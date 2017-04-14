The New York Times just hired a climate denier.

Related: Have you seen any ads like this in your newsfeed lately?

Well, here’s a fact: The Times announced this week that Bret Stephens — a longtime climate science denier and current editorial deputy editor at the Wall Street Journal — is its newest op-ed columnist.

“He’s a beautiful writer who ranges across politics, international affairs, culture, and business, and, for The Times, he will bring a new perspective to bear on the news,” Times editorial page editor James Bennet wrote in a glowing announcement.

Yup! A brand-new perspective from another middle-aged white male who once described climate change, institutionalized racism, and campus rape as “imaginary enemies.”

In recent months, the Times been aggressively expanding its climate coverage as “climate and environment reporting is taking on new urgency.” Now pit that move against hiring Stephens, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary includes gems like this:

Here’s a climate prediction for the year 2115: Liberals will still be organizing campaigns against yet another mooted social or environmental crisis. Temperatures will be about the same.

In fact, the Times’ own climate coverage begs to differ.