Briefly

Stuff that matters

prime time

Seth Meyers devoted a full nine minutes to Trump and climate change.

On Wednesday, the late night host hit on the president-elect’s climate denial, his weird obsession with wind energy, and his oil-loving cabinet picks.

Trump’s pick for the Department of Energy, Rick Perry, has claimed climate scientists manipulate data out of their own financial interests.

“You think climate scientists are getting rich off this stuff?” Meyers asked. “Have you seen how they dress? They look like they were shoved into a Goodwill store naked and given 90 seconds to pick an outfit.” Hard to argue with that.

“Just to recap 2016,” Meyers said. “It was the hottest year ever, Donald Trump won the presidency, and, on top of that, the Chicago Cubs won the fucking World Series. I’m pretty sure that’s three out of the four horsemen of the apocalypse right there.”

And we’re pretty sure Meyers doing nine minutes on climate change is the fourth. God save us all.

5 hours ago

Let's chat

Can we fight poverty without wrecking the climate? Grist’s food writer has a few ideas.

Global poverty isn’t exactly a small problem. But we aren’t intimidated to take on the big issues.

If you missed Nathanael Johnson’s Facebook Live conversation today, check it out to gain some insight into his latest in-depth series — The Poverty Solution: Put People First.

29 mins ago

Last Mann standing

Greg Rico / Penn State

A famed climate scientist will now get to sue the National Review for defamation.

Penn State’s Michael Mann will be permitted to proceed with a lawsuit against writers from the conservative National Review and the Competitive Enterprise Institute after an appeals court ruling in his favor Thursday.

Mann, the scientist behind the “hockey stick” graph, has been a frequent target of climate change deniers’ harassment.

“Mann could be said to be the Jerry Sandusky of climate science,” wrote Rand Simberg in a 2012 Competitive Enterprise Institute blog post, “except for instead of molesting children, he has molested and tortured data in service of politicized science that could have dire consequences for the nation and planet.”

The National Review’s Mark Steyn quoted these comments in a post of his own, writing that Simberg “has a point” and calling Mann’s work “fraudulent.”

Mann accused the two writers of libel, and now a three-judge panel for the D.C. Court of Appeals has ruled that he may proceed with his defamation suit against the authors and their institutions.

“Tarnishing the personal integrity and reputation of a scientist important to one side may be a tactic to gain advantage in a no-holds-barred debate over global warming,” wrote Judge Vanessa Ruiz in the court’s decision. Now it could be a costly one.

52 mins ago

word wars

REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Dan Rather has a new name for climate deniers — and they probably won’t like it.

The iconic former CBS newsman took to Facebook with a fresh hot take on Wednesday, this one about climate change deniers. Rather thinks they deserve a new name: Reality deniers.

It may seem trivial, but language really is a contentious debate in the fight over public perception. One debate is even about the best term to describe the issue itself — “global warming” versus “climate change.” According to one scholar with Gallup, there isn’t much of a difference in how people respond to the two terms, though GOP pollster Frank Luntz wanted the Bush White House to abandon “global warming” for what he viewed as the less-frightening term.

When it comes to labeling the people who reject the science themselves, emotions run higher. Climate change deniers, for their part, tend to loathe the term “denier,” preferring to call themselves “skeptics,” or, more ludicrously, “optimists.” But here at Grist, we prefer to call ’em like we see it. A denier is a denier.

3 hours ago

here we go again

Gage Skidmore

Trump’s pick to head the federal budget questions whether the government should fund science.

Trump has selected South Carolina Representative Mick Mulvaney to manage the federal coffers as head of the Office of Management and Budget.

The OMB is the largest in the executive office, whose staff reports to the president. Not just is it a powerful position in the White House, but Mulvaney would be tasked with drawing up and executing a federal budget that spans government agencies.

Naturally, Trump has ensured it will be guided by an anti-science philosophy.

Mulvaney wears his climate change denial proudly.

Slate reports that in a since-deleted Facebook post from September, Mulvaney queried: “do we really need government-funded research at all”?

In Congress, Mulvaney voted to open waters for drilling, wanted to bar the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating greenhouse gases, and signed a pledge against climate action that would increase government revenue.

As the Guardian points out, “Mulvaney’s nomination follows a pattern of Trump turning to individuals with records apparently hostile to the agencies they are nominated to lead.” How novel!

With friends like these, no wonder scientists are scrambling to copy their data.

23 hours ago

windy business

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump hates wind turbines even more than he hates women he deems unattractive.

Or so a new cache of letters reveals. Earlier this year, Alex Salmond, who was Scottish First Minister from 2007 to 2014, told Huffington Post U.K. that Trump sent him many letters criticizing the Scottish government’s support of an offshore wind project planned near Trump International Golf Links.

Huffington Post U.K. filed a public records request for the letters, and what they got back is a doozy. Some of the letters object to the project on the grounds that offshore wind is bad technology (one letter includes an analysis from the Institute for Energy Research, a Koch-backed fossil fuel front group).

Just as clear is a feeling of aesthetic panic. In the same way that Trump has a fear of insufficiently attractive women waiting tables at Trump-branded golf courses, he seems to have a primal objection to just looking at windmills.

“Hopefully,” he writes in one letter. “Aberdeen’s coastline will not be destroyed by these monsters.” In another: “Do you want to be known as ‘Mad Alex’ – the man who destroyed Scotland?” he asks Salmond.

Trump has continued to criticize the wind farm since becoming president-elect, a conflict of interest that may be in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

1 day ago