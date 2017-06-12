Briefly

Stuff that matters

from your mouth to bears ears

The Trump administration may shrink Bears Ears national monument.

In a leaked weekend report to President Trump, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke claimed the current boundaries of the 1.3-million-acre monument did not mesh with the Antiquities Act’s provision to designate “the smallest area compatible” with protecting cultural and historical sites.

In its 111-year history, the Antiquities Act has been used to designate over 150 monuments. At times, presidents have also used it to diminish existing monuments. But according to EarthJustice attorney Heidi McIntosh, a 1976 law made it clear that only Congress has that authority. If Trump acts on Zinke’s recommendations, McIntosh says he will “no doubt” face an onslaught of legal backlash questioning his authority — an echo of other administration battles, like the travel ban.

“It won’t be the first time they’ve taken an expansive view of their authority only to be struck down by the court,” McIntosh says.

The recommendations come as part of an ongoing review of national monuments, requested by Trump.

5 hours ago

bad apple

Actually, Apple’s shiny new office park isn’t that cool.

There’s been much high-profile gushing over the spaceship-in-Eden–themed campus that Apple spent six years and $5 billion building in Silicon Valley, but it turns out techno-utopias don’t make great neighbors.

“Apple’s new HQ is a retrograde, literally inward-looking building with contempt for the city where it lives and cities in general,” writes Adam Rogers at Wired, in an indictment of the company’s approach to transportation, housing, and economics in the Bay Area.

The Ring — well, they can’t call it The Circle — is a solar-powered, passively cooled marvel of engineering, sure. But when it opens, it will house 12,000 Apple employees, 90 percent of whom will be making lengthy commutes to Cupertino and back every day. (San Francisco is 45 miles away.)

To accommodate that, Apple Park features a whopping 9,000 parking spots (presumably the other 3,000 employees will use the private shuttle bus instead). Those 9,000 cars will be an added burden on the region’s traffic problems, as Wired reports, not to mention that whole global carbon pollution thing.

You can read Roger’s full piece here, but the takeaway is simple: With so much money, Apple could have made meaningful improvements to the community — building state-of-the-art mass transit, for example — but chose to make a sparkly, exclusionary statement instead.

2 hours ago

Nothing Is Weird Anymore

What has Elon Musk been up to since ditching Trump’s advisory councils?

Musk, the founder of Tesla, Space-X, and artificial intelligence company OpenAI, very publicly quit presidential councils on both the economy and manufacturing jobs shortly after President Trump announced the United States’ departure from the Paris Agreement.

Since then, Musk has been keeping busy with the following activities:

1. Announcing new Tesla projects with billion-dollar pricetags and extremely ambitious timelines. The most costly of these plans, reports Forbes, is the proposed construction of 10 to 20 new Gigafactories to manufacture lithium-ion batteries.

2. Tweeting Elon Thoughts both inscrutable and paranoid:

3. Landing a lucrative contract for aeronautics company Space-X with the Department of Defense, to help expand U.S. military spy operations into the extraterrestrial. Bloomberg reports that the new gig is a “key source of income for Musk’s company.”

Last week, Vox posited that Musk’s departure from the presidential councils could endanger his companies’ standing with government clients such as NASA. Unfounded concerns, apparently.

5 hours ago

strike an accord

Cities and states may be able to officially join the Paris Agreement after all.

Patricia Espinosa, head of the United Nations climate change body that negotiated the accord, told ministers at a June 11-12 meeting that she hopes to bring U.S. cities and states into the fold.

“This is obviously important, because cities like New York and states like California that intend to pursue the same direction — of reducing emissions very ambitiously — will have a voice and will be able to sign agreements inside the international convention on climate change,” said Espinosa, as reported by Politico.

After Trump announced the U.S. would drop out of the Paris deal, numerous states, cities, and businesses reiterated commitments to reducing emissions. But the actual legality of cities and states joining international treaties remains murky under the U.S. Constitution.

“It’s a little bit early to know what exactly is meant by” Espinosa’s comment, says Vicki Arroyo, executive director of the Georgetown Climate Center. Arroyo says it could refer to subnational representatives, like governors, receiving credentials to attend climate talks and participate in discussions, rather than state or municipal governments literally signing on.

7 hours ago

we read them so you don't have to

Here are some of the best public comments on Trump’s national monument executive order.

In an April 26 directive, President Trump called for a review of 27 national monuments created after 1996, claiming there should be more public input on monument designations.

Public lands experts suggested the order was a ploy to open new turf for energy exploration. They said monuments receive plenty of public comment, both from specialists and average Joes.

The experts appear to be right.

Ahead of a June 10 deadline for the Interior Department’s review of Utah’s Bears Ears — among the newest national monuments, and a particularly contentious one — the department received a flood of nearly 150,000 opinions. The great majority implore the administration to leave Bears Ears and the other monuments be.

Poring over 150,000 missives is a definite tl;dr situation — so we pulled some highlights.

“This monument holds immense meaning for the indigenous peoples in the area and to destroy it would continue the erasure of indigenous beliefs and further the genocide of indigenous cultures,” wrote one commenter.

“The air that I breathed in was so much different from the air that I breathed in when I used to live in Korea,” wrote one respondent reminiscing about a trip to Bears Ears. “The visit reminded why our family had immigrated from Korea in first place [sic].”

But it wasn’t all adulations for our “national treasures.”

One comment labeled the designation of Bears Ears an “unjust and unfair federal land grab” — a sentiment echoed by the oil and gas industry. “Undo everything Obama did !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” read another.

The following commenter’s use of caps lock was not at all unique among the responses: “THESE LANDS ARE REAL AND PROVIDE AN REAL CHANCE TO EXPERIENCE SPIRITUAL CONNECTION AND PHYSICAL WONDER. WITHOUT THESE PLACES WE’LL ALL TRAPPED IN OUR IDEOLOGIES AND LIFE BECOMES HELL.”

“Must we destroy everything?” asked one person, while another chided Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to “show some respect for your goddamn country you monkeys.”

And one sly commenter sought to end the discussion on monuments before it began, appealing to Zinke’s unwavering adulation for a former president: “Teddy Roosevelt had the right idea!”

Jun 9, 2017

Diversionary Tactics

Comey? More like … coal-me!!!

Many of us spent Thursday trying to decipher Arizona Sen. John McCain’s questioning of former FBI Director James Comey while contemplating the latter’s illustrious Ultimate Frisbee career, but STAY FOCUSED, PEOPLE! The Trump administration took advantage of the diversion to try to rouse the coal industry from a long nap.

In the past 48 hours:

  • The Department of Energy announced it will put $6.9 million toward research into new sources of rare-earth elements. You may know them as “those things at the far end of the periodic table I never memorized,” but they’re key elements of things such as computer hard drives, camera lenses, aircraft engines, and computer screens. And where will DOE be looking for them? Coal and its byproducts, of course.
  • On Friday morning, a new coal mine opened in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The Associated Press reports that the state received a $3 million grant for the Acosta mine project, which is expected to provide 50 to 100 jobs. According to Johnstown, Pennsylvania’s WJAC, Trump provided a “video message praising the new facility,” in which he reportedly said: “As long as I’m president, I’ll be fighting for (what?)”

What, indeed.

Jun 9, 2017