Gregory Smith/Getty Images

Superfund sites are in danger of flooding, putting millions of Americans at risk.

An investigation by the Associated Press found that 327 of the most polluted sites in the country are vulnerable to flooding and sea-level rise spurred by climate change.

The 2 million people who live within a mile of these sites face a serious health threat if floodwaters carry hazardous materials into their homes or contaminate drinking water.

We already saw this happen in Houston when Hurricane Harvey’s torrential rains hit 13 Superfund sites. The San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site, for example, leaked chemicals that can cause cancer and birth defects. The EPA estimates it will cost $115 million to clean up the site.

Low-income communities and people of color likely face the most risk from Superfund sites. “We place the things that are most dangerous in sacrifice zones, which in many instances are communities of color where we haven’t placed as much value on their lives,” said Mustafa Ali, who led the EPA’s environmental justice program before resigning this year.

For more about Superfund:

20 hours ago

2017 obsessions

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about forest bathing.

It started over the summer, when I was sunbathing next to a lake and listening to NPR — because that’s the kind of person I am, I guess — when Alison Aubrey started telling me about this thing called forest bathing.

It turns out taking a walk in the woods is actually “forest bathing,” a meditative practice that has myriad health benefits. In Japan, it was dubbed shirin-yoku in the 1990s, and more recently it’s become popular in the U.S. as a cure for work-related stress.

It’s really taken off! The U.S. Associations of Nature & Forest Therapy trains 250 forest bathing guides every year, because walking in the woods can be hard! There are many studies that say the practice boosts your immunity and mood.

First of all, it’s lit that I’ve been unknowingly absorbing the health benefits of the forest my whole life. But the United States has lost millions of acres of forest to climate change–fueled wildfires this year, and Los Angeles — possibly the one place on Earth most in need of stress-relief — is currently battling its first wintertime megafire ever. Those trees might not grow back. And, according to the World Resources Institute, more than 80 percent of Earth’s forests have already been destroyed. AND, humans cut down around 15 billion trees each year.

This is undoubtedly bad news for trees, but also for humans. What happens when there’s no more forest to bathe in? Only the rich get to enjoy the few forests we have left? Wait, that might already be happening. Merry Christmas!

Zoya Teirstein is an editorial assistant at Grist.

1 day ago

nuclear winner

Pallava Bagla / Contributor / Getty Images

Georgia could have put an end to nuclear plant construction in the U.S., but it didn’t.

On Thursday, the Georgia Public Service Commission voted unanimously to continue the expansion of the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, located 150 miles east of Atlanta.

The construction of reactors 3 and 4 at the facility, which has been online since the late 1980s, is projected to cost up to $25 billion — twice as much as planned. The reactors were supposed to be completed this year. Now, the deadline is extended to 2022.

If the commission had voted against the deal, there would have been no active nuclear energy projects ongoing in the U.S. South Carolina abandoned an over-budget, two-unit expansion to its V. C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station this past summer.

According to Tim Profeta, director of Duke University’s Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions, nearly 90 percent of the country’s nuclear capacity could sunset in the next 30 years — ending the nuclear era, which started in 1958 when the first reactor opened in western Pennsylvania.

“Investing in clean, sustainable energy infrastructure is a worthwhile endeavor,” Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said in a statement responding to the news that construction of Vogtle will resume. “It is important that we stay the course.”

2 days ago

gimme shelter

KONTROLAB / Contributor / Getty Images

As global temperatures rise, more refugees will flee to Europe.

New research published in the journal Science found that the number of migrants who apply for asylum in the European Union will likely triple by 2100 if carbon emissions continue warming the planet at the current rate.

Examining asylum applications filed to the EU between 2000 and 2014, as well as variations in temperature in the more than 100 countries that applicants hailed from, researchers determined the conditions that often lead to migration: The more that temperatures in each country’s primary agricultural region deviated from 68 degrees Fahrenheit — the optimal temperature for growing most crops — the more likely people were to leave.

The findings are the latest in a growing body of evidence showing that climate change exacerbates poverty, conflict, and other factors that force people from their homes.

“Though poorer countries in hotter regions are most vulnerable to climate change, our findings highlight the extent to which countries are interlinked,” said Wolfram Schlenker, a study coauthor and Columbia University economist. “Europe is already conflicted about how many refugees to admit.”

Dec 21, 2017

2017 Obsessions

Paul Morigi / Contributor / Getty Images

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about the role of public broadcasting in teaching science.

Growing up in the ’90s, some of my favorite people in the world were Bill Nye, Cookie Monster, and Wishbone. That definitely did NOT make me one of the cooler kids at school, who got to chat about cable TV shows I knew nothing about.

But hey, my buddy Bill gave me the crazy idea that science was fun. Wishbone instilled in me a love of reading. And Sesame Street legit taught me, a new immigrant kid from the Philippines, how to speak English.

Now I write about the environment, with a special focus on all the nerdy, science-y, but supremely important environmental stuff that impacts kids in marginalized communities. Those are the kids who might rely on things like public broadcasting to close educational gaps — just like I did. It helped me get to where I am today.

So when Bill Nye resurfaced in 2017 in a big way — with a new series on Netflix and in a new documentary about the man behind the bow tie, I was obsessed. In the film, he meets YouTubers taking the torch when it comes to making fun, open-to-anyone educational videos. It’s all part of his quest to protect science education and keep it accessible to kids. And what makes the documentary even cooler for me? It’s on PBS.

Justine Calma is a Grist fellow.

Dec 21, 2017

Oil? how about butter

Eric Schaeffer / Getty Images

France’s ban on oil drilling could keep 5 billion barrels in the ground.

For a country that already imports 99 percent of its oil, France’s decision to end all new oil development and phase out existing projects by 2040 may not seem all that meaningful. The Guardian called it a “largely symbolic gesture.”

But actually, as geoscientist Erik Klemetti noted, France is committing to keeping a massive oil reservoir in the ground. The Paris Basin, a region in northern France, may contain nearly as much underground petroleum as the huge Bakken Formation in North Dakota. Extracting that oil and gas would require extensive fracking.

Klemetti calculates that France could extract 100 years worth of oil for the country by fully exploring the Paris Basin — which could contain, according to the top estimate, 5 billion barrels of oil. At current oil prices (around $58 per barrel), that’s worth about $290 billion.

Instead, France decided to say au revoir to oil and gas altogether.

Earlier this year, the country also announced it would ban internal combustion engines by 2040. With decisions like these, France is positioning itself on the right side of history. And it’s sending a message to a world that’s floundering on climate change: A more just and prosperous future is possible, and it doesn’t require the dirty fuels of the past.

Dec 20, 2017