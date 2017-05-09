Briefly

Some methane emissions could actually slow climate change.

Yes, methane is still a super powerful greenhouse gas, roughly 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide over the course of a century. But a recent study suggests that melting methane in the Arctic is absorbing 230 times more greenhouse gas than it releases.

That’s surprising because so-called “methane seeps” have been considered a harbinger of climate catastrophe. There’s tons of this potent greenhouse gas locked up in icy crystals worldwide — more than the total remaining fossil fuels. As the Earth warms up, these frozen deposits have been percolating up through the water. And when methane reaches the atmosphere, it fuels global warming.

But there’s a wrinkle. In a paper just published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists studying columns of methane bubbles in the Arctic discovered that another process is offsetting the effects of methane emissions. Rising methane bubbles have been carrying nutrients up from the sea bed, fertilizing billions of tiny water plants. And those plants have been gobbling up carbon.

This is great news, but it’s also one finding from one specific time and place. It might not work the same way on the other side of the world, and it almost certainly won’t work in the winter, when perpetual darkness keeps marine plants from growing and sucking up carbon.

Developing Situation

There’s an ongoing emergency at the largest nuclear waste storage site in the U.S.

Around 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, 400 square feet of soil caved in at the juncture of two several hundred foot–long tunnels housing radioactive material at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington.

The tunnels are located next to the long-defunct plutonium uranium extraction facility, called PUREX. The Hanford Emergency Information website reports there’s no sign of contaminant release.

Between 8:30 and noon, an alert cautioning people within PUREX facility boundary to evacuate expanded to a site-wide state of emergency, with all employees instructed to shelter in place, a spokesperson for Hanford’s Emergency Operation Center said.

“All employees are accounted for, no injuries, and no evidence of a radiological release,” he explained in a Facebook Live video.

Hanford Site

Hanford was a plutonium-enrichment site opened in World War II as part of the effort to build an atom bomb. It was decommissioned 30 years ago, and nuclear waste cleanup started two years later. Today, more than 9,000 people work at the site, which is 200 miles southeast of Seattle and just over 50 miles due east of the Yakima Indian Reservation.

“This is a serious situation, and ensuring the safety of the workers and the community is the top priority,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a statement.

We’ll update this post with new information as it’s available.

Grist 50

Dean Mosiman

Meet the fixer: This civil servant cooks up smart food policy.

It’s mind-bogglingly difficult to budge the ginormous, two-headed problem of hunger and obesity. That’s why George Reistad has unleashed dozens of different food-related projects as food czar for the city of Madison, Wisconsin.

Reistad issues both municipal and foundation grants to organizations with smart ideas, like the school that wanted to build a salad bar or the medical clinic that has started giving low-income patients vouchers for the food co-op across the street. He’s also working with the Latino Chamber of Commerce and a small grocery store to set up a delivery program for people paying for food with government benefits — residents who often have a hard time getting across town to go shopping.

Reistad has been on the job for less than a year, and he’s excited about what’s to come. “It’s just great to see the work taking root in the community around me,” he says. His efforts could provide a model for breaking down our giant food problems, piece by piece.

copy and paste

Daniel X. O'Neil

Chicago just posted all the climate data deleted by Trump’s EPA.

The EPA’s climate change webpage was taken down for revisions last month to “reflect EPA’s priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt.” It’s apparently still being updated. (We checked, so you don’t have to.)

The page — which explained the basics of climate science and how it affects us — now has a new home: The City of Chicago’s website.

“Here in Chicago, we know climate change is real, and we will continue to take action to fight it,” reads a statement city officials added to what is essentially a direct facsimile of what was once on the EPA’s site.

An archived “Jan. 19 snapshot”  of the climate science page is still linked on the EPA site, but there’s one tiny problem: As Climate Central reported, the archive is missing information.

“The Trump administration can attempt to erase decades of work from scientists and federal employees on the reality of climate change,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a press release, “but burying your head in the sand doesn’t erase the problem.”

In April, Chicago pledged to power its municipal buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. It’s one of many cities committing to clean energy while the federal government backslides.

A Dog's Purpose

Gage Skidmore

Goodbye peer review, hello industry review.

Starting Friday, head officials at the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior informed scientists and other advisers that they’d be replaced or their work would be put on hold.

EPA’s Board of Scientific Counselors evaluates the science conducted by the agency that’s used to craft regulations and policies, and has 18 scientist members. The Washington Post reports that EPA will not renew half of the current board’s terms, whereas historically, serving several terms has been the norm.

The agency says it plans to widen the pool it considers for the positions — to include members of industry.

Ecological economist Robert Richardson, among the terminated scientists, told the Post that he feels “great concern that objective science is being marginalized in this administration.” (He’s not alone.)

Interior also took up some changes starting Friday, putting over 200 groups that help manage public lands under review through September and perhaps beyond. Despite these changes, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is trying to boost morale. That same day, he launched “Doggy Days” at the department’s Washington offices.

We see what you’re doing there, Zinke.

Grist 50

Lisa Yetter

Meet the fixer: This chef takes a kitchen sink approach to food waste.

It’s not often you meet someone who doubles as a mathematician and a professional chef. But Hari Pulapaka, a tenured professor and four-time James Beard Award semifinalist, says his careers are a natural pair; they both demand problem-solving and a lot of creativity. Now, he’s tapping those skills to tackle a big issue in the food industry: waste.

Pulapaka was raised in a family of five kids, in working class Bombay, India. They ate modestly and didn’t throw much away — just banana peels and the occasional potato skin. But in American culinary school, almost half the food was tossed out, he says. “It blew my mind.”

Now at the helm of Cress restaurant in DeLand, Florida, Pulapaka is setting a better example. In the last four years, he and his wife have cut down a huge amount of food waste: about 16,000 pounds, he says. They’ve done it by engaging their community. Every week, a local farmer swings by to pick up Cress’s food scraps for pig and chicken feed, as well as compost. That same farmer then sells vegetables at the local farmer’s market, grown in — yup, you guessed it — Pulapaka’s compost. Pulapaka also recycles his cooking oil and uses every part of his vegetables and fish. Stuff that other restaurants throw out, like veggie tops, pop up in Cress’s pestos, chutneys, salsa verdes, sauces, and soups, he says.

Pulapaka sets an inspiring (and exhausting) example. “I can’t work at this pace forever,” he says. So what’s next? Maybe opening his own cooking school. You can bet his students won’t be throwing much away.

