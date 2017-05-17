Briefly

Stuff that matters

lend me your ears

Grist / Gage Skidmore / Shutterstock

The EPA asked the public which rules to scrap and got chewed out.

Last month, the agency put out a call for comments asking which environmental regulations to consider for “repeal, replacement, or modification.” More than 55,000 people weighed in before the comment period closed on Monday.

And guess what? A sweeping majority of Americans who responded want the EPA to keep protecting our health.

“Have we failed to learn from history, and forgotten the harm done to our air, water, and wetlands?” wrote Karen Sonnessa of New York. “If anything, regulations need to be MORE stringent. I remember the days of smog, pollution, and rivers spontaneously combusting.”

One person just filled the comment section with “no” 1,665 times.

“Know your history or you’ll be doomed to repeat it,” an anonymous commenter wrote. “Environmental regulations came about for a reason. … It is not a conspiracy to harm corporations. It’s an attempt to make the people’s lives better. You know people. They’re the ones who keep corporations running.”

A task force will review the comments and identify which regulations to place on the chopping block in a report to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. The effort is in response to an executive order President Trump issued in March.

Sad you missed the comment period? Well, if you’ve got an opinion on the possible elimination of our national monuments, the docket is open until May 26!

26 mins ago

Deregulation nation

REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A week after 50 farmworkers were sickened by pesticides, the EPA punts on protecting them.

In 2015, the EPA released an update to the “worker protection standard” that shields farmworkers from insecticide poisoning — the first update in a quarter century. Now it’ll be pushed back at least another year.

The new regulations would ban kids under 18 from mixing and spraying chemicals, mandate that workers get yearly safety training, and direct farmers to keep laborers farther from active pesticide spraying.

The importance of worker safety standards was highlighted by the recent poisonings of cabbage pickers outside Bakersfield, California. A mist containing the pesticide chlorpyrifos blew over from a neighboring field and settled over them, hospitalizing at least one farmworker.

The organization representing state departments of agriculture, which requested the delay shortly after Trump’s election, celebrated the news, saying that regulators needed more time to prepare.

But worker advocates said that farmers and regulators had plenty of time to comply with the new standards.

“We think it took EPA way too long to come out with these rules,” said Earthjustice attorney Eve Gartner. “The fact that a year and a half after these rules are adopted, a new administration comes in and puts them on hold is just outrageous.”

1 hour ago

Grist 50

David Rice

Meet the fixer: This scientist connects investors to new food tech.

Animal agriculture is a complex tangle of issues, all pulling in different directions: culinary tradition, animal welfare, methane emissions, deliciousness, deforestation. As a senior scientist at the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to finding foods that will displace animal meat, Liz Specht looks for technological fixes to the beefy meat problem.

Specht spends her days researching ways to engineer plant-based foods that taste better, cost less, and consume fewer resources than animals. She then points startups toward the food technology that’s likely to work for them, and helps venture capitalists differentiate between companies proposing flashy BS and those who know their stuff. She’s an entrepreneurial matchmaker.

Specht lives in an RV, working remotely and roaming from state to state. Everywhere she goes, she steps into a store to see what plant-based products are available, where they are placed in the store, and how they are advertised. Making meat replacements might be a technical problem, but Specht is acutely aware that technology must move with culture. “I think of technology’s role as that of a dance partner to society, following its leads and anticipating its future moves,” she says. Time for the food industry to listen to the music.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

11 hours ago

donald ducked

Chinese worker and solar panels
Reuters / Carlos Barria

World leadership could cancel out Trump’s polluting ways.

His efforts to roll back U.S. climate action will not likely have a major impact on the global climate because other countries are overachieving on their carbon reduction targets, according to Climate Action Tracker.

India is on track to do much better than its climate commitments, and there are signs that China is nearing the turning point where its pollution starts to recede.

Of course, to really ensure against the potential for climate catastrophe, all countries need to be doing more. Still, this is heartening news. Here’s a sampling of stories from the last couple of days:

While the United States fights over subtle thermostat adjustments, Asia is steadily turning down future temperatures.

24 hours ago

silent but deadly

YARA/ REUTERS/Bob Strong

Unrecorded diesel emissions kill 38,000 people a year.

A new study shows that pollution from diesel vehicles in 11 areas around the world is 50 percent higher than official lab tests report, leading to scores of premature deaths. If more stringent emissions cuts aren’t put in place, deaths could rise to 174,000 a year by 2040. Puts a new twist on that Volkswagen cheating scandal, doesn’t it?

The research, which examined emissions in the United States, China, the European Union, and several other areas, adds to earlier findings that almost all diesel vehicles produce toxic emissions above official limits. Air pollution as a whole caused 4.4 million early deaths in 2015.

The findings come on the heels of Donald Trump’s decision to review the stringent fuel economy standards set by Barack Obama for U.S. vehicles. Some carmakers had already turned to diesel to help meet those stricter standards, as diesel engines are generally more fuel-efficient. For automakers who invested in diesel for environmental reasons, this research presents a new challenge. But researchers suggest industry has the answers.

As Ray Minjares, a member of the research team, told the Guardian: “Manufacturers know how to make their cars clean, and they are actively choosing not to.”

1 day ago

Emotional Support

Some massive hands are propping up Venice because climate change.

Artist Lorenzo Quinn seeks to draw attention to human ingenuity — and the modern threat of climate change — with a giant statue unveiled this week, Mashable reports.

Lorenzo Quinn

The hands, each weighing 5,000 pounds, are modeled on those of the artist’s 11-year-old son. They emerge from the Grand Canal to rest against one of Venice’s famous facades in a metaphorical gesture of support.

Over the last 50 years, rising water and subsiding land have both taken a toll on the low-lying Unesco World Heritage Site. Now, climate change threatens to raise seas around the world to disastrous levels, threatening coastal and island communities everywhere.

According to the artist’s press release, the hands “symbolize tools that can both destroy the world, but also have the capacity to save it.”

Look, if any one place can tidily sum up the power of human ingenuity in the face of enormous challenges, it’s Venice: a city built over 1,000 years ago on what is more or less a pile of mud.

1 day ago