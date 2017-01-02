Briefly

Better state than never

States will be the places to watch on climate in 2017.

Especially because there will likely be a big, federal-sized hole in climate ambition.

California, which passed aggressive climate bills last year, is determined to continue leading the nation on climate action, despite the incoming Trump administration. The state, still reeling from lingering drought, is also working on a big Bay-Delta water plan, a compromise that aims to reconcile the interests of farmers, environmentalists, and others. It could spark another battle in the state’s notorious water wars.

Florida will need to work on shoring up its vulnerable coastline, which is threatened by increasing storms and sea-level rise. The legislature will consider a multi-million-dollar request from the Department of Environmental Protection to restore areas damaged by hurricanes.

Iowa spent last year developing a hefty energy plan to boost renewables and efficiency around the state. Now that the plan is in place, the state will set out to execute it by, among other things, increasing research and workforce training and modernizing the electrical grid.

Massachusetts has proposed new regulations to cut carbon emissions from sectors like transportation and power generation. Public hearings are set for February, and the rules are supposed to be finalized by August.

Astrology Zone

What’s going to happen in 2017? Experts weigh in. (It’s us — we’re the experts.)

As we end a year that’s been good for the nation’s obituary writers and no one else, it’s natural to wonder what’s in store for 2017. Will Judge Judy finally make it to the Supreme Court? Will Canada build that wall? Here are a few of our predictions for the coming months:

  • Rick Perry will show up for work at the Department of Energy offices for the first time sometime in August, exclaiming, “I remember now!”
  • The Department of the Interior will be replaced with the Department of Interior Design and headed by Ivanka Trump and the Property Brothers.
  • Ben Carson and Elon Musk will collaborate to solve the nation’s housing crisis by soliciting affordable housing proposals for Mars.
  • Mike Pence will introduce legislation requiring a mandated mourning period for used tampons.
  • Hillary Clinton will be spotted at Burning Man, looking radiant.
  • All musicians will die. Except Keith Richards.
  • Vladimir Putin will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
  • Donald Trump will be revealed to be a Christmas ham. This will have no impact on his ratings.

If we learned anything from 2016, it’s that prognosticators can be very, very wrong — but really, crazier things have happened.

Nerd's-eye view

Here are the best nerdy infographics of the year.

The most epic was inventor Saul Griffith’s opus-in-the-form-of-a-website, Energy Literacy, which went from being an energy blog to a single, enormous infographic that aims to show precisely where energy comes from and where it goes. The site is overwhelming — you’d need a computer screen the size of a billboard to view some data sets easily — but it’s still fun.

Energy Literacy

The most useful infographic I’ve found this year comes from Cameron Booth, who plots Amtrak lines as though they are routes on one enormous subway. This is not only attractive, it’s much more useful for trip planning than anything I’ve ever seen from Amtrak. While the project itself is not new, Booth has freshly updated it for 2016.

Cameron Booth

This series of maps by the Washington Post shows the nerves and tangles of American infrastructure — everything from electrical grids to railroad lines. The country’s oil and gas pipelines are laid out below, prettier in map form than on the ground.

Washington Post

The most optimistic infographics came from National Geographic’s Blueprint for a Carbon-Free America and a Carbon-Free World, which lay out state-by-state and country-by-country plans for going completely renewable.

Blueprint for a Carbon-Free World

Now that unsubsidized solar is beginning to outcompete coal and gas, maybe those plans are closer than we think.

It wasn't all a dumpster fire

2016 was a great year for wind and solar, even if nobody noticed.

Renewable energy’s gains this year were incremental and unglamorous, so they had a hard time competing with this:

LAFD

But even if the media didn’t give clean energy a lot of attention, the progress was notable.

In the U.S., the amount of residential solar installed rose, with no limits in sight. Utilities built solar projects in record-breaking numbers. This chart shows solar PV installations in the U.S.:

Greentech

Wind energy capacity in the U.S. also continued to rise, though not as dramatically as in 2015:

Federal tax credits kept solar and wind competitive even when the cost of natural gas (which gets its own subsidies) reached epic lows earlier this year.

America wasn’t the only country to boost renewables and curb CO2 emissions. Worldwide, while the global economy has been growing, CO2 emissions per unit of GDP have been falling. The Paris climate agreement inspired a new wave of private investment in cleantech. Already, solar power is the cheapest form of new electricity in some (mostly emerging) markets, and competitive with coal worldwide.

This is not enough to stave off catastrophic climate change, but it’s a darn sight closer than we were a few years ago.

Here’s some of the best environmental writing of 2016, according to us.

We can’t give a definitive shortlist of green journalism — but we can point you to a smattering of people who did a rad job of covering environmental issues in 2016.

  • Center for Public Integrity reporters Talia Buford and Kristen Lombardi have been digging into environmental racism for over a year. Their standout topics of 2016: Flint and the EPA’s lurching attempts to address civil rights.
  • Many of the best portraits of the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance can be found on social media as opposed to mainstream outlets. But Mother Jones’ Wes Enzinna consistently produced standout, informative, on-the-ground reports, as did the staff of Unicorn Riot.
  • series from Bitch Magazine explores white supremacy and climate change: “If we’re going to protect the sacred and prepare for the worst, we must look at the environmental effects of white supremacy,” Bani Amor writes.
  • In the New York Times, Nathaniel Rich recounted the harrowing tale of a corporate defense lawyer’s about-face to take down Dupont and a nasty chemical haunting West Virginia.
  • The locavore and farm-to-table movements have enjoyed a long, rosy moment in the restaurant scene. But how much can you trust them? According to an exposé from the Tampa Bay Times’ Laura Reiley: “If you eat food, you are being lied to every single day.”
wake up already

Shutterstock

What’s the most overlooked but important issue of the year?

The crisis of affordable housing (after climate change, natch).

It’s not for lack of local media coverage. Follow the news from New York City to Seattle, and you can’t avoid stories about skyrocketing home prices and rent along with record rates of homelessness. The bestseller Evicted followed low-income residents in Milwaukee who were tossed out of their homes for missing a rent payment.

Add up each local crisis, city by city, and it’s clear that the country has a national crisis that requires a national response. Yet affordable housing passed without much notice in the 2016 election. Interviewers and debate moderators never asked about housing. Republican presidential candidates, including President-elect Donald Trump, a high-end real estate developer, ignored it altogether.

To be sure, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders issued modest proposals on housing policy. But they gave housing little attention on the campaign trail.

So will 2017 be the year that our political system wakes up to the housing crisis? The signs aren’t promising. Trump and congressional Republicans want to cut housing aid, which has already been squeezed by cuts from the Budget Control Act of 2011.

But maybe it’s the year that progressives in Congress propose a national strategy to provide high-quality, affordable housing to all Americans. It’s a political cause in dire need of a champion.

Dec 29, 2016