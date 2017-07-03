Briefly

The ultimate Ask Umbra guide to a red, white, and green Fourth of July.

Explosives. Plastic cups. Barbecues. Hot dogs. Independence Day can be a dazzling carnival of guilty pleasures, especially for a concerned environmentalist.

However, with the help of Grist’s friendly neighborhood advice columnist (hey, that’s me!), you can declare independence from trashing the planet with an ease that would make your foremothers proud. Wake up tomorrow with a little less guilt (and a very patriotic hangover):

  • The Fourth of July can get pretty smoky with all the barbecues and bonfires, so consider festive yet greener alternatives like stargazing parties or even glow-in-the-dark dances.
  • The liquor: Nothing’s perfect, but I’ve got a list of what’s best to drink — out of a non-plastic container, of course.
  • It’s 2017, people! The Fourth of July need not be a meaty affair. However, if you do eat meat, get your steaks and ribs from local ranches and butchers. You could even go for less appreciated cuts if you’re feeling audacious, like chitterlings or gizzard. Nothing more festive than a locally sourced barbecued liver, am I right?
  • Perhaps Trump’s anti-science cabinet has you feeling … less than patriotic. I get it. That’s why I made a guide to get you shaking off your apathy and kickstarting your thirst for justice. Today: the community fireworks display. Tomorrow: the emotional fireworks of bettering the world through community engagement!
4 hours ago

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump administration’s energy plans just faced another loss.

On Monday, a federal appeals court ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency’s postponement of a rule to regulate methane from oil and gas wells.

The EPA said its May deferral was designed to give industry more time to comment on the regulation. Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund sued the EPA after the agency’s delay. Judges sided with environmentalists and said “industry groups had ample opportunity to comment,” adding that some of those comments had been incorporated into the final rule.

The Obama-era regulation would cut pollution of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than CO2, from new oil and gas wells. At the time, industry and several states — including Oklahoma under then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt — said the rule placed undue burden on oil and gas producers.

After the decision, the agency says it’s assessing its options, but the ruling comes as another strike against Trump’s attempted attacks on Obama’s environmental legacy.

20 mins ago

Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.

The pipeline’s operator, TransCanada, is struggling to track down oil producers and refiners who want to invest in transporting crude oil from Canada to the United States.

This follows a decade-long fight to construct Keystone XL’s northern leg, which finally got President Trump’s OK in March.

Lately, crude oil hasn’t looked like a great investment. When TransCanada proposed the pipeline extension in 2008, a barrel of crude cost $130. Now it’s down to $45, largely due to U.S. shale development and a glut of crude oil in the market.

The Wall Street Journal reports that TransCanada’s chief exec has no intention to give up on the pipeline and believes it’ll pull a long-term profit. However, the lack of interest from investors doesn’t bode well for the pipeline, especially since its estimated costs have jumped from $7 billion to $8 billion.

To top off its bleak prospects, Keystone XL still needs Nebraska’s approval and faces continued pressure from protesters.

Jun 30, 2017

REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Who needs peer review when you can Pruitt review climate science?

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has introduced an initiative to review mainstream climate science, according to a report by Emily Holden in E&E News that cites a senior Trump administration official.

The agency will “recruit the best in the fields which study climate” to conduct red team-blue team exercises, the source says. The military technique would essentially pit opposing sides on climate science against one another to debate the consensus on human-made climate change.

The set-up shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise from an administrator who has contended that carbon dioxide isn’t a significant contributor to warming. The administration has batted the red team-blue team idea around for weeks. But some have interpreted Pruitt’s initiative as a step toward challenging the Endangerment Finding, a 2009 EPA decision that the government must regulate greenhouse gasses under the Clean Air Act. If Pruitt were to come after the Endangerment Finding, a protracted legal battle would undoubtedly follow.

“We are in fact very excited about this initiative,” the official told E&E.

Jun 30, 2017

United Nations Photo

A drought in the Dakotas spells trouble for the U.S. wheat harvest.

Farmers in the Upper Midwest got a big dose of bad news Thursday: The extent of the region’s ongoing “extreme” drought has more than tripled in the past week.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 107 degrees next week in parts of the Dakotas, more than 20 degrees above normal. In large swaths of the Dakotas and eastern Montana, spring rains have been less than half of normal. On Monday, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum declared a statewide fire and drought emergency.

In the longer term, the region’s wheat harvest is in serious jeopardy — and that may have global implications. This year’s American wheat crop is currently rated the worst in 29 years. Wheat is humanity’s most important grain food source, and the U.S. is the world’s largest wheat exporter, with the Dakotas and Montana now its most important wheat-growing region. Wheat prices recently went up more than 10 percent in response to the worsening drought.

For decades, Kansas was America’s wheat state. That title recently shifted to North Dakota, as better growing conditions moved north due to warming temperatures. At this rate, Canadian farmers should be put on notice.

Jun 30, 2017

REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Tropical diseases are moving north, and the poor are the ones getting sick.

Data keeps coming in suggesting that climate change will worsen inequality, and a well told story, by Lyndsey Gilpin in Undark Magazine, provides a clear illustration.

In Lowndes County, Alabama, there’s little infrastructure to handle sewage. That means there’s seasonal pools of contaminated water in people’s yards, providing habitat for mosquitos and tapeworms — and the diseases they carry. If climate change increases temperatures and rainfall, that means more pools, especially in less-wealthy places with little government investment. Those are often areas with mostly black and brown people.

Grist 50er Catherine Flowers, who has been working to address this suite of problems, suspected tropical diseases were moving into the region.

Her hunch was right on, according to Gilpin’s piece: “Researchers from the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, found tropical parasites in Lowndes County that are typically found in developing countries.”

There’s already much to be done to redress the plight of people who are — literally and figuratively — getting shit upon. Climate change will only make things shittier.

Jun 29, 2017