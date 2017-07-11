drip drip drip
So, a certain climate article opened a cloud of gloom and doom over your head.
New York Mag’s recent viral article is pretty bleak. You may feel like you’re just a drop in a (rapidly warming) bucket. We’ve all been there.
But here’s the thing: The world’s not going to change unless someone’s there to change it, and you might just be the drop we need. Here’s what to do:
- Shake off the blues. Easier said than done, but curling up in a ball helps no one.
- Make commonsense changes like eating less meat and taking fewer flights. If everyone cuts down just a li’l bit, we’ll be doing a whole lot better.
- Get active. Politically active. Vote local and participate in protests for a start. Consider running for local office. Looking for more inspiration? We’ve got a Grist list of movers and shakers.