holy headline, vatican

REUTERS/Andreas Solaro

The Vatican is holding a contest for climate change startups.

The 2,000-year-old church agreed to host the challenge at the behest of Silicon Valley venture capitalists, who just named a first round of finalists, Bloomberg reports.

The nine winning startups (out of 300 applicants) received $100,000 grants to pursue their ideas, which range from apps to help communities clean up waste to solar light bulbs.

The money comes from investors, not the Vatican, but the program is named Laudato Si after Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical addressing climate change. Program advisors include Google’s Chade-Meng Tan and Twitter’s Biz Stone. The Vatican does provide the location for the startup hub and the mentorship of Francis’ chief environmental advisor, Cardinal Peter Turkson.

Pope Francis has not been seen to use a mobile phone, but he is pretty active on Twitter. “May social media always be spaces that are rich in humanity,” he wished his 15 million followers earlier this month. And now he’s helping to drive innovation in high-tech, high-impact startups. All of this suggests the pope may be the only person on Earth with a healthy approach to technology.

2 hours ago

dropping like flies

William West/Getty Images

This major coal company is done with climate denial.

One of the world’s largest mining companies, BHP Billiton, wants to pull out of the World Coal Association. It plans to leave the major international lobby group because of substantive differences in climate policy.

In a report on Tuesday, BHP said it accepts that “the warming of the climate is unequivocal, the human influence is clear, and physical impacts are unavoidable.” The World Coal Association said it was “disappointed.” Aw. Sad!

The British-Australian mining company also plans to revisit its relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce because of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. More than 100 companies have left the Chamber in recent years because of its extreme position on climate change.

BHP won’t officially leave the industry group or the Chamber until both bodies have provided responses to the company’s decision.

It’s not the first energy giant to put its foot down when it comes to climate change. Earlier this year, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips expressed commitment to the Paris Agreement, whether or not Trump chose to withdraw (spoiler alert: he did).

2 hours ago

this is fine

2017 will be the warmest year in history without an El Niño.

Data released separately by NASA and NOAA on Monday show that on every continent and in every ocean basin, remarkable warmth has lingered planet-wide from last year’s record-breaking heights.

No matter what December might reasonably bring, 2017 will almost certainly end up as either the second or third warmest year since humans began keeping close track more than 120 years ago. Every major independent assessment of global temperatures confirms 2017’s lofty warmth. This year will fall short of only 2016 and possibly 2015, both of which were affected by a strong El Niño (which tends to boost global temperatures).

The United States is on track for its third warmest year on record, with eight southern states from Arizona to Virginia on pace for their hottest years. Only a tiny section of eastern Washington state is on pace to record a cooler-than-average year.

Last month’s formation of a La Niña in the Pacific Ocean will likely lead to slightly cooler global temperatures in 2018. Regardless, next year is still likely to rank among the top 10 warmest years on record.

23 hours ago

But who's counting?

Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s governor called for a recount of Hurricane Maria deaths.

In a statement on Monday, Governor Ricardo Rosselló ordered the Puerto Rico Demographic Registry and the Department of Public Safety to review the official death toll of the hurricane.

Although the official number stands at 64, the New York Times reported that the real death toll is likely closer to 1,052. Its analysis compared the number of deaths after the storm to the average number of deaths for the same period in 2016 and 2015.

This gap stems from the government’s failure to release standardized criteria for what would count as a hurricane-related death immediately following the storm. Funeral homes and crematoriums did not include several related deaths in the official count, a Buzzfeed investigation found. Some of these deaths resulted from a lack of medical care, like power outages shutting off breathing machines for hospital patients.

When President Trump visited Puerto Rico in October, he lauded the low death toll, implying that the situation wasn’t “a real catastrophe” like Hurricane Katrina, when 1,833 people died.

“This is about more than numbers, these are lives: real people, leaving behind loved ones and families,” Rosselló said in a statement. “The Government needs to work with sensibility and certainty in the process of certifying a death related to the hurricane.”

1 day ago

alive and orwellian

The Trump administration takes censoring science to the next level.

Donald Trump’s White House is using some alarming tactics to keep people quiet about climate change and other scientific matters. Over the past few days, investigations have brought some of them to light:

No more climate tweets: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke summoned Joshua Tree National Park’s superintendent to his office last month to reprimand him for tweeting about climate change, The Hill reported on Friday. Zinke made it clear that it was no longer OK for any national park to share climate change facts on official social media accounts.

Joshua Tree’s Twitter account had sent out a thread devoted to climate change:

“Science-based” gets banned: Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has forbidden health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and other federal agencies from using words such as “fetus,” “transgender,” and “science-based” in official documents for next year’s budget.

EPA employees targeted: A lawyer with the Republican campaign group America Rising (which helps find damaging info on political opponents) submitted requests for emails written by EPA staffers who had criticized the agency, the New York Times reported on Sunday. The request calls for emails that mention EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt or President Trump, along with any email correspondence with congressional Democrats who had criticized the EPA.

America Rising is affiliated with Definers Public Affairs, a communications company founded by two influential Republicans that promises to help its clients “influence media narratives” and “move public opinion.” The EPA recently signed a $120,000 contract with Definers for media monitoring.

Things are getting pretty Orwellian in here.

1 day ago

get defensive

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

President Trump’s national security strategy omits climate change.

In a sharp reversal from Obama’s 2015 national security plan, which considered climate change an “urgent and growing threat to our national security,” Trump’s new strategy fails to even name-check it. Instead, the plan focuses on building up defense and ensuring energy security.

The new strategy was unveiled in a speech on Monday. Its main points center on advancing American influence, building up defense, and ensuring reciprocal relationships with other nations.

The strategy does drop a mention of the importance of environmental stewardship in a section titled ‘Embrace Energy Dominance.’ “For the first time in generations, the United States will be an energy-dominant nation,” it reads, and calls for a diversity of energy resources from coal and natural gas to renewables and nuclear energy.

But, overall, the new strategy emphasizes economic growth over climate change: “The United States will remain a global leader in reducing traditional pollution, as well as greenhouse gases, while growing its economy. This achievement … flows from innovation, technology breakthroughs, and energy efficiency gains — not from onerous regulation.”

1 day ago