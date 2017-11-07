Briefly

rogue nation

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Syria is joining the Paris Agreement, leaving the U.S. alone in rejecting it.

During the COP23 climate conference in Bonn, Germany, delegates from Syria’s government announced it will sign the Paris climate accord. That leaves the United States as the only nation on earth to refuse climate action. President Trump announced in June that the U.S. would leave the agreement as soon as it is legally allowed to do so.

That fact is so shocking it’s worth repeating: The United States is now the only nation on Earth not on board with working together to solve climate change. Even rogue regimes like Syria and North Korea have taken time out from plotting mass murder to acknowledge the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The United States, which originally helped craft the Paris Agreement under President Obama, has historically contributed the most to the problem of climate change. A recent independent analysis of current and pending climate policy placed it as one of the few countries “critically insufficient” to keep warming to safe levels — putting the world further off course and risking lives worldwide.

There are still signs of hope, however: A delegation representing hundreds of American mayors, university presidents, and business leaders have traveled to Bonn to reassure world leaders that at the local level, climate action in the United States is still full speed ahead.

3 hours ago

on the rocks

Over half of Greenland’s ice sheet is in danger of melting.

New research in the journal Geophysical Research Letters confirms that 139 glaciers are exposed to the melting influence of ocean water, many of those reaching deep below sea level where the water is warmer.

Using a combination of satellite radar, aerial imagery, and sonar data, researchers carefully mapped the topography — the intricate landscape of canyons and crevices on the ocean floor — below the ice itself. The results illustrate two major issues behind the accelerated melting of Greenland’s glaciers: warmer-than-normal ocean water and the shape of the bedrock itself.

Geophysical Research Letters

The contours of the rock that the glaciers sits on top of determine how that ice melts, by changing the amount of ice exposed to melt-inducing seawater. For example, a glacier embedded on a downward slope melts faster as the grounding line retreats and more and more ice is exposed to warm water.

Plus, the new research indicates that the Greenland ice sheet is almost three inches thicker than previous research suggested, which means the ice sheet could raise global sea levels by about 24.3 feet if it melted entirely. Yikes!

21 hours ago

spill, baby, spill

Ohio EPA

Ohio is suing an Energy Transfer Partners pipeline for spilling millions of gallons of drilling fluid.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued the Rover Pipeline 13 violations since its construction began earlier this year, including citations for disposal of diesel fuel near sources that supply drinking water.

Once complete, the pipeline will run 713 miles transporting natural gas from processing plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia to markets across the U.S. and Canada. In September, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allowed construction to resume after it was halted for four months as a result of accrued violations. Days after restarting, the project received its latest citation for leaking wastewater and sediment into a tributary of an eastern Ohio creek.

The state’s attorney general filed the lawsuit against the pipeline, demanding Rover pay civil penalties of $10,000 per day for each violation. Energy Transfer Partners — the Texas-based company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline — is developing Rover. In September, the state EPA said the project already owes $2.3 million in fines and damages.

Energy Transfer Partners claims the suit will not affect its construction timeline. “We have worked cooperatively with the Ohio EPA for the past six months to resolve this matter,” the company told PBS Newshour. “We are therefore disappointed that they have resorted to litigation.”

21 hours ago

Hurricane Maria

Mario Tama/Getty Images

EPA says the water at a Puerto Rico Superfund site is safe. This congressman isn’t convinced.

At a hearing on the federal response to the 2017 hurricane season, New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler questioned the EPA’s decision to declare water drawn from the Dorado Superfund site OK to drink.

In 2016, the agency found that water at Dorado contained solvents that pose serious health risks, including liver damage and cancer. Yet after CNN reported that Hurricane Maria survivors were pulling water from the site’s two wells, the EPA conducted an analysis and found the water fit for consumption.

When Nadler asked Pete Lopez, administrator for Region 2 of the EPA, why his agency changed its position, Lopez responded that the chemicals are present in the water, but are within drinking water tolerance levels.

The EPA’s standards for drinking water are typically higher than international norms, John Mutter, a Columbia University professor and international disaster relief expert, told Grist. Nonetheless, he believes it is unusual for the EPA to declare water safe to drink just one year after naming it a Superfund site.

At the hearing, Nadler said the situation was “eerily similar” to the EPA’s response after 9/11 in New York. One week after the attacks, the agency said the air in the neighborhood was safe to breathe. But since then, 602 people who initially survived the attack have died from cancer or aerodigestive issues like asthma, and thousands more have become sick.

“The [EPA’s] history of making mistakes makes you feel like perhaps they should be challenged,” says Mutter, citing the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Nov 3, 2017

going, going, bonn

Andre Distel Photography

U.S. withdrawal from Paris will make for an awkward climate summit in Germany.

On Monday, Nov. 6, 200 signatories of the Paris Agreement will congregate in Bonn, Germany, for the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties, an annual round of United Nations climate talks.

COP23 was supposed to be an uneventful review of global climate goals, but that was before President Trump began the process of withdrawing the United States from the Paris deal in June. The U.S. is leaving behind the only serious global attempt at mitigating climate change even after record-breaking hurricane and wildfire seasons wreaked havoc at home.

The decision to withdraw means the U.S. delegates in Bonn will have to negotiate a deal their country is no longer involved in. Can anyone spell “awkward?”

While this year’s two-week conference takes place in Germany, it’s technically hosted by Fiji, the first small island nation to host the international talks. The uncertain climate future of small islands will play a central role in negotiations. Fijian Ambassador Nazhat Shemeem Khan says the concept of “talanoa,” Fijian for “inclusive storytelling,” is already beginning to take root in pre-conference discussions.

Nov 3, 2017

majority report

Globalchange.gov

The U.S. government just released a report confirming everything we know about climate change.

On Friday, the U.S. Global Change Research Program — supported by 13 federal agencies — officially released the fourth National Climate Assessment. Its conclusion: Humans are, without doubt, the cause of global warming.

The report was initially “leaked” in August but only officially released today, defying concerns that the Trump administration might try to quash it.

Eyebrow-raising statements from the report include:

  • “This period is now the warmest in the history of modern civilization.”
  • “It is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming … there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence.”

But perhaps the most remarkable item in the report — which is saying a lot, considering the sheer number of alarming graphs and charts crammed in there — is the acknowledgement of just how much we still don’t know.

In a section headlined “There is a Significant Possibility for Unanticipated Changes,” the study authors outline the scientific uncertainty around things like feedback loops and tipping points. Essentially, there is so much human-influenced ecosystem change of which we aren’t yet aware — and so much that is unprecedented — that we can expect “abrupt and/or irreversible” surprises. The problem being, of course, that we don’t know what those surprises are.

Dig into the full report here.

One particularly alarming chart, for example. Globalchange.gov
Nov 3, 2017