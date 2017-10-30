Briefly

Stuff that matters

Spooks of Hazard

Nicole Stahl/Moment/Getty Images

The Halloween of the future is coming, and you’re not going to like it.

Climate change is ruining our spookiest holiday. Here are some scary ways the 31st of October might look different going forward:

  • No more bats. That’s right, the little critters could be on their way to extinction thanks to disease and habitat loss. At least one bat species in the United States might disappear within two decades because of a fungal disease that has already killed millions of the flying mammals.
  • The end of chocolate. Savor your Halloween candy now, because chocolate may be a rare treat in a few years. Experts predict a serious cocoa shortage by 2020 due to changing weather patterns.
  • Balmy weather. In the future, we’ll be trick-or-treating in short sleeves. Rapidly rising CO2 levels mean our odds of failing to limit global warming to below 2 degrees C are at 99.5 percent. Welcome to “hotumn.”

A little piece of good news: Melting permafrost in the Arctic could unleash a Pandora’s box of ancient microbes and spread diseases from Halloweens past — ones that have been dormant for hundreds of years.

Did I say good news? I meant bad news. Happy Halloween.

9 hours ago

wrong way

Tim Martin/Aurora/Getty Images

Our planet’s carbon dioxide levels are rising at “record-breaking speed.”

A new report from the United Nations World Meteorological Organization warns that global carbon dioxide levels rose at the fastest rate ever measured in 2016 — reaching heights unseen in at least 4.5 million years. That’s before humans existed.

Over the past century, carbon dioxide levels have continued to speed upwards. The report says CO2 levels increased by 3.3 parts per million last year. Since the Industrial Revolution, CO2 has risen roughly “10 to 20 times faster” than the fastest rate in Earth’s history.

The report comes just days before negotiators convene in Bonn, Germany, to consider progress under the Paris Agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Though lauded when it was reached in 2015, that pact is widely considered insufficient to meet goals to limit warming to “well below 2 degrees Celsius.” After examining climate action around the world, one recent analysis placed our odds of failing to meet that target at more than 99.5 percent. In a word, unlikely.

The Trump administration announced earlier this year that it would be withdrawing from the Paris Agreement in 2020 — as soon as it is legally allowed to do so. That would put the United States and Syria as the only countries in the world outside its scope.

11 hours ago

dealbreaker

Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s shady Whitefish deal is canceled, but it’s one more recovery setback.

After outcry from Congress and Puerto Rico officials, the island’s utility is canceling its $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy, a tiny Montana company tasked with repairing the island’s grid.

The director of the island’s power company, Ricardo Ramos, said the cancellation could delay work by an additional 10 to 12 weeks. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló said the contract had become a “distraction” from the effort to restore electricity.

The FBI is investigating the deal, which drew concerns after Whitefish’s limited track record, odd contract terms, and potential ties to Trump officials came to light. Cash-strapped Puerto Rico has already paid $8 to $10 million to Whitefish.

In a statement, Whitefish said the decision “will only delay what the people of Puerto Rico want and deserve — to have the power restored quickly in the same manner their fellow citizens on the mainland experience after a natural disaster.”

The prolonged blackout is the biggest in American history. Functioning electricity is necessary to pump water so it’s safe to drink, to provide adequate medical care, and to get daily life back on track. To make up for the loss of assistance after Whitefish leaves, Rosselló has requested help from New York and Florida to get its grid back in action.

11 hours ago

statistical anomaly

Mario Tama/Getty Images

We will never know how many people died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria.

Although the official death toll stands at 51, that number fails to account for more than 900 people who have been cremated without being examined to determine if their deaths were attributable to the storm.

The Puerto Rican government has not released criteria to standardize what should be counted as a hurricane-related death. A BuzzFeed investigation found that funeral homes and crematoriums had different standards for what counts as a storm-related death. Some do not include deaths from heart attacks or from a lack of oxygen (which might have resulted from loss of electricity to breathing machines). However, the official death toll includes both of these circumstances.

Vox found additional reports of hurricane-related deaths that were not included in the official death toll, including residents who drowned in flood currents or while trying to rescue others.

During his early-October visit to the island, President Trump told Puerto Ricans that Hurricane Maria wasn’t a “real catastrophe” because the official death toll — 16 at the time — was far lower than the hundreds who died during Hurricane Katrina.

“These reports are extremely troubling,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told BuzzFeed. “They provide even more reason to be concerned about the accuracy of the information we’re receiving.”

12 hours ago

arch of the covenant

Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

St. Louis just became the biggest Midwestern city to commit to clean energy.

On Friday, Missouri’s most populous city voted to obtain 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2035. The unanimous decision makes St. Louis the 47th city in the United States to commit to a 100 percent clean energy goal.

Some of America’s biggest coal companies are based in the city, and Missouri gets about 75 percent of its electricity from coal plants right now. St. Louis will have to adapt at a rapid pace to keep up with its pledge — it currently gets only 5 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, and it has fewer than 20 years to close the gap.

So far, businesses are on board. Major employers in St. Louis, like Walmart and Nestle Purina, have already pledged support for the 100 percent renewable energy goal. And the city’s main electric utility, Ameren Missouri — currently the nation’s second-most coal-reliant utility — announced plans earlier this month to cut carbon pollution and increase investments in wind and solar.

Oct 27, 2017

old lease on life

Education Images/UIG via Getty Images

Trump wants to to keep the largest coal plant in the West, built on Navajo land, open.

Sure, the Arizona facility has been a significant source of funding for schools, infrastructure, and other public services. But the Sierra Club estimates that it has contributed to 16 premature deaths, 25 heart attacks, 300 asthma attacks, and 15 asthma emergency room visits each year. That adds up to total annual health costs of more than $127 million.

Beyond that, after natural gas prices fell, the coal-fired plant became unprofitable. So the owners of the Navajo Generating Station decided to close the plant by year’s end. Still, the Interior Department, which owns a 24-percent stake in the facility, has worked to extend a lease agreement through 2019 as it searches for another entity to operate it.

The closure won’t just shutter the plant, but also likely will close a nearby mine. Peabody, the largest coal-mining company in the U.S., began operating on Navajo land in the 1960s. Its Kayenta Mine’s biggest customer is the Navajo Generating Station.

But the mine’s demise might not be a bad thing, as it has depleted billions of gallons of water in the Navajo Aquifer and has led to water shortages for residents of the Navajo Indian Reservation.

Oct 27, 2017