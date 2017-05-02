Briefly

The EPA’s out of the climate-science business. Here’s how to keep up.

This weekend, the EPA issued a sizable middle finger to the hundreds of thousands of people who turned out for the People’s Climate March on Saturday by erasing pages of climate info from its website. Late on Friday, the agency announced that they would be replaced with content that “reflect the views of the leadership of the agency.”

Sea-level rise and temperature change are probably issues you consider as settled as, say, the multiplication tables. But this is the administration we’ve been dealt! Once you delete that EPA bookmark from your browser (which we all have, of course), here are a few good resources to call upon going forward. You can’t be the only person who’s never heard of ocean acidification at your next vegan-noodle dinner party.

We’ve ranked them from Saltine-Cracker-In-A-Drought Dry to Get-That-Jellyfish-Outta-My-Foyer Fun:

2 hours ago

A spanking on the dairy-ère

Dairy cows
Shutterstock

The largest organic dairy farm in America might not be organic.

An investigation by the Washington Post suggests that the High Plains operation in Colorado, run by Aurora Organic Dairy, hasn’t been putting its cows out to pasture as required under organic rules.

Reporters visited the farm numerous times and never found more than 10 percent of the herd out grazing. Most of the cows remained on feedlots.

The Post also tested samples of Aurora milk and found that it was more similar to milk from cows fed grain than those fed grass.

The Cornucopia Institute, which campaigns for more stringent organic standards, has been raising hell over Aurora for more than a decade. Cornucopia’s complaints led to a lawsuit — eventually settled out of court — and an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After that investigation, Aurora in 2011 agreed to improve its practices. Perhaps that didn’t take.

So if organic integrity is a top priority for you, you might want to avoid organic house-brand milk from Walmart and Costco, which source from Aurora. But if climate change is a bigger priority, well, ironically, intensive dairies like Aurora might actually be better for the climate than smaller ones. The biggest factor in driving down emissions per gallon of milk seems to be the productivity of farms.

3 hours ago

Grist 50

JetBlue

Meet the fixer: This airline exec is greening travel.

A flight from LAX to JFK generates something like 65 tons of carbon dioxide, which means each passenger is responsible for about 607 pounds of carbon. That’s the greenhouse gas equivalent to eating about 10 one-pound ribeye steaks in one sitting — a high environmental price to eat turkey with grandma back on the East Coast.

Sophia Mendelsohn is guiding the airline industry to friendlier skies by demanding better jet fuel. In a newsmaking deal last year, JetBlue committed to buying 330 million gallons of renewable biofuel over the next 10 years. The move will both lighten JetBlue’s carbon load and help establish a market for other airlines to diversify their fuel suppliers.

It’s good for the planet, sure, but Mendelsohn knows the plan will stick because ultimately it’s best for the bottom line, too. “Much like solar panels, the goal is to break the cycle,” Mendelsohn says. If renewable fuel is more available to airlines in the first place, more airlines will use it, and more renewable fuel will be available.

Mendelsohn has also helped JetBlue keep pace with a clientele that cares about social causes by introducing initiatives that go far beyond token green gestures. Not only does the airline serve organic food, but some of that food comes from a 24,000-square-foot rooftop farm at JFK Airport. Yup, farm-to-tray-table is now a thing.

12 hours ago

All the News that Gives You Fits

Torrenegra

Here are the best responses to the New York Times hiring a climate BS artist.

New columnist Bret Stephens’ first piece appeared Friday, and as Grist alum David Roberts notes at Vox: “Stephens uses incorrect facts and terrible arguments. … He makes the debate dumber.”

Stephens has tried to moderate his climate views since landing the Times gig, but just as a reminder, in the past he has:

  • Claimed “global warming is dead.”
  • Called climate change a “mass hysteria phenomenon.”
  • Said “much of the science has … been discredited.”
  • Accused climate hawks of being motivated by a “totalitarian impulse” and worshipping “a religion without God.”

Joe Romm has a more thorough rundown of Stephens’ past nonsense and a fact-check of his first Times piece (which has now earned a correction). As Susan Matthews notes, though, for the most part, Stephens’ column doesn’t deal in facts — “which makes it all the more insidious.”

Several NYT staffers have asked readers not to cancel their subscriptions by touting the strong, evidence-driven coverage elsewhere in the paper.

Although we can quibble over that “finest team” characterization (John Upton threw together a list that shows you don’t need the Times for kick-ass climate coverage), there’s no question the NYT climate desk does excellent work. As another Grist alum pointed out, though, that doesn’t excuse a poor hiring decision by new editorial page editor James Bennet. And how else are readers supposed to express displeasure?

Here’s perhaps our favorite reaction to the whole thing, by The Intercept’s Zaid Jilani: “Are people who are canceling NYT investing in grist …?” Now that’s an opinion that deserves action.

1 day ago

grist 50

Alisha Thomson

Meet the fixer: This councilwoman keeps Boise booming.

It’s hard to speak with the boisterous, enthusiastic Lauren McLean and not think of Leslie Knope, Amy Poehler’s iconic character on Parks and Recreation. (McLean’s kids even make the comparison.) And like her fictional counterpart, McLean also gets things done in her city. Since she joined the Boise city council in 2011, McLean has pushed for land conservation, energy efficiency, and social justice. In 2015, she renewed a $10 million levy that protects 10,000 acres of land for open spaces and clean water sources.

McLean also helps manage LIV District, an initiative that has deployed more than $5 million in public funding to date toward geothermal expansion, stormwater infrastructure, and park entrances for bikes in the Central Addition neighborhood. She has provided permanent housing for some of the city’s homeless population and has cosponsored a Welcome City program that promotes inclusiveness.

Idaho is among the states with the highest per capita percentage of refugee residents, with people from countries like Iraq, Somalia, Bhutan, Burma, Democratic Republic of Congo, and even a small number of Syrians. McLean wants to encourage Boise businesses to embrace diversity and create opportunities for the city’s new residents. “It is important to talk about diversity and development as we figure out ways to integrate women, refugees, and immigrants to really build a diverse workforce here,” she says. Leslie Knope would be proud.

1 day ago

one hundred days of fortitude

© Rick Reinhard

Hundreds of thousands demanded climate action in 90-degree weather on Trump’s 100th day.

Unseasonably warm temperatures didn’t dampen turnout at the People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C.

According to the organizers’ count, more than 200,000 people hit the streets with calls to fight climate change and oppose the Trump’s administration’s climate denial. Sister marches were held around the country and the world.

“This isn’t about just animals, it’s about people — our cultures, our way of life. Black people, Latinos, Indigenous people, queer people — we are the new face of the climate movement,” said Genesis Abreu of WE ACT For Environmental Justice.

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton tweeted in support of the march. President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that he was looking forward to a “Big crowd, big energy!” for his 100th-day rally in Pennsylvania. On Friday, Trump’s 99th day in office, the EPA scrubbed climate change from its website.

Here are more photos of the march in D.C.:

© Rick Reinhard
Ayse Gursoz of Indigenous Rising Media
© Rick Reinhard
© Rick Reinhard
© Rick Reinhard
© Rick Reinhard
© Rick Reinhard
Apr 29, 2017