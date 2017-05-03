Briefly

The current winner in the race to make vegan food products? Germany.

This may come as a surprise to anyone who’s gone to a German bar and tried to order a meatless meal, only to end up gnawing sadly on a giant pretzel.

Germany produced 18 percent of the world’s new vegan creations in 2016 — more than any other country, CNN reports.

Mintel Global New Products Database

For a nation that supposedly loves bratwursts so much, Germany has a remarkably high percentage of people going meat-free. As many as 5 percent of German adults call themselves vegan, and that percentage is doubled among 16- to 24-year-olds.

Many of the country’s cutting-edge vegan products use plant proteins to imitate the texture of traditional meat products like sausages or schnitzels.

“These new food products are quite tasty,” Stefan Lorkowski, vice president of the German Nutrition Society, told CNN. For what it’s worth, even the most cheeseburger-faithful of the Grist staff tried the vegan Impossible Burger and agreed with the “quite tasty” evaluation.

But that’s an American invention, so we can only imagine what magic the Germans are crafting. Unless you’re planning a trip to Berlin, “the new capital of vegan cool”  — no offense, Portland — you might have to take Lorkowski’s word for it.

not a drill

Redoil

Alaska Natives are fighting Trump’s call to “drill, baby, drill.”

Last Friday, the president signed an executive order to open up territory in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans to offshore oil and gas exploration. On Wednesday, the group Resisting Environmental Destruction on Indigenous Lands joined other environmental groups — including the League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, and the Natural Resources Defense Council — in filing a lawsuit in federal court to stop that order.

President Trump was aiming to undo a move that then-President Obama made in December, one month before Trump’s inauguration. Obama banned oil drilling in nearly all of the U.S.-held Arctic, as well as underwater canyons in the Atlantic. Obama’s move relied on an obscure law from the 1950s which literally states that the president can “from time to time, withdraw from disposition any of the unleased lands of the outer continental shelf.”

Trump’s order modifies the language of Obama’s so it covers other, already-protected areas. Opponents say that’s illegal. The court battle could result in a momentous clarification on the limits — and permanence — of executive moves to protect federal lands.

“The permanent protections President Obama established for the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans were won with years of research, lobbying, and organizing,” said League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski. “We aren’t about to go down without a fight.”

exit ahead

Gage Skidmore

Trump’s status on the Paris Agreement? It’s complicated.

The intra-administration tussle over whether the United States will remain in the Paris climate agreement is ongoing — but it looks like the faction calling for America to exit is winning.

White House lawyers have reportedly buttressed arguments from that group, which includes EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Trump adviser Steve Bannon. If the U.S. remains in the agreement but tries to weaken the emissions goals it previously set, the lawyers say the administration’s rollback of Obama-era climate policies could become a target of legal challenges from environmental groups.

As part of the Paris Agreement, the U.S. said that by 2025, it would reduce emissions to below 28 percent of 2005 levels. Lately, that goal looks more and more like a pipe dream, as Trump pumps out symbolic executive orders meant to freeze or slow climate actions initiated by previous administrations.

The White House has said it’ll reach a verdict on Paris this month. If Trump’s team does decide to pull out, the administration could do so formally on Nov. 4, 2019. Until then, it can effectively ignore the agreement and its goals. The exit would take effect a full year later — a day after Election Day 2020.

Brooks Kraft

Meet the fixer: This food advocate coaches up chefs.

In 2012, Katherine Miller was frustrated that Americans weren’t really talking about issues of sustainable food and nutrition. She realized that chefs were in a position to restart those discussions. Restaurants, after all, are home to intimate and weighty discussions, all of it centered around food.

Miller decided to use her experience coaching community advocates to show chefs how to start conversations and discuss important issues with patrons and politicians alike. She founded the Chef Action Network to connect chefs with politicians and local organizations and, along with food education and advocacy group James Beard Foundation, organized a series of policy boot camps for chefs to sharpen their conversation skills.

After training ’em up, Miller puts chefs — prominent local business owners in their own right — in touch with representatives who will listen to their voices on issues like antibiotic overuse and catch limits. She also helps chefs get involved at the local level. In January, JBF partnered with NRDC and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry on the Food Saver Challenge, an initiative that aims to help Music City reduce waste.

Miller is hopeful that chefs can dish out common ground. “In a time when Americans have stopped talking to each other, chefs and restaurateurs are setting the table for all of us to have difficult conversations.”

404 not found error

EPA / Shutterstock

The EPA’s out of the climate-science business. Here’s how to keep up.

This weekend, the EPA issued a sizable middle finger to the hundreds of thousands of people who turned out for the People’s Climate March on Saturday by erasing pages of climate info from its website. Late on Friday, the agency announced that they would be replaced with content that “reflect the views of the leadership of the agency.”

Sea-level rise and temperature change are probably issues you consider as settled as, say, the multiplication tables. But this is the administration we’ve been dealt! Once you delete that EPA bookmark from your browser (which we all have, of course), here are a few good resources to call upon going forward. You can’t be the only person who’s never heard of ocean acidification at your next vegan-noodle dinner party.

We’ve ranked them from Saltine-Cracker-In-A-Drought Dry to Get-That-Jellyfish-Outta-My-Foyer Fun:

A spanking on the dairy-ère

Dairy cows
Shutterstock

The largest organic dairy farm in America might not be organic.

An investigation by the Washington Post suggests that the High Plains operation in Colorado, run by Aurora Organic Dairy, hasn’t been putting its cows out to pasture as required under organic rules.

Reporters visited the farm numerous times and never found more than 10 percent of the herd out grazing. Most of the cows remained on feedlots.

The Post also tested samples of Aurora milk and found that it was more similar to milk from cows fed grain than those fed grass.

The Cornucopia Institute, which campaigns for more stringent organic standards, has been raising hell over Aurora for more than a decade. Cornucopia’s complaints led to a lawsuit — eventually settled out of court — and an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After that investigation, Aurora in 2011 agreed to improve its practices. Perhaps that didn’t take.

So if organic integrity is a top priority for you, you might want to avoid organic house-brand milk from Walmart and Costco, which source from Aurora. But if climate change is a bigger priority, well, ironically, intensive dairies like Aurora might actually be better for the climate than smaller ones. The biggest factor in driving down emissions per gallon of milk seems to be the productivity of farms.

