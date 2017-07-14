Briefly

Reuters/Hugh Gentry

The House says the military should be thinking about climate change.

In a 185-234 vote, the House of Representatives rejected a defense bill amendment. The amendment would have removed a requirement that the Defense Department study climate change’s impacts on military operations in the next two decades.

The National Defense Authorization Act, passed by the House on Friday, allocates a whopping $621.5 billion to the country’s defense programs. That’s even more than the $603 President Trump asked for and $72 billion more than a defense spending limit set in 2011, Politico reports.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who proposed the amendment, said climate shouldn’t be a priority for the military. He asserted that the bill’s study requirement “detracts from the central mission of securing our nation against enemies.”

Forty-six Republicans disagreed with their colleague. The bill passed with language stating that climate change is a “direct threat” to U.S. security interests.

The vote adds to the chorus of military experts who have cited climate change as pertinent to military operations. Trump’s defense secretary, James Mattis, said in Senate testimony that “climate change is a challenge that requires a broader, whole-of-government response” because it will increase global instability. Sea-level rise threatens over 100 U.S. military bases.

Yeah, sounds like something worth keeping an eye on.

2 hours ago

bearer of bad tidings

Rising seas could force a large-scale retreat from U.S. shores within decades.

A new study by the Union of Concerned Scientists offers us the best look yet into how coastal communities will experience debilitating inundation this century.

Without sharp reductions in emissions, by 2100, parts of every coastal county in the continental United States will experience “chronic flooding that makes normal routines impossible” — including 24 percent of the city of Boston, 33 percent of Virginia Beach, and 54 percent of Miami.

Some especially vulnerable places, like Miami Beach (94 percent) and Galveston, Texas, (90 percent) would be essentially uninhabitable. The report predicts that relocation will be the only option in these areas.

Union of Concerned Scientists

For another eye-opening example, take the image above. By 2100, the New York and New Jersey area could experience Hurricane Sandy–level flooding twice per month. Yikes.

The study takes a fresh approach by examining the effects of tidal flooding, which varies significantly based on local geography. It also incorporates the latest science on sea-level rise, including new information about melting in Antarctica and the fact that ocean levels are rising at different rates around the world (in the U.S., the East Coast and Gulf Coast will be hit especially hard).

A companion interactive map lets you explore scenarios for your own community. Remember, though, that these scenarios are still avoidable with rapid climate action.

29 mins ago

wise guide

REUTERS/David Gray

Ex-EPA staffers made a how-to for resisting Trump’s agenda.

“A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump De-Regulatory Agenda,” created by Save EPA, a group of former EPA employees based in Denver, is a green take on Indivisible’s guide to holding Congress accountable.

Did you know that the Trump administration rolled back 23 environmental rules in its first 100 days alone? The effort, as the New York Times reports, is happening largely out of public view.

The agency is considering undoing protections for wetlands and limits on methane emissions from the oil industry. It’s also reportedly drafting a scheme to repeal or revise a Clean Power Plan rule that cuts CO2 emissions from power plants.

“We really do believe firmly that [the deregulations] aren’t popular,” Ellen Kurlansky, an ex-EPA employee of 29 years who worked on the guide, told Grist.

She says that participating in the rule-making process, like commenting on proposals and testifying in public hearings, is great and all, but the message needs to get out via social media and the press.

Kurlansky needed a change and left the EPA in January for reasons unrelated to the Trump administration. “But then when I saw what was happening,” she says, “I just felt like I couldn’t walk away from these issues.”

2 hours ago

net loss

Grist / Shutterstock

The internet is like the climate: Powerful interests spend a lot of money to control it.

So much to protest, so little time. You’d be forgiven if you were too preoccupied to observe the net neutrality “day of action” on July 12. But hundreds of companies and organizations participated to draw attention to internet openness — an admittedly wonky issue — and the effort generated 2.1 million comments on the FCC website.

The FCC is chaired by former Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai, who has indicated he wants to roll back 2015 regulations that govern the internet like a public utility. The rules ensure broadband providers treat all traffic equally, e.g., not charge video-streaming sites like Youtube and Netflix extra money to keep their content from buffering. Pai argues this is bad for business.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, those in the business agree. Since 2008, telecom giants like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon have spent $572 million lobbying against FCC rules, even when their public statements appear to complicate that stance. In the same time period, only the oil and pharmaceutical industries consistently spend more, reports BGR.com.

In a lobby-friendly administration allergic to the R-word (“regulation,” I mean), it looks like the internet, the climate, and the health care system are all in the same boat.

1 day ago

action hero

A groundbreaking study outlines what you can do about climate change.

Researchers in Sweden examined the possible steps that people can take to help tackle the climate crisis. Although a lot of resulting news coverage focused on the most effective action (having one fewer kid), the real takeaway is that individual actions still matter. A lot. Click to see how they stack up:

In fact, the researchers found that behavioral shifts could be faster than waiting for national climate policies and widespread energy transformations. As far as I know, this is the very first comprehensive analysis on the effectiveness of specific individual climate actions.

The authors’ audience was high school textbook publishers, who the researchers found prioritize relatively low-impact, easy actions like recycling and changing light bulbs. Well, guess what, buttercup? No one ever said fighting climate change would be easy.

If we don’t shift our culture (relatively quickly) to make the most meaningful changes feel inevitable, we’re not going to get a second chance. The perfect mix of worry and hope will be different for everyone, but at least now we’ve got an armload of stuff we can do to make things better.

1 day ago

duke of hazard

Waterkeeper Alliance Inc.

An electric company wants customers to pay to clean up water it contaminated.

Duke Energy wants to raise rates on 1.3 million North Carolina residents to offset the $200 million yearly it’ll take to clean coal ash from its plants out of drinking-water wells.

Nearby residents want the company’s shareholders and execs to foot the bill, especially since locals are living off of bottled water thanks to the contaminated wells.

“If a septic company comes to my house and accidentally spills sewage all over my property, are they going to send me the bill for that?” one resident asked the AP.

Duke Energy — the U.S.’s largest electricity provider, worth $59 billion —  already has a sullied rep in North Carolina. In 2014, one of its waste pits leaked 40,000 tons of toxic muck into the Dan River.

About three dozen residents affected by the coal ash filed comments with the state challenging Duke Energy’s request to up their energy bills. That’s right, the company asked North Carolina for its blessing in passing more than $5.1 billion in cleanup costs onto customers.

Perhaps the state should recommend that company execs go back to kindergarten, where they teach you that if you make a mess, you clean it up.

1 day ago