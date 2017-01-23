Briefly

Bad Trade

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is on the way out, so why aren’t greens cheering?

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order making good on his campaign promise to do away with an Obama-negotiated trade deal he has called “a continuing rape of our country.”

In the Trump-free alternate universe, that would be good news for environmentalists, who have opposed the partnership for years. But on Monday, they didn’t seem so excited — for starters, because Trump appears to be taking credit for nixing something that has been fought by many grassroots groups focused on issues like labor, health care, and immigration.

And also, as 350.org puts it: “The irony of Trump’s opposition to the TPP is that his policies are much worse.”

Other groups called for attention to trade deals like NAFTA. “[T]o make NAFTA better for people and the planet will require it to be replaced, not tweaked,” said Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch, in a statement.

“The real question is, what comes next?” commented Sierra Club’s executive director Michael Brune. “Given that Trump is working to stack his cabinet full of billionaire supporters of status-quo trade deals who believe that climate change is a hoax, there is reason to be more than skeptical.”

read between the pipelines

The Trump administration just hinted at approving controversial pipelines.

On Monday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke in vague terms at a press conference about the administration’s intentions for “areas like Dakota, areas like the Keystone pipeline, areas that we can increase jobs, increase economic growth” — referring, of course, to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

The former was shuttered in December, after months of activism and pressure from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and allies, when the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that permits for the 1,172-mile pipeline would not be approved. The latter was opposed by grassroots activists and green groups and rejected by President Obama in 2015.

Spicer only hinted at Trump’s future plans for U.S. oil and gas projects: “The energy sector and our natural resources are an area where I think the President is very, very keen on making sure that we maximize our use of natural resources to America’s benefit.”

It is unclear which Americans would benefit from these potentially dangerous pipelines.

Shoulda been Milk Duds

What the heck were thousands of red Skittles doing strewn across a frozen Wisconsin road?

Turns out, they spilled off a truck carrying them to a dairy farm. Which raises the question, what?!

You see, farmers have been feeding candy to cows for decades, if not always Skittles. Discolored chocolate bars, misshapen gummy worms, and broken cookies all go into the feed mixer. Factory owners like it because it’s a good use of defective food that would otherwise wind up in a landfill. Farmers like it because it’s cheap fodder for animals.

But what do the cows think? They seem to like it. Even the occasional candy wrapper doesn’t bother them. One farmer beloved of bovines pays extra to bring in 10 tons of chocolate a week for his cattle.

In some ways, this is nothing new. Cows, pigs, and chickens have been recycling human food waste for millennia: Pigs were the de facto garbage crew in ancient Rome and colonial New York. But it was only recently that we discovered you can make funfetti ice cream by feeding Skittles to cows (no, not really).

math is hard

Trump’s new energy plan doesn’t add up.

Minutes after the 45th president was sworn in today, mentions of climate change were scrubbed from the White House website (Obama’s pages were archived) and an “America First Energy Plan” surfaced.

According to Trump’s ominously named plan, axing Obama-era climate regulations would return $30 billion in wages to U.S. workers. But that plan ignores a significant factor in determining the cost of cutting those regulations.

Here, we need to explain a little thing called the social cost of carbon. It’s used to calculate the damage that climate change does to society through things like natural disasters and higher health care costs. Earlier this month, the National Academies of Science recommended a recalculation of that cost. It currently stands around $36 per ton. Some scientists argue it should be as high as $220.

The Obama administration used this metric as a central part of crafting new regulations. But Trump could disregard the social cost of carbon — potentially suspending it while it’s recalculated under conservative rubrics, as Bloomberg reports.

One way to lower the cost would be to ignore the impacts of climate change outside of the United States, even though we’re talking about global warming. Welcome to the America First age.

data dump

It’s happening: Climate change starts disappearing from government websites.

Before the inauguration was even over, the Trump administration was already purging whitehouse.gov, as Climate Central’s Brian Kahn discovered:

Instead, we have An America First Energy Plan, which only refers to climate change in the context of rolling back the “burdensome regulations on our energy industry”:

President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.

Ignoring climate change is projected to cost $44 trillion by 2060 — but Trump isn’t worried about that.

Scientists have been scrambling to back up priceless government climate data and resources in the months and weeks leading up to the inauguration. Their fears turned concrete when news broke earlier this week that Trump’s EPA team was planning to remove climate change information from its .gov site.

Now, Trump promises to revive the coal industry (he can’t), extract oil and natural gas from public lands, and stop the EPA from protecting us from — let alone mentioning — the ongoing disaster that even the Pentagon recognizes as one of the gravest threats facing humankind.

We can’t wait to see what disappears next.

You are my density

Densifying cities could cut emissions more than doing energy retrofits on buildings.

That’s according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

You’re probably used to hearing about how denser cities cut transportation emissions, thanks to reduced driving. This study looks at a different impact: how density affects greenhouse gas emissions from buildings.

The researchers projected emissions from buildings under different potential urban densities between now and 2050. They found that denser development patterns lead to lower emissions because people live and work in smaller units that consume less energy. Attached buildings are also more efficient for heating and cooling.

So the PNAS study finds that greater density has the potential to substantially reduce building emissions, more so than other efforts to improve energy efficiency like better weather-proofing.

Unfortunately, global trends are moving in the wrong direction. Cities around the world are growing, but at the same time, urban density is decreasing, as cars enable cities and their suburbs to sprawl outwards.

Governments can adopt policies to make their cities and towns denser, and they’ll need to — not just in the relatively sprawling cities of North America and Europe, but in the fast-growing cities of Asia and the rest of the developing world.

