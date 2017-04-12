Briefly

Tesla’s parking lot is a nightmare hellscape.

Elon Musk, the company’s celebrated chief executive, has convinced investors that he’s building the electric cars of our future. But he has yet to tackle the stubborn problem left over from the 20th century: Parking sucks. If you need any convincing, consider this snapshot from Tesla’s overcrowded parking lot.

sometimes it feels like i'm trapped here

That’s from an Instagram account documenting the madness.

You might think Tesla could try to fix its problem with self-driving cars that ferry people to work then park themselves in a faraway lot. But that really doesn’t solve the parking problem so much as relocate it. The fact is, no matter how green and smart you make them, cars still hog big swathes of valuable land.

So, sure, let’s hope for a future full of electric cars. But maybe we should also experiment with something truly disruptive, like making it easier for developers to build dense housing near offices and give employees the choice of walking to work. Pedestrians don’t squabble over parking spots.

Sarah Deragon

Meet the fixer: This startup founder built a Fitbit for the planet.

You can’t fight what you can’t measure. But Davida Herzl has a solution: Her company, Aclima, builds sensor networks that monitor environmental impacts at a hyperlocal scale. Clients can deploy sensors on city streets, inside buildings, even on vehicles, to compile data on pollutants, carbon footprint, and more.

Think of it as a Fitbit for a planet trying to take more steps toward carbon reduction. In addition to working with the Environmental Protection Agency, Aclima has partnered with Google’s Street View fleet to map greenhouse gas emissions and air quality in California.

Herzl ultimately wants her sensor networks to create changes in behavior, both from large institutions and from individuals who can follow their lead. “One of the things we know is that emissions from non-electric vehicles influence climate change — but now we’ve learned that the proximity of my house to a freeway increases my health risk,” she says. “That can influence whether I choose to buy an electric vehicle or a nonrenewable-fuel-based vehicle … That personal moment motivates me every day.”

Workplace culture matters to Herzl, too: She sees Aclima’s multiracial, gender-diverse crew as part of a new vanguard in Silicon Valley dedicated to solving the world’s biggest problems through industry and innovation.

really windy city

Chicago wants to dominate in renewable energy.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced this week that the city plans to power all of its public buildings with clean energy by 2025.

To put things in perspective, Chicago’s municipal buildings and equipment account for about 8 percent of the city’s electricity consumption. If Chicago follows through on the commitment, it’ll beat out Las Vegas to become the largest U.S. city to make the transition.

Chicago plans to meet its goal through a combination of solar and wind projects in the city, clean energy supplied by utilities, and renewable energy credits.

“As the Trump administration pulls back on building a clean energy economy, Chicago is doubling down,” said Emanuel. He was referring to President Trump’s recent executive order aimed at dismantling President Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which was intended to move the country toward renewable energy.

We’ve said that cities would lead the way on climate change in the Trump era, and now Chicago is showing how that’s done.

The mouse that roared

A tiny Iowa paper just won a Pulitzer Prize for tackling farm pollution.

This year’s prize for editorial writing went to Art Cullen at the Storm Lake Times. His winning series of editorials was about the fertilizer runoff that contaminates rivers that provide drinking water for the people of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Water Works got tired of spending millions of dollars to filter nitrate pollution out of the city’s water supply, so it sued upstream regulators, as Grist reported in 2015. As the lawsuit progressed, Cullen revealed in his editorials that big-ag corporations were helping to fund the defense against the case.

Cullen is clearly on the side of water drinkers. That didn’t blind him to the arguments of farmers: “We understand why agriculture objects,” he wrote. Farmers have built their livelihoods within a system that has long allowed them to dump massive amounts of fertilizer into waterways. Some farmers argue that if cities now want cleaner water, they should pay for it. But Cullen argued that it’s the farmers’ responsibility to keep pollution out of the water.

A federal judge dismissed the Des Moines Water Works’ lawsuit last month, and some Iowa lawmakers are trying to dismantle the Water Works.

The Pulitzer now provides some vindication not just to Cullen but to the others pushing to clean up Iowa’s water.

We Did This To Ourselves

Our plan for Earth Day is to ponder whether feminism is dead.

The Independence Institute has put out some communications around Earth Day that, even in this cynical day and age, constitute a master class in public trolling.

The Colorado-based “think tank,” which receives much of its funding from conservative groups such as the Koch brothers’ foundations and the NRA, wonders: Why aren’t we celebrating fossil fuels for Earth Day? They are, after all, a product of the Earth.

Amy Oliver Cooke, director of the institute’s Energy Policy Center, went two steps further to burst blood vessels in the eyeballs of feminists and environmentalists alike, as ThinkProgress reports:

“Fossil fuels seem to get left out of the Earth Day celebration,” she said via email. “As an energy feminist  —  pro-choice in energy sources  —  I feel it’s important to have hydrocarbons equally represented.”

Perhaps when I declined to invite Chris Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, and an anthropomorphized corset to my International Women’s Day brunch, I was not being inclusive enough.

Hang Cooke’s quote on the wall next to a freeze frame from any Meghan Trainor video as a commemorative shrine to late-capitalist feminism.

Rachel Hershberger

Meet the fixer: This farmer champions efficiency.

In the United States, 40 percent of the food we produce isn’t eaten. Ben Hartman is trying to put a dent in that figure. Inspired by Toyota’s “lean” approach to manufacturing, a production strategy geared around minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency, Hartman and his wife, Rachel Hershberger, have applied some of the most rigorous practices of industrial manufacturing to their small produce farm in northern Indiana.

Six years in, Clay Bottom Farm is more profitable than ever. But it’s also smaller — just one acre, down from three when they started. Hartman and Hershberger grow only 30 types of fruits and veggies, the varieties CSA and restaurant customers like best, and strategically stagger planting and harvest schedules to maximize crop yield. They’ve even eliminated excess tools and equipment. Hartman says they have one-fifth the amount of wasted produce each week now compared with when they started.

In 2015, Hartman shared what he’s learned so far in his book The Lean Farm, and he’s currently working on a companion guide that’s specifically geared toward small-scale vegetable farmers. “We need small farmers more than ever, but it’s a very tight marketplace,” he says. “My mission is to give small farms the tools they need to be competitive.”

