good riddance
The hellish 2017 hurricane season is officially over.
Nov. 30 marks the end of this year’s season. By most metrics, it will go down as one of worst in history.
Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria flattened landscapes and tore apart homes, and their destruction continues to shape the lives of Americans in the Caribbean and Gulf Coast.
Let’s break it down by the numbers.
- $202.6 billion: The damages racked up so far by this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, one of the most expensive to date.
- 27 trillion gallons: The amount of rain Hurricane Harvey dumped on Texas and Louisiana over six days. The storm broke the previous tropical rainfall record by more than a foot.
- 47,000 people: The flood victims displaced by Harvey who are still living away from home three months later, many staying in hotels or with family.
- 95 percent: The amount of buildings, including hospitals, schools, and homes Hurricane Irma destroyed when it flattened the Caribbean island of Barbuda.
- 71 days: How long millions of Puerto Ricans have gone without electricity after Hurricane Maria, marking the biggest blackout in U.S. history.
- 58 people: The official death toll in Puerto Rico. However, more realistic estimates put the number at 500 to over 1,000.
- 200,000 people: How many Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since Maria hit. Over four years, the island could see an exodus of 500,000 to 750,000 people.