Coincidences

Southern California is burning, and so is Rupert Murdoch’s house.

For your consideration, a series of facts:

1. There are five (five!) wildfires currently burning in the Los Angeles area today, and upwards of 50,000 people have been evacuated.

2. They look like this.

3. This has been (and continues to be) California’s worst wildfire season to date.

4. There are many reasons for that — including increased drought, tree disease, and rising temperatures due to climate change.

5. California news station NBC4 reported that media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s $30 million Bel-Air estate is one of the homes to succumb to the blaze.

6. Rupert Murdoch has deemed climate change “alarmist nonsense.”

7. The last two facts, taken together, are definitely a total!!! coincidence!!!!

8. Destruction wrought by climate change has a disproportionate effect on low-income people and people of color.

9. Rupert Murdoch will be fine.*

*That’s an educated guess, not a fact.

1 hour ago

Shrinky Zinke

George Frey/Getty Images

Ryan Zinke wants Trump to downsize even more national monuments.

The interior secretary, once a Prius-driving proponent of environmental conservation, recommended shrinking four national monuments on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump officially downsized two of them, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah. Zinke’s final report recommends shrinking two more, Nevada’s Gold Butte and Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou, although he did not specify exactly how much land those monuments would lose. Zinke also recommended that Trump reorganize six national and marine sites.

Under Zinke, the Interior has pushed to take advantage of the fossil fuel resources beneath national public lands. National monuments have long enjoyed protected status under the Antiquities Act, passed in 1906 by Zinke’s hero, Theodore Roosevelt. But in a recent call with reporters, Zinke said that the act’s power has been “abused.”

Conservationists, environmental groups, and Native American tribes are gearing up for a legal battle against Trump over the Utah monuments, and even retailers have joined the fray. Outdoor clothing designer Patagonia made its stance clear. This is what its site looks like right now:

Patagonia

Zinke isn’t too happy about it. He told reporters that Patagonia’s claim was “nefarious, false, and a lie.”

2 hours ago

Late Capitalism

Quinn Rooney / Staff / Getty Images

Let’s check in on some of the brands increasingly running your life.

Consumerism drives climate changesorry! — and there have been plenty of developments in the weird, dark world of retail this week. Let’s go:

  1. Brands are yelling at Trump: Outdoor retailer and newly, weirdly posh brand Patagonia has declared outright war on the Trump administration. “The President Stole Your Land,” the banner on Patagonia’s homepage read as of Monday, after the administration passed two orders cutting massive chunks out of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. Those formerly protected public lands are now open to private interests (read: fossil fuel extraction).
  2. Brands are profiting from rural poverty: Dollar General, the super-discount chain, has grown in sales and profits over the past seven years by expanding into increasingly poverty-stricken rural areas devoid of economic opportunity. “The economy is continuing to create more of our core customer,” Chief Executive Todd Vasos told the Wall Street Journal.
  3. Brands are expanding their empires: Carbon secret-keeper/urban development scourge Amazon dot com surprise-opened its Australian site on Tuesday. Amazon, however, is waiting to trot out the free express shipping option for Aussies until after the New Year. That little feature is both one of the company’s more significant competitive advantages and one of its biggest environmental offenses.
1 day ago

You're fired

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

A federal panel helped cities cope with climate change. Trump killed it.

After President Trump announced that he intended to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, cities across the country stepped up to fill the void on climate change action by adopting ambitious renewable energy targets and cutting pollution.

But the Trump administration has placed another proverbial banana peel in the path of cities seeking to modernize their responses to climate change. This week, the National Institute of Standards and Technology disbanded a panel that worked with federal agencies to help local officials prepare for extreme weather and natural disasters.

The Obama administration had established the panel, called the Community Resilience Panel for Buildings and Infrastructure Systems, in 2015. The panel had its final meeting on Monday. It’s the most recent casualty in the Trump administration’s affront on climate-related groups in the federal government.

“It was one of the last federal bodies that openly talked about climate change in public,” the panel’s chair, Jesse Keenan, told Bloomberg News.

1 day ago

Dakota Access

Reuters

Energy Transfer Partners has until April to develop an oil-spill response plan for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

A federal judge ruled Monday that the pipeline developer must create a scheme to address potential leaks and complete an audit by a third party, to ensure they’re complying with state and federal regulations, in fewer than four months.

The judgment comes as a result of the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes calling for additional measures to protect their drinking water and sacred lands at Lake Oahe. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ordered the Dallas-based gas company to work with local tribes and the Army Corps of Engineers on the oil-spill response plan and also submit bimonthly reports on the pipeline’s operations.

The court’s orders come on the heels of a Keystone pipeline spill in November that spewed 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota. Judge Boasberg cited the leak in his ruling: “Although the court is not suggesting that a similar leak is imminent at Lake Oahe, the fact remains that there is an inherent risk with any pipeline,” he wrote.

Boasberg’s mandates are interim measures while the pipeline is in the middle of a court-ordered environmental review. Despite the tribes’ objections, Dakota Access has been transporting oil since June.

1 day ago

monumental decision

SAUL LOEB / Contributor / Getty Images

5 Native American tribes are gearing up for a legal battle with Trump on national monuments.

Today, the president signed two proclamations drastically cutting land from two federal monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, by 80 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

When President Obama designated Bears Ears a national monument last year, it was a huge victory for five Utah tribes — the Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Ute Indian Tribe, Hopi, and the Pueblo of Zuni — who came together in 2015 to push for the preservation of what they estimate are 100,000 cultural and ancestral sites, some dating back to 1300 AD, in the region.

“More than 150 years ago, the federal government removed our ancestors from Bears Ears at gunpoint and sent them on the Long Walk,” Navajo Nation Council Delegate Davis Filfred said in statement. “But we came back.”

The Antiquities Act of 1906 gives the president authority to establish national monuments, largely to thwart looting of archaeological sites. Trump is the first president to shrink a monument in decades.

The five tribes have said they will bring a legal case against the administration — the outcome could redefine the president’s powers to use the Antiquities Act. “We know how to fight and we will fight to defend Bears Ears,” Filfred said.

Dec 4, 2017