good riddance

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The hellish 2017 hurricane season is officially over.

Nov. 30 marks the end of this year’s season. By most metrics, it will go down as one of worst in history.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria flattened landscapes and tore apart homes, and their destruction continues to shape the lives of Americans in the Caribbean and Gulf Coast.

Let’s break it down by the numbers.

  • $202.6 billion: The damages racked up so far by this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, one of the most expensive to date.
  • 27 trillion gallons: The amount of rain Hurricane Harvey dumped on Texas and Louisiana over six days. The storm broke the previous tropical rainfall record by more than a foot.
  • 47,000 people: The flood victims displaced by Harvey who are still living away from home three months later, many staying in hotels or with family.
  • 95 percent: The amount of buildings, including hospitals, schools, and homes Hurricane Irma destroyed when it flattened the Caribbean island of Barbuda.
  • 71 days: How long millions of Puerto Ricans have gone without electricity after Hurricane Maria, marking the biggest blackout in U.S. history.
  • 58 people: The official death toll in Puerto Rico. However, more realistic estimates put the number at 500 to over 1,000.
  • 200,000 people: How many Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since Maria hit. Over four years, the island could see an exodus of 500,000 to 750,000 people.
1 hour ago

don don donnnn

Scott J. Ferrell/Getty Images

Convicted coal baron Don Blankenship is running for U.S. Senate.

He was released from federal prison in May.

Blankenship filed Tuesday to run in West Virginia’s Republican primary. If he beats the competition, he could face Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in the general election.

Formerly the CEO of Massey Energy, Blankenship spent years advocating for the coal industry. A 2016 poll found he was the “most hated figure” in West Virginia. There’s good reason for that. In 2015, Blankenship was handed a one-year sentence for conspiring to break mine safety laws. His company’s lax standards led to the 2010 explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County, where 29 miners were killed.

Massey Energy has a long history of putting profits over the safety of its workers and the public. Hundreds of West Virginians sued the company in 2010 for pumping coal byproducts into abandoned mines, a practice that poisoned local waters with lead and arsenic.

So, did Blankenship’s time in the slammer help him see the error of his ways? Nope. The coal tycoon spent his days in prison writing a 67-page public notice in which he claims to be an “American political prisoner.” OK, buddy.

1 hour ago

bucking the trend

Twitter / Luke Popovitch

Not all coal workers at the Clean Power Plan hearing in West Virginia wanted it repealed.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s strategy to bring the public discussion, which ended Wednesday, “to the heart of coal country to hear from those most impacted” backfired when a few legacy coal miners like Nick Mullins of Kentucky came to testify.

“I don’t want [my son] to be a sixth-generation coal miner,” Mullins said, adding that the plan could lead to diverse job opportunities that won’t endanger his family’s health. When Obama announced the Clean Power Plan in 2015, the EPA estimated it could prevent up to 3,600 premature deaths and 90,000 childhood asthma attacks.

As Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt sued the EPA to stop the plan’s implementation. The rules would have forced states to cut emissions by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. It was a big piece of the United States’ compliance with the Paris climate accord, which President Trump now plans to leave.

“As long as I can draw a breath, I’m going to keep working to fight climate change and protect the land and country I love,” said Stanley Sturgill, a Kentucky resident living with black lung disease after more than 40 years as a coal miner. “For the sake of my grandchildren and yours, I call on you to strengthen, not repeal, the Clean Power Plan.”

1 hour ago

Pruitt vs. Professor

Mark Cameron/Flickr

This researcher is defying Scott Pruitt and refusing to resign from EPA science board.

Robyn Wilson, an associate professor at Ohio State’s School of Environment and Natural Resources, has served on the EPA Science Advisory Board since 2015. She also received a $150,000 grant from the EPA in September to study how money is spent to improve Lake Erie’s water quality.

According to EPA chief Scott Pruitt, that constitutes a conflict of interest. Wilson, on the other hand, doesn’t believe it’s legal to stop a member from serving on the board because they received funding.

Pruitt recently instituted a sweeping change to the EPA’s central system of advisory panels by banning scientists who receive EPA grants from membership, a move that paves the way for an influx of industry-friendly board appointments. The “conflict of interest” ban is part of an ongoing effort to undermine independent research.

But Wilson is refusing to follow the policy. She said she won’t give up her board membership or her EPA funding. In response to an email from advisory board secretary Thomas Carpenter implying her resignation, Wilson wrote, “Mr. Pruitt is welcome to officially fire me from the Board.” Game on, Pruitt.

1 day ago

efface/off

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

Climate change is disappearing from government websites — and from research, too.

The EPA’s climate change webpage was taken down for revisions in April to “reflect EPA’s priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt.” And 214 days later, the page — which explained the basics of climate science and how it affects us — is still down.

Though an archived version remains, it is missing pages, PDFs, and entire sections, such as the Student’s Guide to Global Climate Change.

It’s not just the EPA: Mentions of climate change have disappeared from government websites across the board, from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Department of Transportation.

And now, it’s disappearing from science itself. An NPR report found that scientists have begun omitting the term “climate change” from public summaries of their research. National Science Foundation grants on the topic have dropped 40 percent this year. Meanwhile, euphemisms like “extreme weather” and “environmental change” appear to be on the rise.

Given President Trump’s open hostility to climate science, it’s not exactly surprising that his administration has ushered in an era of self-censorship, where agency staffers and scientists tip-toe around the subject to protect their funding and research. But the pace and scale of that change over the past year is shocking.

1 day ago

Artic-tock

Vladimir Smirnov/Getty Images

The Trump administration has approved drilling in the Arctic as soon as December.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement approved Arctic exploration operations in the Beaufort Sea on Tuesday, the first time the federal government has issued an Arctic drilling permit in more than two years.

The permit was granted to Eni U.S. Operating Co. Inc., an Italian oil and natural gas company that’s been vying for access to the Arctic’s considerable cache of oil and gas since last August. Exploratory drilling could begin as early as next month at Spy Island, a human-made gravel island in Alaskan waters where the company already has 18 production wells.

Eni U.S. plans to use extended-reach drilling techniques to reach submerged federal lands, a complex technology that allows producers to reach deposits in environmentally sensitive areas more than five miles away from the drilling rig.

This could be the first of many new drilling operations in the Arctic. President Trump has been pushing to reverse Obama-era restrictions on Arctic drilling since April. And with Republicans in control of the House and Senate, the controversial effort to drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge has its best chance of succeeding in years.

1 day ago