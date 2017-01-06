Briefly

Stuff that matters

deja vu all over again

iStockphoto

Surprise! Looks like 2016 is going to be the hottest year in history.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service has announced that 2016 will be the warmest year in recorded history — by a lot.

The Arctic had an especially warm year, and experienced the sharpest rise in temperatures, while Africa and Asia also felt unusually high temps. Globally, surface temperatures climbed to an average 58.6 degrees F, 2.3 degrees F higher than before the Industrial Revolution, when humans got serious about burning fossil fuels.

The warming temps continue a well-established trend: Last year was also the hottest year on record at the time, and 2014 was the hottest year on record before that. In fact, 10 of the hottest years on record have occurred since 1998.

This warming trend has name — it’s called climate change, if you weren’t aware — and these rapidly accelerating temperatures come with severe consequences, including worsening storms, wildfires, droughts, and other extreme weather events. And climate change isn’t just scary — it’s expensive.

Despite all the evidence, the incoming president and much of the GOP-controlled Congress either ignore climate change or thinks it’s a giant ruse created by Al Gore. As for how they explain another hottest year of record — well, maybe it’s the just heat from the burning dumpster fire that was 2016.

2 hours ago

Read More

Shutterstock

New year, new Friday, new reading list — but hey, never change.

Well, unless you really want to. Here’s some reading to jump-start your brain makeover for 2017:

  • All you need to know about Outside’s profile of Alaska’s lone veterinary pathologist: “‘I’m hungry,’ she said across the bloody table. She removed the otter’s head and reached for the bone saw. ‘Who likes Indian?'”
  • In 70 years of avocado research, no one has found a breed to unseat the holy Hass — but, as told in Wired, that doesn’t mean the effort is over.
  • What does a mini-farm in a school cafeteria have to do with the future of vertical urban farming? Find out in the New Yorker.
  • If you want to attack homelessness head-on, the Lindsay Lohan approach (rehab, that is) might actually be a good — if nontraditional — start. Pacific Standard visits a “sober utopia” in Colorado.
  • The inauguration is in two weeks. Sorry! If you’re a woman who’s gearing up to resist the Trump administration’s policies, this essay from Jezebel has some good advice: Get ugly.
1 hour ago

can't make this stuff up

Jared Rodriguez / Truthout

The Kochs launch campaign to convince black people that dirty fuel is good for them.

Fueling U.S. Forward, a public relations operation funded by the Koch brothers, is trying to spread the message that black people benefit the most from cheap fossil fuels, according to a story in The New York Times. Clean energy, they say, is a threat.

Last month, the group sponsored a toy drive and gospel concert in Richmond, Virginia. The event included a panel discussion on how the holidays were only possible thanks to oil and gas.

What went unsaid, of course, was that people of color are far more likely to be harmed by the fossil fuel industry than helped. They’re more at risk from climate change and pollution and more likely to suffer health problems tied to burning fossil fuels.

Asthma is more common among black people than white people, partially because they’re more likely to live near coal-fired power plants and other fossil-fuel infrastructure. That’s not exactly because they want those plants in their neighborhoods; it’s because they have less power to fight them.

This is far from the first attempt to turn people of color against renewable energy and, as Fueling U.S. Forward has made clear, it won’t be the last.

5 hours ago

Burn the swamp

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump’s energy policy is being shaped by scary, oily think tank.

The Institute for Energy Research (IER) and its political arm, the American Energy Alliance, are deeply involved in determining the president-elect’s energy policy, Bloomberg reports.

IER, which was founded by a former Enron executive, has been described as a front group for the fossil fuel industry, and has received funding from ExxonMobil, the American Petroleum Institute, Peabody Energy, and groups linked to the Koch brothers. Its head, Thomas Pyle, was previously a lobbyist for Koch Industries and is now leading Trump’s transition team for the Department of Energy.

IER has worked to slow the growth of green jobs, campaigned against subsidies for wind and solar, and pushed misleading research about renewable energy and the cost of cap-and-trade.

In 2009, Mother Jones named the institute to its list of “Dirty Dozen” climate-denying groups “claiming that global warming is a joke and that CO2 emissions are actually good for you.” Now this small-but-powerful think tank has the ear of the president-elect.

18 hours ago

we're still doing this huh

Paul Ryan just declared war on Planned Parenthood (again).

Today, the speaker of the House announced his intention to cut off federal funding for Planned Parenthood while repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Make no mistake: While the GOP will sell this move as an attack on abortion access, it’s actually a full-on offensive on contraception for those most in need of it. The Hyde Amendment already prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion in most cases.

Around 40 percent of Planned Parenthood’s revenue comes from federal funds — specifically, Medicaid and Title X, which are programs serving low-income communities. The money is spent on services like family planning, cancer screenings, and prenatal care.

The Affordable Care Act requires full coverage of contraception for insured women, which has led to increased use of the most effective methods of birth control.

The proven best way to lower abortion rates is to facilitate access to birth control, so you could say the GOP plan makes exactly zero sense — or the party is disingenuous about its goals. While Ryan’s effort is likely to prove successful in the House, it’s unclear whether the Senate will go along.

Curious about the incoming Trump administration’s role in this? Here’s a photo of hell Ryan meeting yesterday with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a vociferous anti-choice crusader.

1 day ago

On hire ground

REUTERS

China plans to create 13 million clean energy jobs by 2020.

The country has announced that it will invest $361 billion in renewable energy through the end of the decade — another signal that the world’s most populous nation is serious about combating climate change. The investment, Reuters reports, will continue China’s shift away from coal and other dirty fuels.

In addition to fighting climate change, investing in clean energy should help China address its air-pollution problems. Major cities like Beijing are often blanketed in smog, due largely to coal burning and other industrial activity. Last year, as part of China’s “war on pollution,” Beijing closed 335 factories and ordered more than 400,000 high-emitting vehicles off the roads — and there is some indication that these steps are working. According to the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau, the total number of “blue sky days” last year hit 198, up from just 12 in 2015.

But even after this new investment in renewables, clean energy is expected to account for only 15 percent of overall energy consumption by 2020, while coal will make up over half.

Still, China is solidifying its spot as the world leader in renewable energy. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the president-elect is expected to decrease investments in renewables and open up more lands to fossil fuel production.

1 day ago