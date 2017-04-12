Tesla’s parking lot is a nightmare hellscape.

Elon Musk, the company’s celebrated chief executive, has convinced investors that he’s building the electric cars of our future. But he has yet to tackle the stubborn problem left over from the 20th century: Parking sucks. If you need any convincing, consider this snapshot from Tesla’s overcrowded parking lot.

sometimes it feels like i'm trapped here A post shared by Tesla Parking Lot (@teslaparkinglot) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

That’s from an Instagram account documenting the madness.

You might think Tesla could try to fix its problem with self-driving cars that ferry people to work then park themselves in a faraway lot. But that really doesn’t solve the parking problem so much as relocate it. The fact is, no matter how green and smart you make them, cars still hog big swathes of valuable land.

remember that time there was a fire at HQ and valet blocked the fire truck in the parking lot? true story. editor's note: there's no valet for employees at the factory A post shared by Tesla Parking Lot (@teslaparkinglot) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

So, sure, let’s hope for a future full of electric cars. But maybe we should also experiment with something truly disruptive, like making it easier for developers to build dense housing near offices and give employees the choice of walking to work. Pedestrians don’t squabble over parking spots.