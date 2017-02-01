Briefly

Dakota Access

Reuters / Stephanie Keith

The Dakota Access Pipeline is creeping one step closer to completion.

The acting secretary of the Army has reportedly ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to issue a critical easement that would allow the pipeline to be built underneath Lake Oahe, the primary source of drinking water for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven, a proponent of the pipeline, announced the news Tuesday night.

The easement, which could come within days, would clear the way for construction of the last major segment of the pipeline. A week ago, President Trump called for the Army Corps to move quickly toward approval of the easement.

This is the same easement the Obama administration declined to issue in December. At that time, the Army Corps ordered an environmental impact statement (EIS) to be conducted for the project, a process that could take years, granting the water protectors a small but important victory. It’s not clear whether the Army Corps now has the authority to simply stop the EIS process.

“If and when the easement is granted, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will vigorously pursue legal action,” the tribe said in a statement. “To abandon the EIS would amount to a wholly unexplained and arbitrary change based on the President’s personal views and, potentially, personal investments.”

19 mins ago

Anne of Green Fables

EPA

Remember that time when Neil Gorsuch’s mother tried to dismantle the EPA?

Anne Gorsuch — whose son has just been nominated by President Trump for the Supreme Court — was administrator of the EPA from 1981 to 1983, under Ronald Reagan. And much like Scott Pruitt, Trump’s EPA nominee, she wanted to rip the agency apart.

Anne Gorsuch slashed EPA’s budget by 22 percent and aggressively rolled back clean air and clean water rules and other protections. A lawyer herself, she apparently did not like to see the legal system used to protect the environment: “In the first year of the Reagan administration, there was a 79 percent decline in the number of enforcement cases filed from regional offices to EPA headquarters, and a 69 percent decline in the number of cases filed from the EPA to the Department of Justice,” a House staffer told Grist in 2004. Anne Gorsuch resigned less than two years into the job over a scandal involving mismanagement of the Superfund program.

Like mother, like son? During his decade as a federal appeals court judge, Neil Gorsuch has not ruled on notable environmental cases, so he doesn’t have much of a track record to assess. He is a staunch conservative like his mom, though, and that’s enough to have environmentalists very worried.

3 hours ago

March in April

Climate Action Network

A massive climate march is coming soon to Washington.

The People’s Climate March will descend on D.C. with an intersectional coalition of green and environmental-justice groups, indigenous and civil-rights organizations, students and labor unions. The march will take place on Saturday, April 29, exactly 100 days into Trump’s presidency.

In January, the Women’s March gathered half a million demonstrators in D.C. alone. There have also been talks of an upcoming Science March, which has no set date but almost 300,000 followers on Twitter.

April’s climate march is being organized by a coalition that emerged from the People’s Climate March of 2014, a rally that brought 400,000 people to New York City before the United Nations convened there for a summit on climate change. It was the largest climate march in history — a record that may soon be broken.

“Communities across the country have been working for environmental and social justice for centuries. Now it’s time for our struggles to unite and work together across borders to fight racism, sexism, xenophobia, and environmental destruction,” Chloe Jackson, an activist with Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment, said in a statement. “We have a lot of work to do, and we are stronger together.”

7 hours ago

dakota access

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

If you’re looking for a beacon of hope, read this article about young Dakota Access protesters.

The New York Times Magazine just published a stirring story about the Native American teens who started the first Standing Rock resistance camp and catapulted the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline to the frontlines of the global climate fight.

In early 2015, Jasilyn Charger helped to found a youth group in response to a wave of teen suicides on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. After spending that fall organizing against the Keystone XL pipeline, the group set up the Sacred Stone camp near the planned Dakota Access route in North Dakota in April 2016. It became one of the main camps in the #NoDAPL resistance.

The activists recognized that water — the need for clean, drinkable water — could unite young folks across the archipelago of reservations. Their efforts rippled around the nation as they used tools like social media to spread the word and sent a long-distance relay running team 2,000 miles to deliver a petition to the headquarters of the Army Corps of Engineers.

This is how a broad union of young people forms, sticks, and stays fighting for what they believe in. The story would be a must-read anytime, but it’s especially so this week.

7 hours ago

One rule forward, two rules back

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump’s latest move could throw environmental rulemaking into chaos.

On Monday, the president signed “a big one”: an executive order mandating that for every new regulation created, two regulations must be eliminated.

The order also says that the total cost of regulatory changes should be zero. Rules related to the military, national security, and foreign affairs are exempted, of course.

Experts are scratching their heads over what this will mean. “The whole rule-writing area is now in complete chaos and environmental rules are going to be caught up in that,” said Georgetown environmental law professor Hope Babcock.

“An agency can’t just say here’s a regulation and goodbye two,” said Georgetown law professor William Buzbee. “Every change in regulation requires a new rulemaking. What this will really do — this is requiring so much work — is most agencies will have incentives to avoid doing any rulemaking.”

And getting rid of regulations isn’t easy. The president has to “faithfully execute” all laws and cannot undo agency regulations that enforce laws like the Clean Air Act. Any rollback, such as eliminating a species from the endangered list, would have to be completed in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act, which takes time, according to Babcock. “You can’t just by executive fiat rescind a rule,” she said.

1 day ago

anemone of the state

Disney/Pixar

Trump’s first White House screening was a movie about migration and environmental pollution.

On Sunday, as crowds gathered outside the White House to protest an executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations, President Trump screened Finding Dory for staffers and their families.

The Pixar movie tells the story of a character with an intellectual disability who travels across a polluted ocean to reunite with her family after a long and harrowing detainment at an aquarium. At the same time as the screening, families were kept apart across the nation as immigration officials detained 109 mothers, fathers, grandparents, children, fiancees, students, and scientists.

The irony was seemingly lost on our new president, who has mocked a reporter with a disability and announced plans to slash climate and water pollution regulations. Trump reportedly stayed at the screening for exactly one minute before a call with South Korea.

Ellen DeGeneres — the voice of Dory — had this to say about the ban:

1 day ago