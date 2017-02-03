Briefly

Sweden’s climate minister just trolled Trump in the most excellent way.

Isabella Lövin, who also serves as the country’s deputy prime minister, signed a new climate law on Friday and posed for an epic photograph that many on social media interpreted as a jab at President Trump.

One of Trump’s first executive orders was the reinstatement of the “global gag rule,” a draconian measure that denies federal funding for international groups that provide information on abortion access. The photo of Trump surrounded solely by white men while signing the order was criticized by countless advocacy groups and progressives.

Lövin hinted to The Local what her message was with the photograph: “We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo.”

Our interpretation: A government that places gender equality and climate action at the forefront of decision-making can still exist despite Trump’s ascendancy. We just have to make it happen.

1 hour ago

Maryland, Maryland, quite contrary-land

Shutterstock

Maryland lawmakers have pushed past their governor’s veto to embrace renewable power.

The state’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, had vetoed a bill that would require utilities to buy 25 percent of their electricity from wind, hydroelectric dams, and other renewable sources by 2020, but legislators voted to override his veto.

Now this new, stronger renewable energy standard replaces the previous one, which had called for utilities to be getting 20 percent of their power from clean sources by 2020.

Democrats argued the bill would create jobs, mitigate climate change, and clean up air pollution. Republicans said it would cost too much. According to the Baltimore Sun, “Nonpartisan legislative analysts estimated it might raise residential electricity bills by 48 cents to $1.45 per month.”

It’s easy to focus on the U.S. presidency — that’s the center of the national reality show. But much of the substantive policy in this country is made on the state and local levels, where people are often more practical than ideological — or, you could say, more likely to be tailored for reality, rather than for reality TV.

18 mins ago

Do U Even Lyft

REUTERS/Shu Zhang

Uber’s CEO would like you to re-download the company’s app, please.

This weekend, over 200,000 people deleted the ride-sharing app after a momentous online campaign encouraged people to abandon the service.

Today, Uber showed it’s paying attention to its (now ex) customers with CEO Travis Kalanick’s announcement that he’s stepping down from Trump’s business advisory council.

Anger over a perceived effort to capitalize on a taxi strike at JFK airport in protest of Trump’s executive order on immigration kicked off the #DeleteUber movement. It picked up steam due to Kalanick’s role on Trump’s business advisory council — so much so that the company had to automate the deletion process.

“Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick wrote in an email to employees.

The company pledged to provide support for drivers affected by the order in the following days — but that hasn’t been enough to coax customers back.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also advising Trump (and pushing back against the ban), but backlash against his company has so far been minimal. He told Gizmodo last month: “The more voices of reason that the president hears, the better.”

We hope we’re wrong, but we might be past that point.

19 hours ago

where the sidewalk ends

OpenSidewalks

There’s finally a tool for navigating cities that puts people before cars.

Have you ever found Google Maps leading you, a pedestrian, on the steepest possible route from Point A to Point B? For many of us, it’s an annoyance — but if you’re in a wheelchair or pushing a stroller, that route might have proved impassable.

To address the need for a travel-planning tool based on accessibility and sidewalk conditions, a team at the University of Washington created AccessMap. It uses open-source data to customize routes to an individual’s needs, accounting for obstacles such as steep hills, blocked-off construction zones, and sidewalks without sloped curbs.

There’s a catch, of course: AccessMap is only available in Seattle at the moment. The team has created the OpenSidewalks project to allow people in urban areas to crowdsource real-world conditions for pedestrians — everything from uneven sidewalks to the presence of inadequate street lights.

22 hours ago

Let's science the shale out of it

Innovation, not scarcity, could bring us peak oil as soon as 2020.

According to a new report from Grantham Institute at Imperial College London and the Carbon Tracker Initiative, cheaper solar and electric vehicles could make fossil fuel obsolete faster than we think.

The authors make the case that most projections suffer from “straight-line syndrome” where fossil fuel demand grows continuously — but that doesn’t account for the non-straight-line exponential growth of low-carbon technology.

In one scenario, new inventions could lead to electric cars so cheap that the world reaches peak internal-combustion engine by 2020:screen-shot-2017-02-02-at-10-35-10-am

Combine that projection with falling solar costs and international commitments to address climate change, and you inevitably get less and less demand for oil and coal. If inventors are able to keep coming up with good ideas, gas-powered cars may look as quaint as horse-drawn buggies by 2050.

1 day ago

dakota access

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

In a win for Standing Rock, Seattle just moved to dump Wells Fargo.

A Seattle City Council committee voted 8-0 to divest from the bank, which currently manages $3 billion of the city’s money and is a major funder of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Hundreds of demonstrators swarmed outside City Hall before the Wednesday morning hearing and erupted in cheers upon learning the outcome.

The bill, which will go to a vote by the full council on Monday, calls for Seattle to find a more socially responsible bank and prohibits the city from investing in Wells Fargo over the next three years. Wells Fargo holds $120 million in a $2.5 billion credit agreement directly financing the construction of the pipeline. If the bill passes, Seattle will be the first major city to divest over Dakota Access.

On Tuesday, the acting secretary of the Army told two members of Congress that he has ordered approval of a final easement necessary to complete construction of the pipeline.

But the anti-pipeline fight continues on multiple fronts. In cities like Seattle, activists aim to apply financial pressure to Dakota Access’ biggest investors. In North Dakota, #NoDAPL organizer LaDonna Brave Bull Allard asked water protectors and their allies to return — seemingly contradicting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to clear the resistance camps by Jan. 30.

Feb 1, 2017