say could contaminate soil and water and threaten wild rice crops on reservations. Police arrested several pipeline opponents in Wisconsin on Wednesday for holing up inside a pipe for seven hours.

“We have attended public hearings, marches, and rallies,” a Line 3 protester said in statement. “At this point we feel like the only way we can make are [sic] voices heard is by locking our bodies to the equipment.”

7 hours ago

Trump Interrupted

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Singing protesters interrupt a White House presentation at COP23.

The Trump administration gathered a group of mostly fossil-fuel executives for a panel promoting coal, natural gas, and nuclear energy at the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany over the weekend. The topic of discussion, ironically enough: the role of fossil fuels in mitigating climate change.

A group of musically inclined climate activists interrupted the event with a protest song to the tune of “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The protesters sang for around 10 minutes in front of a banner that read “We the people.” Members of SustainUS posted pictures of the demonstration on social media afterward.

It all ended on another raucous note when Amy Goodman of Democracy Now! asked the panel a simple yes or no question: Do you support President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris agreement? Most of the panelists tried to dodge the question, but when Lenka Kollar, director of business strategy for NuScale Power, said she didn’t support leaving the agreement, the crowd erupted in cheers.

7 hours ago

pause and effect

Bad news: Global emissions are on the rise again.

A multi-year period of global economic growth and stable carbon emissions, heralded as a potential peak of humanity’s contribution to climate change, is over. Emissions are up again this year by an estimated 1 to 3 percent, now at the highest point in history, according to a new report:

Global Carbon Project

This is not what needs to happen, obviously. Every year we delay peaking emissions means we’ll have to reduce future emissions that much faster. Already, climate models are building in truly huge levels of untested CO2 removal technologies later this century to maintain an outside chance of keeping warming to relatively safe levels.

There’s a simple fact hiding here: Day in and day out, we are making this problem harder for ourselves the longer we wait.

There are still good reasons for hope: The large-scale trends of renewable energy, electrification, and urbanization are moving in the right direction — just not fast enough. Without additional incentives to speed that process up, the chances of keeping climate change in check are quickly fading.

9 hours ago

Island hopping

Mario Tama / Staff / Getty Images

The Feds are leaving Puerto Rico — and offering to take Maria survivors with them.

More than a quarter of the 15,000 federal troops deployed to the U.S. territory in the wake of the devastating hurricane have already withdrawn, and NPR reports half of the remaining troops will leave within the next few weeks.

Roads and supermarkets have reopened, spurring the military to decide that the emergency has passed. Recovery efforts, however, are nowhere near over, and Puerto Ricans fear they’re being left behind. More than half the island is still without power and many residents still rely on aid deliveries of bottled water.

“We don’t want people to get the wrong impression,” Lieutenant General Jeff Buchanan told NPR, noting that Puerto Rico’s National Guard would be taking over for the federal presence. “They are not being abandoned whatsoever.”

Soldiers aren’t the only ones leaving. More than 140,000 residents have left the island since Maria made landfall in September. FEMA and Puerto Rico’s Governor Ricardo Rosselló are working to relocate hurricane survivors to New York and Florida, where large Puerto Rican communities already exist. The agency is now offering to pay for flights and up to 60 days in a mainland hotel.

Experts are predicting that 300,000 more residents could leave the island in the next two years.

Nov 10, 2017

second is the best

Stephen Ehlers / Contributor / Getty Images

La Niña is here, so 2017 won’t be the warmest year on record.

The cool phase of the planet’s most important weather pattern began during October, say scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with a tell-tale cooling of the waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean.

Without the El Niño/La Niña cycle, 2017 likely would have been the warmest year ever measured. With it, 2017 will probably fall all the way to … second place, a close runner up to 2016, which was was superheated by a record-strength El Niño.

Every two to four years, global temperatures typically dip as La Niña takes hold. This time around, recent overall planetary warming has become so strong that human influence now seems to be blunting La Niña’s effect on global temperatures.

Over the past 67 years since NOAA has been tracking La Niñas, their effect has waned noticeably. But with cooling expected to linger into 2018, global temperatures will remain high but probably not record-breaking.

While thermometers might not be bursting, this year’s La Niña should be strong enough to alter weather patterns worldwide, boosting the chances of drought in California and the southeast U.S., heavy snows in the Pacific Northwest, torrential rains in Indonesia, and hurricanes in the Caribbean.

Nov 10, 2017