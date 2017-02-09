Briefly

Bill is back

Will Bill Nye’s Netflix show actually save the world? I mean, we’ll take anything right now.

A trailer for the Science Guy’s new series leaves no doubt that his endeavor will be as zany and nerdy as ever. But this time around, it carries the added benefits of more star power (i.e. noted Beyoncé fan Karlie Kloss) and the freedom to binge every episode in one sitting.

Bill Nye Saves the World will premiere April 21 on Netflix as a nice little pregame for the March for Science on Earth Day in Washington, D.C. It’ll tackle hot topics like sex, technology, climate change, GMOs, and alternative medicine.

In the trailer released this week, we get a glimpse at the format of the show (think Daily Show meets the Magic School Bus) as well as some of the stars joining in on the fun.

As you’ve likely noticed, Nye has become more politically active in recent years by speaking out against climate deniers and challenging their bunk science, among other things. Joining Netflix will give him an even larger platform to dish out sick burns to science-haters.

easy breezy

Windmills
Wind power is beating the pants off of other renewables.

The industry is growing so fast it could become the largest source of renewable energy on both sides of the Atlantic.

In America, wind power won the top spot for installed generating capacity (putting it ahead of hydroelectric power), according to a new industry report. And in the E.U., wind capacity grew by 8 percent last year, surpassing coal. That puts wind second only to natural gas across the pond.

In the next three years, wind could account for 10 percent of American electricity, Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association, said in a press release. The industry already employs over 100,000 Americans.

In Europe, wind has hit the 10.4 percent mark, and employs more than 300,000 people, according to an association for wind energy in Europe. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Ireland, and Lithuania lead the way for European wind growth. In the U.S., Texas is the windy frontier.

“Low-cost, homegrown wind energy,” Kiernan added in the release, “is something we can all agree on.”

We're sunk

California Aqueduct and farm fields
California is getting soaked right now, but farmland is still sinking due to lack of water.

NASA report released Wednesday found that land in one of California’s most productive agricultural regions continues to subside rapidly because of heavy groundwater pumping.

For decades, and especially during the last five years of drought, growers have relied on pumping water from the ground when surface water wasn’t available. A 2015 report found that the San Joaquin Valley experienced record rates of ground sinkage due to pumping. Now, according to NASA’s new report, it’s gotten worse in some areas.

While the state’s surface water drought is fading, with precipitation over 200 percent of normal for this time of year in some places, the recent years of low rain will have lasting effects. Ground sink can trigger a vicious cycle of other problems by changing stream flows and causing water infrastructure damage.

Until recently, groundwater pumping was largely unregulated in California. In 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, requiring local agencies to devise management plans to monitor pumping.

That’s starting to happen, but it’s not an easy task. “[W]e’ve been living off borrowed water,” Jeffrey Mount of the Public Policy Institute of California said recently. “No one has a clear vision for how to do this. We only know that we have to.”

dakota access

Protests erupted across the nation in an 11th-hour effort to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.

People held emergency rallies Wednesday in at least 53 cities in 26 states, according to the #NoDAPL 2017 Action Hub.

The protests came a day after the Army Corps of Engineers effectively cleared the way for Dakota Access to be completed, dealing a crushing blow to the movement that had grown up in opposition to the pipeline.

The Army Corps’ announcement has inspired resistance beyond marches. In North Dakota, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other water protectors have begun to return to the anti-pipeline camps, which are currently being cleaned up by sanitation crews.

“If you are coming, if you are self-sufficient and disciplined, you are among a couple thousand people that are already coming back, including three contingents of United States veterans,” Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the tribe, said in a live video posted to Facebook.

On the legal front, things look dismal. Dave Archambault II, the chair of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said on Wednesday that the tribe is “running out of options” that could feasibly shut down the pipeline.

But if the #NoDAPL movement has proved anything, it’s that an underdog can pack a big punch.

Nothing to see here

Trump says he didn’t get a single phone call opposing his pipeline approvals.

“I don’t even think it was controversial,” he said of his recent moves to fast-track construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. “I haven’t had one call from anybody saying, ‘Oh, that was a terrible thing you did.’”

Wow, you could have fooled us! We were under the impression that both pipelines have been highly controversial, sparking major protests and worldwide solidarity movements that millions of people have rallied behind. We would have guessed that at least a few of those people called the Trump White House to voice their displeasure. But apparently not.

You learn something new every day, thanks to President Trump.

Just the tax, ma'am

carbon-tax1-hp
Big-name Republicans are taking a carbon-tax plan to the White House.

And they want to tear down Obama’s climate plan in the process.

A coalition of GOP elder statesmen, including former secretaries of state James Baker and George Shultz, is pushingnew climate strategy with four tenets:

  • a gradually rising carbon tax
  • dividends to return all tax revenue to citizens
  • “border adjustment” fees to raise the cost of goods from countries that don’t price carbon
  • repeal of EPA regulations on carbon dioxide, most notably the Clean Power Plan

The group will introduce its proposal at a press conference on Wednesday and then meet with members of the Trump administration.

“Mounting evidence of climate change is growing too strong to ignore,” the group writes, but it still hedges by adding, “the extent to which climate change is due to man-made causes can be questioned.”

Other conservatives have lobbied for a carbon tax in the past, but this is the highest-profile such effort. Proponents think it could appeal to lovers of limited government.

It is not likely to appeal to liberal environmentalists, who won’t want to give up EPA regulatory power or rebate all tax revenue to citizens. In November, Washington state voters rejectedcarbon tax that environmental justice advocates said didn’t invest enough revenue in climate solutions and marginalized communities.

