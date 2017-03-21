Briefly

Stuff that matters

Superfund Man

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts | Shutterstock

The EPA is still cleaning up brownfields. So that’s something.

There’s a lot of totally rational concern over the future of the Environmental Protection Agency, especially in the wake of the skinny budget the Trump administration released last week.

While Scott Pruitt didn’t push back at Trump slashing his budget by 25 percent, the new EPA administrator apparently drew the line at defunding Superfund cleanups. He sees cleaning up our most contaminated land as a real business opportunity for future development.

To wit, the EPA announced yesterday that it would continue cleanup of the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago, Indiana, a community that’s been stricken by elevated lead levels in its soil and water supply. The $16 million recovered from “several potentially responsible parties” will go toward soil remediation at some 200 homes in the town.

The news follows the kickoff of a long-awaited cleanup over the weekend at the AMCO Chemical Company Superfund site in Oakland, California. More than a decade of debate took place over how to best remediate the site’s contaminated soil and water.

So fear not, the skinny EPA won’t completely waste away. (We hope.)

2 hours ago

Coal up and die

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Burning coal for electricity continues its steep slide into history.

An electric company in Ohio said on Monday that it would close two coal-fired plants that generate 3,000 megawatts of power. Last week, another company in New Mexico released an economic analysis that suggests it could shutter a 1,800-megawatt plant in five years.

It’s an encouraging trend in an otherwise dismal year for the environment. In January, the owners of the biggest coal plant in the West announced plans to shut it down later this year because it’s just too expensive to keep running. Another in Montana could close this year if a bailout from the state government doesn’t materialize.

What’s driving this? Burning coal no longer makes good business sense. That’s largely because of competition from natural gas, but also because environmental regulations have forced companies to pay for pollution. The result: The country is shifting away from coal power.

Big changes like this are wrenching. These closures will put a lot of people out of their jobs. The coal plants shutting down in Ohio are “by far our largest employer and it will absolutely be devastating to our community here in Ohio,” Michael Pell, a community leader, told Reuters.

An enlightened government might respond by building new, cleaner power plants and retraining workers for green jobs. After all, clean power is now employing more people than coal.

4 hours ago

Pipe Cleaner

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Remember that money Congress approved to rebuild Flint’s water system? Some of it is finally on the way.

On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Michigan city a $100 million grant to improve its municipal infrastructure, which has been contaminating drinking water with high levels of lead.

This past September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill appropriating funds for the repairs in Flint, nearly a year after residents were told to stop drinking their water. The Senate took until early December to pass it, and then-President Obama signed it a week later.

The EPA awarded its $100 million — which Michigan will match with $20 million — exactly one month after the state’s Department of Environmental Quality submitted a plan for what it would do with the funds. Nearly $60 million is earmarked for water treatment upgrades, while another $40 million will go to repair an estimated 12,000 corroded service pipes.

In a statement, new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said, “The people of Flint and all Americans deserve a more responsive federal government.”

Only $31.5 million in federal money will be available to Flint immediately. The rest, according to The Detroit News, “will not be provided until the city and state complete additional technical reviews and gather public comment.” How’s that for responsive?

1 day ago

Hell on earth

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ranchers are reeling after wildfires swept through the Great Plains.

Dry conditions and high winds drove fires across Kansas, Oklahoma, and north Texas earlier this month, burning homes, cattle, and over a million acres. The flames also killed seven people.

Now ranchers are assessing the damage and starting to rebuild. The fires torched pastures and hay fields that would have fed cattle in this ranching area, so farmers from around the region are donating fodder for the surviving animals.

As with any single natural disaster, it’s impossible to tell if climate change was behind this. But ranchers in this part of the country have been coping with more extreme weather events in recent years.

Many ranchers feel the government response has been inadequate, according to the New York Times, especially after Donald Trump’s promises to take care of the rural working class.

“This is our Hurricane Katrina,” Aaron Sawyers, an agriculture extension agent with Kansas State University, told the Times. Silence and inaction from the federal government suggested that it was “out of touch and didn’t care about us,” he said.

1 day ago

On the right side of the fracks

Joe Andrucyk

Surprise: This Republican governor now wants his state to ban fracking.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shocked many on Friday when he endorsed a bill that would completely outlaw the practice.

“Our administration has concluded that the possible environmental risks of fracking simply outweigh any potential benefits,” Hogan said.

The state put a two-year moratorium on fracking in 2015, but that’s due to expire in October. Earlier this month, the Maryland House passed a bill that would ban fracking permanently. The state Senate is expected to follow suit, and now we know that Hogan will sign the bill if it lands on his desk.

If it goes forward as expected, Maryland would be the third state to ban fracking, after Vermont and New York.

Funny thing: Hogan used to be a fracking fan. During his 2014 campaign for governor, he said the state was “sitting on an economic gold mine” of natural gas that could be extracted through fracking. It’s unclear why he changed his mind.

Now that there’s a GOP governor who opposes fracking, there could be more heat on Democratic governors who support it, like Tom Wolf in neighboring Pennsylvania. “[I]t says to Democrats: You can’t call yourself a progressive on climate issues if you’re supporting fracking,” said Thomas Meyer of the advocacy group Food and Water Watch.

1 day ago

A bitter pill

Shutterstock

Doctors say climate change is making Americans sicker.

But most Americans don’t know it. They can’t name a single risk it poses to our health.

Enter the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health, an organization aiming to spread awareness about the health hazards of our overheating world. The group compiled the most common ones in a handy new report. Study up and tell your friends:

  • Extra-hot days and intense heatwaves can lead to higher rates of heatstroke and dehydration.
  • Extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and severe storms can cause injury and death, in addition to preventing ambulances from getting around town.
  • Poor air quality — the result of more wildfires, pollen, and smog — makes allergies and asthma worse and can expose people to harmful pollutants.
  • Infectious diseases like Lyme disease are carried by ticks and mosquitoes. The little pests are expanding their ranges to new areas and growing in population.
  • Food and water contamination can result from floods and heavy downpours.
  • Mental health problems can be exacerbated by the social stresses of climate change — and natural disasters can increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

So what’s the most important thing we can do to protect our health, according to the report? Reduce greenhouse gas emissions! Doctor’s orders.

Mar 17, 2017