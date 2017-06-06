Briefly

Stuff that matters

soot yourself

REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korea turns its back on coal and nuclear power.

To compensate, they want to build more natural gas-powered plants and dams. (Well, the first part sounded like a solid plan.)

According to Reuters, by 2030, the country’s current leadership wants coal and nuclear to contribute about 22 percent each to South Korea’s energy mix. Currently, coal and nuclear are responsible for 40 percent and 30 percent, respectively, of the nation’s electricity.

The plan also calls for burning more natural gas — increasing its share from 18 percent to 27 percent of the electricity pie. But South Korea will also rely more on renewables, mainly hydro — upping it from 5 percent of the country’s power to 20 percent.

If they follow through, they’d be walking in America’s footprints. Here, fracking sank the fortunes of nuclear and coal — though President Trump’s entire environmental platform seems to be geared to out-of-work coal miners.

Ironically, South Korea is right now the fourth biggest coal importer and one of the top 3 importers of U.S. coal. So even if Trump breathes new life into that industry, there could be one fewer buyer for its wares.

2 hours ago

justice for all

Nanette Diaz Barragán

As Trump ignores enviro justice, congressional reps step up.

Grist 50-er Nanette Diaz Barragán of California, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Donald McEachin of Virginia introduced a package of bills aimed at ensuring communities disproportionately effected by climate change, pollution, and environmental contamination are not forgotten.

The longshot legislation proposed by the three freshman Democrats follows their cofounding in late April of the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Task Force, as well as a letter they sent to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt last month, urging him not to erase his agency’s progress on environmental justice.

While President Trump’s proposed budget suggests crippling the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, one of the newly introduced bills would “officially establish” the office and arm it with $16 million annually to distribute as small grants to communities developing solutions to environmental and public health disparities.

The second bill creates essentially an environmental justice czar within the executive branch, and a third resolution implores all levels of government to increase transparency in policymaking to avoid creating environment injustices.

“These bills prioritize the protection of people in both red and blue states,” Jayapal says, “and aim to position clean air, clean water and social justice at the center of the climate fight.”

4 hours ago

We'll always have Paris

Grist | Shutterstock

As far as these states are concerned, the Paris climate agreement is still on.

A group of 13 states and territories have banded together to fill the ginormous U.S.-shaped hole in the Paris Agreement.

After Trump announced on Thursday that he would extricate the U.S. from the accord, governors in Washington, California, and New York quickly announced they would forge on without him. The United States Climate Alliance now includes Oregon, Minnesota, Vermont, Puerto Rico, and more (see all the states shaded in green above). The group accounts for roughly 35 percent of the U.S. economy.

While the legal implications of the alliance are still murky — states are not constitutionally allowed to join interstate compacts in some cases — the political ramifications are obvious. The Climate Alliance states are framing the effort as a way to resist the roadblocks Trump has thrown in front of environmental momentum, by pledging to stay on track for Paris agreement goals and Clean Power Plan commitments with or without presidential support.

“The President has already said climate change is a hoax, which is the exact opposite of virtually all scientific and worldwide opinion,” said California Governor Jerry Brown, in an announcement on the new alliance. “I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy — not for America, not for anybody.”

6 hours ago

slash and burn

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

EPA cutbacks are real, and they’re here.

In seemingly choreographed lockstep with President Trump’s revelation that the U.S. would exit the Paris Agreement, the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Thursday a buyout program to begin the process of cutting its staffing levels. 

According to an internal memo from Acting Deputy Administrator Mike Flynn (not that Mike Flynn), the EPA’s offer encourages “voluntary separations” that would cause “minimal disruption to the workforce.”

The workforce was plenty disrupted, however, by the budget proffered earlier this year by the Trump administration. It basically suggests taking a blowtorch to the agency — proposing a 31 percent budget cut and the elimination of 3,200 out of the EPA’s 15,000 jobs.

The proposed buyout will cost $12 million, and will first have to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget. The agency hopes to complete the cuts by September.

If approved, the buyouts may be popular. After Trump was elected, some EPA career staff cried, others set up rogue Twitter accounts, some quit, and others just waited anxiously for what would come next. Now we know: The newly arrived EPA honchos are sharpening their knives.

Jun 2, 2017

Dump Trump

Mihai Andritoiu

These states, cities, and companies are going to support the Paris Agreement without Trump.

An as-yet-unnamed group that includes 30 mayors, three governors, and more than 100 businesses is now in negotiations with the United Nations to determine how they can sign on to the Paris Agreement.

That question is more complicated than it sounds, because the accord isn’t designed to include entities that aren’t countries. But when your country announces that it will withdraw from the historic plan to prevent global collapse, you do what you gotta do.

Billionaire (and, briefly, presidential hopeful) Michael Bloomberg is organizing the group, and has pledged to pull together the $15 million the United States had originally promised to fund operations for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. How unlike Trump to duck out on a bill!

Because our president is more influenced by bank account commas than anything else, we’d like to point out that he’s up against organizations that control, collectively, trillions of dollars. Here are just a few:

  • California: GDP of $2.5 trillion
  • New York: GDP of $1.1 trillion
  • Washington: GDP of $311.3 billion
  • Hewlett-Packard: $12.4 billion in revenue
  • Mars (the candy bars, not the planet): $33 billion in revenue
  • Wesleyan University*: assets worth $917 million
  • Emory University: assets worth $12.7 million

If money really talks, Trump sure isn’t listening right now.

*Correction: We originally identified Wesleyan University as Wesleyan College.

Jun 2, 2017

elon time coming

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Elon Musk just quit presidential councils over Paris climate treaty rejection.

In the weeks leading up to the 45th president’s gameshow-style verdict on whether the U.S. would continue to be a part of the landmark climate accord, many famous people tried to sway the famously approval-hungry Trump.

One of those people was Musk, Tesla founder and would-be Mars colonist, who said he would have “no choice” but to leave the presidential councils on which he sits if Trump were to pull out of the accord.

So when Trump kept his word, Musk kept his, too.

The electric vehicle- and solar-entrepreneur leaves positions on both Trump’s economic advisory board and his manufacturing jobs initiative, where he reportedly tried to lobby for a carbon tax, according to Business Insider.

While Trump’s announcement contained a lot of vague talk about the importance of the American economy, titans of industry — including those as diametrically opposed as Musk and ExxonMobil — are making it increasingly clear that dealing with climate change is a necessary part of future wealth, for America and the rest of the world. Too bad Trump didn’t listen to any them.

Jun 1, 2017