Briefly

Stuff that matters

the future is leak

The New York Times published a leaked governmental memo on climate change — eventually.

The congressionally mandated report compiles the recent work of tens of thousands of scientists from around the world. Among its major findings: America is warmer now than it has been in at least 1,500 years. And the quickly melting Arctic will have significant consequences for the U.S. mainland.

There’s a bit of debate over whether the draft obtained by the Times was a true “leak,” as it was portrayed in the initial front-page story. Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, one of the report’s lead authors, said on Twitter that versions of the document identical to the one the Times first published had been publicly available for months. (In fact, outlets had already reported on previous drafts.) The Times’ Brad Plumer said the newspaper updated its story after its initial publication with a version of the report that Hayhoe confirmed was not publicly available prior to Tuesday.

The science in the report is well-known, but there are concerns that the Trump administration will attempt to suppress it. Several cabinet secretaries in charge of signing off on the report deny its findings. Those same people have already been hard at work burying climate science.

If the goal of the scientists who contacted the Times was to gain publicity for their report — Hayhoe says it wasn’t her — that’s definitely worked. “Leaking” climate science might be the only way to get it through government censors.

1 hour ago

Irony isn't dead

Tom New

An art installation about rising seas sank into a Philly river.

A floating houseboat meant to inspire conversation around climate change met a watery death on Sunday after a heavy storm drowned it.

OK, climate change. Point taken.

Images of homes flooded during Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy inspired the environmental artist Mary Mattingly to create WetLand in 2014. Docked on the banks of Philadelphia’s Schuylkill River, the floating sculpture looked like a half-submerged row house and served as a space for classes and public programs.

The plan is to remove the boat from the water and tow it away to assess damages, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Problem is, the process will cost thousands of dollars, and it’s not clear who would pay the bill.

2 hours ago

coal story, bro

Reuters / Carlos Barria

West Virginia’s governor wants a new subsidy for coal.

Jim Justice swapped parties in a highly publicized rally with President Trump. Now, he has a novel plan to prop up the dying coal industry: The federal government should pay power plants for every ton of Appalachian coal they buy, “in order to preserve our eastern coalfields.”

According to Justice, the country’s increasing reliance on natural gas and coal produced in Western states leaves the Eastern electricity grid vulnerable to security threats in the West. Justice says his proposed $15 per ton subsidy is an issue of national security (kind of like this other thing called climate change).

West Virginians elected Justice in NovemberWest Virginia’s Metro News reports that he has already met with Trump a couple times to boost his subsidy plan.

Government subsidies on energy have been around since 1789, and most have gone to fossil fuels. Federal support for renewables has increased, but with Trump’s promises to end the so-called “War on Coal” that could change.

2 hours ago

weathering the storm

A “mini-Katrina” flooded parts of New Orleans.

Nearly 10 inches of rain fell in one neighborhood on Saturday during a rainstorm so severe that it would occur less than once in 100 years, assuming a stable climate.

The city’s extensive network of canals and pumps operated as designed throughout the event, but officials said the system was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the deluge which fell at a rate five times faster than the pumps could handle. Since much of New Orleans is below sea level, every inch of rainwater that falls has to be pumped to higher ground. A warming atmosphere can hold more water vapor, making deluges like this more common.

Throughout the city came stories of impromptu water rescues, traveling by canoe, and millions of dollars worth of damage. During the height of the flood, residents took refuge on porches and watched debris float by. Famous jazz trumpeter Kermit Ruffins floated beer by boat to help residents cope. It took more than 48 hours for the city to tow flooded cars in order to reopen access to Interstate 10. Recovery could take months in the hardest hit areas.

1 day ago

That Ain't What That Means

Dan Gold | Grist

USDA to employees: Don’t mention climate change.

Apparently, U.S. Department of Agriculture staff are now supposed to say “weather extremes” instead.

In emails obtained by the Guardian from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a unit of the USDA, a department director told employees to make the following phrasing replacements in their work: “reduce greenhouse gases” with “build soil organic matter, increase nutrient efficiency”; “sequester carbon” with “build soil organic matter”; and “climate change adaptation” with “resilience to weather extremes/intense weather events.”

Basically, any reference to climate change or CO2 is a no-no.

Employees were understandably confused, and some were against the change — including one employee who expressed a desire to maintain scientific integrity. But the USDA insisted that it’s not intending to obscure data and studies, and that similar procedures had been executed under other administrations.

Surprise, surprise — these new procedures began days after Trump’s inauguration. The first email obtained by the Guardian, sent by NRCS Deputy Chief for Programs Jimmy Bramblett on Jan. 24, advised of the new administration’s “shift in perspective” with regard to climate change.

That perspective appears to be: Don’t mention it.

1 day ago

pipe dreams

350.org

As Keystone XL’s fate is decided, activists descend on Nebraska.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is holding hearings this week to review the proposed pipeline route through the state and to determine if it will serve the public interest.

As the hearings proceed, Native Americans, ranchers, and environmentalists who oppose the pipeline are making their voices heard. On Sunday, pipeline fighters marched through the streets of Lincoln, shutting down traffic on a dozen blocks. In late July, activists began installing solar panels along the proposed route in protest.

Nebraska approved the same route for Keystone XL in 2013, before the pipeline died under President Obama. The state’s approval process began anew after Trump revived Keystone XL earlier this year. If the route gets the OK, it will likely be challenged in court.

A few more hurdles stand in the pipeline’s way. TransCanada, the energy company behind Keystone XL, recently said it’s still weighing how much interest oil companies have in the project. TransCanada is currently attempting to clear its way of legal challenges, too.

Turns out that resurrecting pipelines from the dead isn’t so easy after all.

1 day ago