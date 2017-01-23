The Trump administration just hinted at approving controversial pipelines.

On Monday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke in vague terms at a press conference about the administration’s intentions for “areas like Dakota, areas like the Keystone pipeline, areas that we can increase jobs, increase economic growth” — referring, of course, to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

The former was shuttered in December, after months of activism and pressure from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and allies, when the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that permits for the 1,172-mile pipeline would not be approved. The latter was opposed by grassroots activists and green groups and rejected by President Obama in 2015.

Spicer only hinted at Trump’s future plans for U.S. oil and gas projects: “The energy sector and our natural resources are an area where I think the President is very, very keen on making sure that we maximize our use of natural resources to America’s benefit.”

It is unclear which Americans would benefit from these potentially dangerous pipelines.